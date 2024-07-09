Record inflows, equity rally drive MF AUM past Rs 60 trillion: Amfi data

Net inflows into equity mutual funds (MFs) surged 17 per cent sequentially to a record high of Rs 40,608 crore in June, supported by a Rs 14,370-crore mop up by 11 new equity fund offerings (NFOs) during the month.

Gross inflows from the systematic investment plan (SIP) route, which rose to a new high of Rs 21,262 crore, also boosted net inflows, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

According to MF executives, the inflows were also boosted by lump sum investments on June 4 as the equity market saw a sharp decline.