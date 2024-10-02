Trend turnover, MF plan funds around 'quality' theme instead of 'value'

Mutual funds (MFs) are lining up funds around the quality theme as the investing style is expected to make a comeback after underperforming the 'value' theme for almost the last three years.

In quality investing, the focus is on stocks with strong fundamentals, like high return on equity (ROE) and low leverage. On the other hand, value investing largely focuses on valuations.

WhiteOak Capital and ICICI Prudential have sought regulatory approval for a first-of-its-kind active quality fund. In addition, Edelweiss MF is set to launch the first Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 exchange-traded fund (ETF) on October 11.



A look at two of the value and quality indices of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows early signs that the tide might be turning. In the past three months, the Nifty200 Quality 30 index has gone up 13 per cent vis-a-vis an 8 per cent rise in the Nifty200 Value 30. The shift in trend comes years after value took the lead over quality. For the one-year period, the Nifty200 Value 30 is still ahead of the Nifty200 Quality 30 with 76 per cent and 45 per cent gains, respectively.

Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Edelweiss MF, said the decision to launch the ETF is driven by the change in market dynamics.



"We decided to launch the fund based on the observation that the quality factor has started performing better now. In addition, we thought a quality filter would help reduce the risk, especially with respect to midcap and smallcap allocation. This can help avoid stocks that have gone up far ahead of their fundamentals," she said.

According to Manuj Jain, head of product strategy at WhiteOak Capital AMC, quality investing makes sense during uncertain market conditions, given the resilient business models of such companies.

"They usually possess sustainable competitive advantages and are often industry leaders with resilient business models that enable them to withstand uncertain market conditions. The quality theme performed well in calendar years 2018 and 2020 but has underperformed in recent years. It's important for investors to remember that 'winners rotate,'" he said, adding that while the asset management company (AMC) has planned the fund, the launch depends on regulatory approval.