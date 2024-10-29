AMC rally likely to gain further steam after robust Q2 performance

After a robust performance in the second quarter (Q2), analysts believe that shares of asset management companies (AMCs) are poised for further gains, despite having surged significantly in the past year.

Most brokerages have raised the target price for all the four AMC shares.

HDFC AMC, the largest among the listed AMCs, reported a 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit at Rs 577 crore. The profit went up by 47 per cent for Nippon India AMC. Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) AMC and UTI AMC reported a 36 per cent and 31 per cent jump in profits, respectively.

The sharp rise in profits came on the back of strong growth in high yielding equity assets amid market rally. Majority of the listed AMCs have also managed to either grow or keep their market share steady during the quarter. HDFC AMC has kept the market share steady at around 11.5 per cent with focus on equity AUM driven by sustained performance, robust SIP flows (market share at around 15 per cent) and accretion in unique customer base, according to ICICI Direct. It has revised the target price from Rs 4,700 to Rs 5,500, stating that “though the stock has witnessed an uptick in recent past, considering relatively higher business growth without any balance sheet risk, we remain positive on the stock”.

The stock is up 64 per cent in the last one year. Nippon India AMC has continued to gain market share. Its equity AUM market share rose 43 bps Y-o-Y to 6.96 per cent, as per Axis Securities. “Nippon Life India AMC’s performance across equity schemes stayed robust in Q2, with 8 of the 9 analysed schemes falling in the first or second quartiles on a three-year return basis. Ex-NFOs, net inflow market share in equity plus hybrid schemes remained in double digits, materially higher than AUM market share,” Equirus Securities said. It sees the share rising to Rs 800. Axis Securities has set a target price of Rs 815.

The share, which closed at Rs 670 on Tuesday, is up over 80 per cent in the one-year period. While HDFC AMC and Nippon India AMC have remained on a strong footing for at least the last couple of years, ABSL AMC and UTI are also showing improvements in business metrics in recent quarters. ABSL AMC can be a turnaround story with an attractive risk-reward ratio, said InCred Equities, adding that its market share loss has started to ease. “The quantum of market share loss in case of equity AUM eased to around 4.55 per cent from about 4.7 per cent last quarter," it stated. The brokerage has raised the target price from Rs 950 to Rs 1,000. The share is up 79 per cent in the one-year period.