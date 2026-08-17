Arbitrage fund NAVs stabilise as initial CAS-driven volatility fades

The net asset values (NAVs) of arbitrage funds are back on their usual course after the sharp swings seen in the initial days of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS).

Arbitrage funds were among the mutual fund categories most affected by the new mechanism, as the change in closing-price determination created differences in the valuation of their cash and futures positions. Their NAVs rose by about 0.5 per cent on the first day — a move equivalent to roughly a month’s average return for the category.