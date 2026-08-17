Arbitrage fund NAVs stabilise as initial CAS-driven volatility fades

Arbitrage funds were among the mutual fund categories most affected by the new mechanism, as the change in closing-price determination created differences in the valuation of their cash and futures positions. Their NAVs rose by about 0.5 per cent on the first day — a move equivalent to roughly a month’s average return for the category.
The NAVs, however, corrected over the next three trading sessions, giving back almost the entire gain. Since then, their day-to-day movements have been relatively muted. The trend is also reflected in one-month returns, with arbitrage funds delivering an average return of 0.45 per cent as of August 14, broadly in line with the category’s usual range.