Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Ceat skids 6% after reporting 41% decline in Q2 net profit; Details here

Ceat skids 6% after reporting 41% decline in Q2 net profit; Details here

Ceat reported a decline of 41.4 per cent in consolidated net profit, at Rs 121.88 crore for the September quarter, compared to Rs 208 crore, a year ago

CEAT
Ceat share price after Q2 results
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 10:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ceat's share price slipped 5.6 per cent in trade on Friday, October 18, and logged an intraday low of Rs 2,725.7 per share on BSE. The selling pressure in the stock came after the company reported a 41 per cent year-on-year decline in its Q2FY25 net profit.

At around 9:22 AM, Ceat shares were down 5.34 per cent at Rs 2,735 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.57 per cent at 80,543.59 around the same time. The market capitalisation of the company around the same time stood at Rs 11,079.48 crore. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The tyre company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 121.88 crore for the September quarter, compared to Rs 208 crore a year ago. 

Meanwhile, the company's revenue came in at Rs 3,304.53 crore, up 8.23 per cent Y-o-Y compared to Rs 3,053.3 crore a year-ago. Sequentially, revenue from operations grew by 3.49 per cent, whereas PAT fell by 20.94 per cent.

The revenue from operations grew owning to a strong performance in the replacement and international sectors.

“This quarter marks our highest revenue ever, driven largely by robust performances in our Replacement and International sectors. While there’s a significant increase in commodity prices, our margins got impacted during the quarter,” said Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, Ceat.

ALSO READ: CEAT Q2FY25 results: Profit skids 41.4% to Rs 121.8 cr, revenue up 8.2%

Meanwhile, the company rolled out selective price increases during the quarter that offset a part of the cost impact caused by higher rubber prices. The company remains optimistic about performance for the third quarter.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 400 pts lower, at 80,600, Nifty at 24,650; Financials up, IT drags

Manappuram Fin share price tanks 15% as RBI bans loan disbursement by arm

Wipro shares gain 5% as Q2 results beat expectations; brokerages divided

Nifty pivot stands at 24,800, Bank Nifty 51,800; shows F&O data

'Expanding access': Supercharging credit market key to India's $5 trn goals


“This quarter we partially mitigated the impact of a steep increase in the prices of natural rubber through judicious price increases and cost efficiencies. This quarter also saw our overall debt level rise by Rs 280 crore, driven in part by increased raw material inventory, necessitated due to an increase in transit period on imports and the distribution of dividend in September to the tune of Rs 120 crore,” said Kumar Subbiah, CFO, Ceat.

In the past one year, Ceat shares have gained 32.2 per cent, compared to the BSE Sensex's rise of 23 per cent during the same period. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stocks To Watch: IT stocks, Axis Bank, Bharat Forge, Zomato, CEAT, Tata cos

CEAT Q2FY25 results: Profit skids 41.4% to Rs 121.8 cr, revenue up 8.2%

Ceat eyes global market with truck tyre production line in Chennai plant

Ceat commences commercial production at Tamil Nadu plant; stock up 2%

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests buying these stocks on August 28

Topics :Ceat TyresCeatBuzzing stocksMARKETS TODAYstock market tradingIndian equity marketsMarketsIndian marketsBSE SensexNSE Niftyshare marketMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexNifty50Nifty 50

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story