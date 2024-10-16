Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these three stocks on Oct 16

Buy HAL CMP: Rs 4,575 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,430 | Target: Rs 4,850



A Double Bottom pattern has appeared on the daily chart with an upward breakout which suggest a possible trend reversal. Bounce back is visible from lower zones across defence space after underperformance of past four months. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover which supports the upward momentum.

Buy OBEROIRLTY CMP: Rs 2,028 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,970 | Target: Rs 2,150



Stock has broken out of a consolidation zone and is headed up with higher-than-average buying volumes. Buying was visible across the realty space which may support the rally. The RSI indicator has turned up which confirms the bullish momentum.