Derivative strategy: Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests Bull Spread on IOC



>> The stock price has broken out on the daily chart to close at highest level since February 2024 with a sharp rise in volumes.



>> Primary trend of the stock is positive as stock price is placed above its important short-term and long-term moving averages.



>> Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in the current uptrend of the stock.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.=



=======================

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a technical research analyst at HDFC Securities. He or his/her relative or HDFC Securities Ltd. does not have any financial interest in the subject company. Also the Research Analyst or his relative or HDFC Securities Ltd. or its Associate may have beneficial ownership of 1 per cent or more in the subject company at the end of the month immediately preceding the date of publication of the tech call. Views expressed are his own.