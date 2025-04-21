Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals flat start for Sensex, Nifty today; China holds rates
Stock Market LIVE Updates today, April 21, 2025: Trade war fears between the US and China are capping upside in equities while fuelling record breaking rally in gold prices
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, Sensex today, April 21, 2025: Stock markets in India are looking to start on a muted note on Monday, April 21, 2025, amid a thin trade in Asia. Trade war fears between the US and China are capping upside in equities while fuelling record breaking rally in gold prices. At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 44 points at 23,808 level.
Gold, however, hit fresh record highs today. Spot gold rose past the $3,300-mark to hit a record high of $3,368.92 per ounce. In China, the country's central bank maintained its 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime rate unchanged. Global Markets Globally, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.74 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.5 per cent on Monday morning. Markets in Australia, and Hong Kong, however, are closed today for Easter holiday.
US index futures were trading lower today. Futures tied to S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, and Dow Jones indices were down 0.5 per cent each after US President Donald Trump said that the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s termination "couldn't come fast enough". His comments followed Powell's warning that Trump's trade policies may jeopardise the Fed's plan to achieve 2-per cent inflation target.
Q4 Results Today:
More than 100 companies are scheduled to report their March quarter results this week. On Monday, however, Alok Industries, Anant Raj, Birla Money, GNA Axles, Himadri Speciality Chemical, International Gemmological Institute India, Indag Rubber, Lotus Chocolate Company, Mahindra Logistics, Pitti Engineering, Purple Finance, Rajratan Global Wire, Shekhawati Industries, Shilchar Technologies, Siel Financial Services, and Tata Investment Corporation will announce their March quarter results today.
Investors will also react to HDFC Bank Q4 results, ICICI Bank Q4 results, and HDFC Life Q4 results among others.
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty eyes 24,000, AI to vet IPO documents, and more
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 index has climbed nearly 10 per cent, or 2,100 points, from its monthly low, signalling a strong recovery. Analysts expect further upside, with the index, last closing at 23,852, approaching the 24,000 mark — a level it has crossed only twice this year. Read more
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's high P/E ratio: Riding a tiger, but can it dismount safely?
India’s 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21x is well above its 20-year average of 17.5x and its average recession trough of 9.7x, positioning it as the costliest market in the emerging market (EM) cohort.
In contrast, markets such as South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan are trading close to their average recession trough valuations. Most EM equity markets, with the exceptions of India and Australia, are currently valued below their 20-year average P/E multiples. READ MORE
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS sees sharp decline in share of Tata group's market capitalisation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest exporter of information technology (IT), has suffered a significant reduction in its contribution to the Tata group's market capitalisation in recent years, despite remaining the most valuable firm in the conglomerate.
Its 44.8 percent share of the aggregate market capitalisation of the public Tata group firms is the lowest since March 2009 and a significant drop from the all-time high contribution of 74.4 percent at the end of March 2020. Read more
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Revenue hit looms for all brokerages, says CJ George, CMD, Geojit Financial
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US tariff uncertainty have left markets and investors wondering. C J George, chairman and managing director of Geojit Financial Services, tells Business Standard in an email interview that the impact of tariffs on domestic corporates is expected to be limited due to the large amount of capital raised in the last three to four years. Read full interview here
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Coal India, NHPC among stocks in focus today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark indices are poised for a cautious start after recording their strongest weekly performance since 2021, as ongoing global trade negotiations with the US keep investors on edge. GIFT Nifty indicated a slightly lower start for domestic stocks. Here are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session. Read more
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how to trade Nifty today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice president, head of derivatives research of Kotak Securities recommends sellin 23,000 Put @30 and Sell 24400 Call @30. Here's why
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: How to use a 'Bull Spread' for Nifty Bank May 29 expiry decoded
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities suggests buying BANKNIFTY (29-May Expiry) 54,500 CALL at ₹1,030 and simultaneously sell 55,000 CALL at ₹580. See full strategy here
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top things to know before Sensex, Nifty open today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Sensex and Nifty indices will be guided today, April 21, 2025, by trade war concerns between the United States and China, as well as Q4FY25 data from home. Aside from that, international investors' trading activity, oil prices, and worldwide market action will be closely monitored by investors.
Investors will also react to the fourth-quarter earnings of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Life, among others. Read more
8:14 AM
Stock to buy today: Bharat Dynamics, BHEL, among top stock picks for today
Stock to buy today: Rajesh Bhosale is an equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. has recommended buying BHEL, BDL. Check out target price and stop loss ahead of trading session. Read more
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sell US and buy Indian stocks, says Chris Wood; ups India exposure
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Selling' US stocks is suggested by Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies amid the flip-flop of tariffs by US president Donald Trump has put the markets on the edge.
With US stocks still trading at 19.2x forward earnings, global investors, Wood wrote in his recent note to investors, GREED & fear, should continue to reduce positions in favour of Europe, China and India. Read more
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures fell on Sunday evening
Stock Market LIVE Updates: S&P 500 futures pulled back 0.5 per cent, while also Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 0.5 per cent. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average also tumbled 214 points, or 0.5 per cent.
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Monday, April 21, 2025. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei down over 1 per cent and China's Shanghai up over 0.57 per cent.
7:30 AM
