Discounted valuations offset near-term headwinds for Tata Consumer

The gross margin contracted 41 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y and 99 bps quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to 41.7 per cent due to input-inflation. But the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹780 crore, with margin expansion of 31 bps Y-o-Y to 13.8 per cent. India A&P (advertising and promotion) spends were 5.5 per cent of sales in Q2, and 5.8 per cent in the first half (H1) of FY27. Interest costs reduced 23 per cent Y-o-Y, pushing up profit before tax (PBT). The reported profit after tax (PAT) grew 16 per cent to ₹470 crore, while adjusted PAT after exceptional items was up 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹480 crore.