Dividends typically refer to a distribution of a company's earnings to its shareholders, serving as a return on investment. The ex-date marks the point when a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement. This means that those acquiring the stock on or after the ex-date are not eligible for the upcoming dividend payment. To qualify, investors must own the stock prior to the ex-date. Companies then determine dividend beneficiaries based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.

Shares of Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard, Rail Vikas Nigam, Bajaj Healthcare, Vipul Organics, and 70 other companies will remain in focus during today's trading session as they turn ex-dividend on Monday, September 23, 2024, following dividend announcements made for their shareholders, as per the data avilable on the BSE.