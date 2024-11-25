Dividend stocks: Gillette India, Sun TV, 8 others to remain in focus today

Dividend Stocks: Shares of Gillette India, GPT Infraprojects, Sun TV Network, Kaveri Seed Company, and six other companies will remain in focus today as they turn ex-date tomorrow, November 26, 2024, following their announcements of dividends for shareholders. Besides them, UPL and NHC Foods will also be in the spotlight after announcing rights issues.

According to BSE data, GPT Infraprojects, Sun TV Network, and Kaveri Seed Company have announced interim dividends of Rs 1, Rs 5, and Rs 5 per share, respectively, with the record date set for November 26, 2024. Gillette India has announced a final dividend of Rs 45 per share for its shareholders.

Dev Information Technology, Dolat Algotech, and Elpro International have declared interim dividends of Rs 0.25, Rs 0.25, and Rs 0.70 per share, respectively. They have all set their record date for November 26, 2024.

Additionally, Ganesha Ecosphere, Morganite Crucible (India), and Polyplex Corp have declared interim dividends of Rs 1.50, Rs 30, and Rs 9 per share, respectively, with the record date also being November 26, 2024.

Meanwhile, UPL and NHC Foods have announced rights issues for their shareholders. UPL's rights issue comprises 9,38,25,955 equity shares on a partly paid-up basis (Rights equity shares), aggregating up to Rs 3,377.74 crore. The rights issue price is Rs 360 per Rights Equity Share when fully paid up (including a premium of Rs 358 per share).

NHC Foods has announced a rights issue comprising 47,42,00,000 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 47.42 crore (Rs 47,42,00,000) on full subscription. The rights issue price is Rs 1 per share, with the record date set for Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Additionally, Balrampur Chini Mills, EPL, and Power Finance Corporation will also remain in focus today as they turn ex-date, following their announcements of dividends of Rs 3, Rs 2.50, and Rs 3.50 per share, respectively. The ex-date marks the day when a stock trades without the entitlement to a dividend. To qualify for the payout, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date. Companies finalise the list of dividend recipients based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.