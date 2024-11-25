Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty shows strong start for India after Mahayuti win in Maharashtra

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, November 25, 2024: Markets were expected to take heart from the massive win delivered by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led coalition of parties in Maharashtra Assembly elections, apart from the strength in global markets, to continue the upmove from the last trading session of the previous week.

At 7:16 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,338.50, around 450 points head of Nifty futures' last close at 23,886.

However, global geopolitical uncertainty, coupled with the continued selling by foreign investors, were likely to weigh on investors' sentiment.

On Friday, the benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had ended on a positive note, rising over 2 per cent each, fuelled by buying across sectors. The BSE Sensex jumped as much as 1,961.32 points or 2.54 per cent to settle at 79,117.11, while the Nifty 50 closed higher by 557.35 points or 2.39 per cent at 23,907.25.

Among the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices ended higher by 0.90 per cent and 1.16 per cent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices also ended in the green, barring the Nifty Media Index, which closed down by 0.32 per cent. Notably, the Nifty IT index outperformed other sectoral indices, ending 3.29 per cent higher. This was followed by Nifty Realty index, which also ended higher, rising by over 3 per cent.

Among others, the Nifty FMCG, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty OMCs, each rose by over 2 per cent on Friday.

However, Andrew Holland, chief executive officer at Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies, had a word of caution for investors. According to him, tepid earnings growth in the September 2024-25 quarter, amid sticky inflation, withdrawals by foreign investors, and global headwinds, has diminished the appeal of Indian markets. In that backdrop, fund flows — especially passive — will favour the US and developed markets over emerging markets (EMs).

In another news, the majority of initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent months have fallen into the red. Of the 25 firms that listed on the mainboard since September, 15 are now trading below their issue price, with 10 of them down by 10 per cent or more.

Separately, with a view to promote direct listing in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), several market participants have recommended to the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and the government that domestic mutual funds (MFs) be allowed to invest in companies pursuing this route, sources said.

Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region mostly rose on Monday morning.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7 per cent to 8,452.7, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 1.61 per cent up, and the broad-based Topix was ahead by 1.07 per cent.

South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.45 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq saw a larger rise of 2.36 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.31 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 was flat with a negative bias. The Shanghai Composite was 0.21 per cent higher.

That apart, global stocks registered a strong weekly gain on Friday while US Treasury yields slipped as markets eyed President-elect Donald Trump's likely policies and their impact on the US economy, even as bitcoin traded near the $100,000 threshold.

Traders are bracing for Trump's agenda after he takes office in January, which is expected to include tariffs, tax cuts and deregulation. Trump has been nominating senior officials in his administration, and markets are awaiting his pick for Treasury secretary.

All three Wall Street indices finished higher and each notched a weekly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.97 per cent to 44,296.51, the S&P 500 rose 0.35 per cent to 5,969.34 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.16 per cent to 19,003.65.

Europe's Stoxx 600 share index ended the week 1 per cent higher, snapping four straight weeks of losses. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.33 per cent to 854.22 and gained about 1.4 per cent for the week.

The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 1.4 basis points to 4.418 per cent, as markets reassess future rate cuts from the Federal Reserve given expectations that some of Trump's policies could be inflationary. The market is now pricing in a 53 per cent probability the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points in December.

Bets that Trump's administration will take a lighter-touch approach to regulation also propelled bitcoin to the brink of $100,000 for the first time. The world's largest cryptocurrency gained 1.33 per cent to $99,384.00. Ethereum declined 1.59 per cent to $3,295.40.

The euro fell to a two-year low while the dollar gained after gauges of business activity were released in each region. A gauge of the US manufacturing sector compiled by S&P Global increased to 55.3 this month, the highest level since April 2022. A similar gauge for the euro zone sank to a 10-month low of 48.1 in November.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.43 per cent to 107.52.

Oil prices climbed about 1 per cent, settling at a two-week high, driven by the intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflict. Brent futures rose 1.3 per cent to settle at $75.17 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 1.6 per cent to settle at $71.24.

Gold prices breached the $2,700 threshold for the first time in two weeks, on track for their biggest weekly gain in over a year. Spot gold rose 1.37 per cent to $2,706.39 an ounce. US gold futures settled 1.4 per cent higher at $2,712.20.

(With inputs from Reuters.)