Dixon Technologies faces near-term margin headwinds as input costs rise

The sector, however, is in the slow lane with volumes in the entry-to-mid level segment falling 26 per cent Y-o-Y while the overall smartphone market volumes fell by 16 per cent Y-o-Y. The company’s gains were aided by a scale-up in IT hardware/telecom segments on the back of product portfolio expansion and higher realisation.
Among the non-mobile segments, consumer electronics, which accounts for 5 per cent of sales, grew 17 per cent Y-o-Y. Refrigerators were under pressure, due to higher polymer prices and freight cost and entry-level LED TV witnessing soft demand. Home appliances (3 per cent of sales) saw a growth of 37 per cent Y-o-Y, led by the pickup in washing machines.