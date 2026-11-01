Dixon Technologies faces near-term margin headwinds as input costs rise

Though the industry is reporting lower sales, the company expects to hit volume of 33-34 million in FY27 and this would be aided by Vivo JV commencing production from Q4FY27. Volumes in FY28 are expected to be about 55-60 million.

Motilal Oswal Research expects Dixon’s volumes in FY28 to grow through new domestic client addition, which can add up 6-8 million of incremental volumes, higher exports from anchor client Motorola and Transsion from 3.5 million in FY27 to nearly 5-6 million in FY28, and 18-20 million from Vivo volume addition. The brokerage has a buy rating with a target price of ₹15,900. Analysts led by Teena Virmani of the brokerage expect FY28 to see full benefit of backward integration and improved volumes from Vivo-JV, exports and new client addition. The brokerage raised its FY27/FY28 earnings estimates by 7 per cent and 2 per cent respectively to bake in H1FY27 performance and slightly lower minority interest.