DMart needs consistent growth metrics to support premium valuations

The company’s revenue growth in the September quarter, at 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y, was better than estimates. The growth was better than the 15.1 per cent reported in the June quarter and the 15.4 per cent registered in Q2FY26. However, most brokerages point out that the acceleration was likely on account of price increases in fast-moving consumer goods and general inflation in other categories, coupled with lower discounting intensity from quick commerce. In addition to this, Goldman Sachs highlights that the company’s revenue growth has been volatile in recent quarters, ranging between 13 and 19 per cent in the last four quarters.