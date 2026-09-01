Gains ahead for LG Electronics after strong Q1 show, positive outlook

Strong growth across its key categories, a beat on operating performance and a positive outlook led to a rally in the stock of the country’s largest listed consumer durables major, LG Electronics India (LG). The stock is up about 12 per cent over the past month, largely due to the post-results rally since mid-August. The company posted a 15 per cent jump in revenues and delivered a 12.5 per cent margin for Q1FY27. The company is eyeing mid-teens revenue growth and an early double-digit margin in FY27. While brokerages have increased their earnings estimates, the recent rally has turned some brokerages cautious on the returns parameter. At the current price, the stock is trading at 44-45 times its FY28 earnings estimates.