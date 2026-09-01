Gains ahead for LG Electronics after strong Q1 show, positive outlook
Broad-based category growth, premiumisation and localisation support LG Electronics India's outlook, though the recent stock rally has raised valuation concernsRam Prasad Sahu
Broad-based category growth, premiumisation and localisation support LG Electronics India's outlook, though the recent stock rally has raised valuation concernsRam Prasad Sahu
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 5:21 PM IST