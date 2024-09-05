Goldiam International hits all-time high on Rs 70-cr order win; details

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The jump in Goldiam International share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 70 crore from a large retailer in the USA.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 11:41 AM IST
Goldiam International hits all-time high: Shares of Goldiam International surged as much as 5.41 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 355.45 per share on Thursday, September 5, 2024. 

However, at 11:23 AM, Goldiam International shares were trading 4.45 per cent higher at Rs 352.20 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.07 per cent lower at 82,298.94 levels.

In an exchange filing, Goldiam International said, “We are pleased to announce that the Company has received purchase orders of Rs 70 crore from a large retailer in the USA for diamond studded gold jewellery of which includes 80 per cent of orders of lab-grown diamonds jewellery.”

Goldiam’s cumulative orders book has surpassed Rs 200 crore, including this order, the company highlighted. 

The orders are expected to be fulfilled on or before December 31, 2024, Goldiam International said.

Goldiam International Limited, originally established as Goldiam (International) Pvt. Ltd. in 1986, is a leading manufacturer and exporter of gold and diamond jewellery. Renowned for its responsibly sourced diamonds, advanced technologies, and streamlined manufacturing processes, Goldiam offers a diverse range of products, including engagement rings, wedding bands, anniversary rings, bridal sets, earrings, and pendants.

The company is distinguished by its high level of customisation, allowing for tailored packaging, branding, and positioning solutions. 

Goldiam exports its diamond jewellery to the United States, Europe, and various other international markets. Its subsidiaries include Goldiam Jewellery Limited, Diagold Designs Limited, Eco-Friendly Diamonds LLP, and Goldiam USA, Inc.

The market capitalisation of Goldiam International is Rs 3,754.38 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

The 52-week low of Goldiam International stock is Rs 120.05 apiece. The earnings per share (EPS) for trailing twelve months (TTM) is 5.55.

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

