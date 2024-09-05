Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open up, signals GIFT Nifty; RIL, Mastek in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in India were likely to open with a positive bias, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures that were trading around 100 points ahead of Nifty futures last close.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 8:54 AM IST
Key Events

8:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Centre awards RIL full quota of Advanced Chemistry Cell under PLI-II

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India should aim at developing 10 fabs in 10 years: Semi's Manocha

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Growth in new business thrusts services PMI to 5-month high in Aug

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI board reviews global, domestic economy, associated challenges

8:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: World Bank's suggestion to join RCEP based on flawed projections: GTRI

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Enterprises' first Indian retail bond fully subscribed at launch

8:15 AM

Share market today: Mixed global cues, falling crude & RLL listing in focus

8:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Prestige Estates raises Rs 5,000 crore by selling equity shares via QIP

8:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RailTel Corp gets work order of Rs 10.92 cr from Northern Railways

7:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 72,750/10g

7:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Weak auto sales, rising costs may hit ancillary cos in near-term

7:48 AM

Stocks to Watch: RIL, GIC Re, Suzlon Energy, HDFC Bank, Mastek, Adani Ent

7:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Biocon, PFC, Chambal Fert; top picks by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

7:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT faces resistance at 43,200; should you book profits on rise?

7:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude trades 0.47% higher

7:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty suggests positive start for Sensex, Nifty

7:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade with blend of red and green

7:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settle mixed

7:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apple's key manpower supplier Layam Group plans IPO next fiscal year

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Layam Group —a key supplier of skilled manpower to Apple manufacturing partners like Foxconn, Tata Electronics, and Pegatron — is planning to launch an initial public offering (IPO) during the next financial year to fund its expansion plans. 

The Chennai-based company is targeting over a 40 per cent rise in its revenue in the next two years, owing to a push in electronic sector investments in Tamil Nadu, with players like Apple going on an expansion drive. 

Apple is reportedly planning to increase India's share of its global iPhone production to 25 per cent in the next three to four years. READ MORE
 

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hybrid cars, Suzuki tie-up drive up Toyota Kirloskar profit 3x in FY24

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,787 crore for 2023-24 (FY24) — more than three times the earnings recorded the previous year. This growth can be attributed to robust demand for its vehicles, particularly hybrid models and cross-badged cars from the Toyota-Suzuki alliance.

The global partnership between Toyota and Suzuki, announced in FY19, involves the mutual supply of products and components, including model swaps between their Indian subsidiaries —TKM and Maruti Suzuki India. READ MORE

8:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Centre awards RIL full quota of Advanced Chemistry Cell under PLI-II

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil to telecom behemoth Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has been awarded the complete capacity of the Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) offered under the second tranche of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

The ministry of heavy industries (MHI) in a public announcement said the award followed the "Quality and Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) mechanism”.
 
By adding 10 GWh (gigawatt hour) of ACC capacity under the current phase, RIL now holds the highest capacity among all other players in the segment who participated in the PLI scheme with maximum budgetary outlay of Rs 3,620 crore. READ MORE

8:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIC RE gets bids worth Rs 2,300 cr; demand only half of total issue size

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The offer for sale in General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) garnered bids worth nearly Rs 2,300 crore on Wednesday, the first day of the issue.
 
The offer for sale (OFS) received bids for 58 million shares from institutional investors as against a total of 119 million on offer. Most bids came closer to the floor price of Rs 395, data provided by stock exchanges showed. READ MORE

8:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Germany's Infineon eyes entry into India's power semiconductor space

Stock Market LIVE Updates: German semiconductor giant Infineon is exploring entry into the power semiconductor space in the country.

It is looking to make wafers and silicon carbide chips that are used in the electric vehicle (EV), industrial and telecom spaces. READ MORE
 

8:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: State-owned Canara Bank mobilises $300 mn through IFSC banking unit

Stock Market LIVE Updates: State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday said it has mobilised $ 300 million via the IFSC Banking Unit.

The net proceeds from the issue of the notes will be applied by the Issuer's IFSC Banking Unit at Gandhinagar towards the general corporate purposes, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing. READ MORE

8:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Capital Group's arm sells 5% stake in IT firm Mastek for Rs 475 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financial services company Capital Group on Wednesday sold a 5.6 per cent stake in Mastek for over Rs 475 crore through open market transactions while ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund picked up a stake in the IT services company.
Los Angeles-headquartered Capital Group through its affiliate EuroPacific Growth Fund offloaded 17,19,117 shares, amounting to a 5.6 per cent stake in Mastek Ltd, as per the bulk deal data available on the BSE. READ MORE
 

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India should aim at developing 10 fabs in 10 years: Semi's Manocha

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian semiconductor industry should aim at developing at least 10 fabs in the coming decade to become a global powerhouse in this sector, said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO, Semi -- the global semiconductor and electronics body. READ MORE

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Growth in new business thrusts services PMI to 5-month high in Aug

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Growth in India’s dominant services sector rose to a five-month high in August as new businesses expanded amid easing inflationary pressure, said a private survey on Wednesday.
 
The HSBC headline Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 60.9 in August from 60.3 in July. The index was above the neutral 50-mark that separates contraction from expansion for the 37th month straight. READ MORE

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI board reviews global, domestic economy, associated challenges

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The central board of the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday reviewed the global and domestic economic scenario and outlook, including associated challenges.

The 610th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held here under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, it said in a statement. READ MORE
 

8:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: World Bank's suggestion to join RCEP based on flawed projections: GTRI

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Think tank GTRI on Wednesday said that the World Bank's suggestion for India to reconsider joining RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) is based on flawed assumptions and outdated projections.
 
For developing countries like India, policy decisions must be rooted in real-world data and a thorough understanding of the long-term implications, it said. READ MORE
 

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Enterprises' first Indian retail bond fully subscribed at launch

Adani Enterprises' first retail bond was fully subscribed at its launch on Wednesday, local Indian stock exchange data showed, in a rare issue on the market.
 
While the Indian group has raised money from institutional investors since US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation in January 2023, the new bond is the first test of retail demand.
 
The allegations, which Adani has repeatedly denied, sparked a $150 billion meltdown in shares of companies in the group.
 
Group share prices have recovered since much of the losses, prompting Adani to return to the capital markets. Adani Enterprises did not respond to requests for comment. Read more

8:15 AM

Share market today: Mixed global cues, falling crude & RLL listing in focus

Share market today: Indian shares are likely to open in the positive territory, as indicated by GIFT Nifty index. At 7:51 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 106.5 points at 25,356.5.

Investors in the US will eye multiple data releases today that include challenger job cuts and ADP Employment change for August, among others. They will also focus on the release of the US payroll report on Friday (September 6), as it could decide whether a rate cut expected this month will be big or small. Read more

8:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Prestige Estates raises Rs 5,000 crore by selling equity shares via QIP

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has raised Rs 5,000 crore by selling equity shares to institutional investors through private placement. The company had on August 29 launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise funds.
 
In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Prestige Estates informed that a fundraising committee of the board approved the allocation of 2,98,68,578 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,674 apiece to eligible institutional investors.
 
The issue price was at a discount of 4.62 per cent on the floor price of Rs 1,755.09 per share fixed by the panel. Read more

8:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RailTel Corp gets work order of Rs 10.92 cr from Northern Railways

The company in an exchange filing said that it has received the work order from Northern Railways for Railway Telecom Project amounting to Rs 10,92,47,304.

Source: BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmark indices were likely headed for a positive start as indicated by GIFT Nifty index that was trading at 25,352, ahead by around 100 points compared to Nifty futures last close, at 8:45 AM.
However, MSCI's global equities gauge fell for a third day in a row and oil prices lost ground on Wednesday, while safe-haven assets such as US Treasuries and Japan's yen were in demand as a mixed batch of economic data fueled concerns about slowing growth.
Crude oil futures settled down more than 1 per cent in their third straight day of declines, including a more than 4 per cent loss on Tuesday, due to fears about demand for coming months.
In US Treasuries, yields were lower and earlier in the day, the closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes turned positive after data showed that US job openings fell to a three and a half year low in July.
On Tuesday, Wall Street stock indexes had registered their biggest daily percentage drops since early August as investors took profits while weak US manufacturing data did little to boost risk appetites.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 ended lower after spending the morning flitting between red and green as investors waited anxiously for more economic data. Thursday will bring a reading on the US services industry, along with jobless claims data.
Elsewhere, markets in the Asia-Pacific region mostly rebounded on Thursday from the sell-off on Wednesday, except for the markets in Japan.
The Nikkei 225 and Topix fell 0.92 per cent and 0.49 per cent, respectively, on open, shortly after the release of Japan’s July wage data that showed average monthly cash earnings in the country rising 3.6 per cent year-on-year, a softer rise compared to the 4.5 per cent climb seen in June.
Real wages climbed 0.4 per cent year-on-year, the second straight month of growth after the 1.1 per cent rise in June. A strong pay report would give the Bank of Japan more room for a rate hike, which could put pressure on equities.
Other economic data coming from the region include trade data from Australia and retail sales numbers from Singapore.
Then Friday's hotly anticipated August report for nonfarm payrolls is expected to provide the clearest clues as to the health of the US economy and whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month by a quarter or a half of a percentage point.
Also on Wednesday, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said the U S central bank must not keep interest rates too high much longer or it risks harming employment too much.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.04 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 40,974.97, the S&P 500 lost 8.86 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 5,520.07 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 52.00 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 17,084.30.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 4.40 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 815.07. Earlier Europe's STOXX 600 index fell had closed down 0.97 per cent.
In Treasuries, the yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 8.9 basis points to 3.755 per cent, from 3.844 per cent late on Tuesday while the 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 12.8 basis points to 3.76 per cent.
Crude oil prices fell on pessimism about demand in the coming months as crude producers offered mixed signals about supply increases. 
US crude settled down 1.6 per cent at $69.20 a barrel while Brent ended 1.4 per cent lower at $72.70 per barrel.
Gold prices reversed course to gain ground with help from a softer dollar and lower yields after the weak data on US job openings. Spot gold inched up 0.07 per cent to $2,494.43 an ounce.

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 7:18 AM IST

