Here's why CDSL share dropped in trade on December 18; details here

CDSL share price: Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) shares were in focus on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, as the scrip dropped up to 1.32 per cent in intraday deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

CDSL's share price dropped following a tweet from Zerodha, which highlighted an issue at CDSL affecting all brokers. The tweet stated that users might face difficulties authorising stock sales and assured that Zerodha was working with CDSL to resolve the problem quickly. It also informed users that they could sell their holdings without needing CDSL authorisation in the meantime.

Zerodha, via a tweet, said, “Due to an issue at CDSL across brokers, you may face an issue with authorising the sale of your stocks. We are in touch with CDSL to have the issue resolved at the earliest. In the meantime, you can sell your holdings without the need for CDSL authorisation.”

However, later, Zerodha updated the same tweet, stating, "The CDSL TPIN authorisation issue is resolved. You can authorise the sale of your holdings now."

CDSL financial performance

CDSL’s consolidated net profit zoomed 48.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 162 core on 55.8 per cent surge in net sales to Rs 358.5 crore in Q2FY25, as against Q2FY24.

The profit before tax (PBT) surged 55.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 224.7 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 144.8 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24).

Its total expense climbed 59.1 per cent annually to Rs 134.4 in Q2FY25. Notably, during the same period, CDSL saw 1.18 crore new demat accounts addition.

CDSL share price history

CDSL share has outperformed benchmarks by quite a margin. The scrip has rallied over 29 per cent in the past month, while it has zoomed 88 per cent in the last six months. On a year-to-date (Y-T-D) basis, CDSL share price has risen 114 per cent. In comparison, Nifty50 has soared merely 11.5 per cent this Y-T-D.

About CDSL

Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), established in 1999, is India's leading and only publicly listed depository. Dedicated to delivering reliable, secure, and cost-effective depository services, CDSL caters to all market participants.

As the largest depository in the country by the number of demat accounts, CDSL oversees and services over 11.56 crore demat accounts of investors, also known as Beneficial Owners (BOs), across India.

The total market capitalisation of CDSL is Rs 40,610.79 crore, according to NSE. The 52-week high of CDSL share is Rs 1,989.80, while its 52-week low is Rs 811 apiece. At 11:50 AM, CDSL share was trading 1.12 per cent lower at Rs 1,942 apiece. In comparison, Nifty50 was trading 0.44 per cent lower at 24,229.25 levels.