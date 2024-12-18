Supriya Lifesciences jumps 6% after co expands capacity at API unit

Shares of Supriya Lifesciences rallied up to 5.88 per cent at 759 per share on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals. Supriya Lifesciences share price surged after the company inaugurated a new active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) production block, Module E, at the Lote Parshuram site in Maharashtra.

The facility, developed with an investment of Rs 125 crore, adds a capacity of 335 kiloliters to the company’s operations. “This expansion boosts our Lote Parshuram capacity by over 55 per cent, increasing it from 597 KLPD to 932 KLPD,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Spread across 5,000 square meters and structured over four levels, the facility houses 33 reactors, comprising stainless steel and glass-lined varieties, with capacities ranging from 1.6 KL to 16 KL, the company said.

Supriya Lifesciences further said that the new production block will focus on expanding its R&D capabilities and scaling up its pipeline of innovative products. “Several new products in niche therapeutic areas are nearing the commercialisation stage, reinforcing SLL’s commitment to achieving a leadership position in these markets through efficient processes and backward integration,” it said.

Financially, Supriya Lifescience, reported strong financial results for Q2 FY25. The company saw revenue growth of 18.6 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs 166.1 crore, up from Rs 140.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Profit after tax (PAT) increased by 93.2 per cent, rising to Rs 46.15 crore compared to Rs 23.88 crore in Q2 FY24. The company also saw improvement in Ebitda margins, which grew to 39.0 per cent.

The company has a total market capitalization of Rs 6,045.06 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 36.63 times and at an earning per share of Rs 19.57.

At 11:23 AM; the shares of the company were up 4.79 per cent at Rs 751.10 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.47 per cent lower at 80,308.62 level.

Supriya Lifescience is a generic pharmaceutical company that manufactures APIs and bulk drugs.