Jubilant FoodWorks share rallies 4.5%, hits 52-week high post Q3 update

Jubilant Food share price today rallied 4.5 per cent on the stock exchanges. Jubilant FoodWorks share price hit an intraday high of Rs 793.2 per share on the BSE, and Rs 794.35 per share on the NSE – also the stock’s fresh 52-week high.

By comparison, the benchmarks BSE Sensex, and NSE Nifty were higher by 0.1 per cent and 0.15 per cent, respectively, at 9:23 AM.

The rise in Jubilant Food share came after the company shared a healthy Q3 quarter business update earlier today. Remember, Jubilant FoodWorks owns brands like Domino’s Pizza, Popeyes, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Hong’s Kitchen.

On January 6, 2025, Jubilant FoodWorks informed the stock exchanges that its provisional consolidated revenue from operations surged 56.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,153.2 crore in the October-December quarter (Q3FY25). On a standalone basis, its revenue from operations rose 18.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs came 1,611.1 crore.

It said Domino’s India like-for-like (LFL) growth came in at 12.5 per cent during the December quarter, while Domino’s Turkey’s LFL growth came in at -3.2 per cent.

“At the of the December quarter, the JFL Group’s network reached 3,260 stores, with a net addition of 130 stores during the quarter. Domino’s India opened 60 net new stores in Q3FY25, ending the quarter with 2,139 stores. Domino’s Turkey, on the other hand, opened 25 net new stores, ending the quarter with 738 stores,” Jubilant FoodWorks said in a statement.

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited is one of the leading quick service restaurant (QSR) companies. Its Group network comprises over 3,000 stores across six markets – India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. Apart from the leading brands and franchise groups, the Group has a CAFÉ brand - COFFY in Turkey.

Over the past one month, Jubilant FoodWorks share price has surged 15.6 per cent on the bourses as against a 2 per cent decline in the benchmark Sensex index.

Jubilant FoodWorks share price hit an all-time high of Rs 915.49 per share on October 13, 2021, and a record low of Rs 16.16 on February 8, 2010.

The stock’s 52-week low, however, is Rs 420.8 per share, touched on March 14, 2024.

Recently, global brokerage Jefferies increased Jubilant Food share price target to Rs 1,000 from Rs 800 as it anticipates the same-store sales to grow in the mid to high single-digit range.

Jubilant Food's margins, Jefferies said, likely reached their lowest point in early 2024 and are poised for further improvement.

Those at Kotak Institutional Equities, too, raised their target price on Jubilant Food to Rs 675, but retained their ‘Reduce’ rating on the stock due to expensive valuation.

“We estimate Domino’s Ebitda margin to be 125 bps better than Jubilant’s standalone Ebitda margin due to the losses of other brands. Domino’s India is on the mend (likely regaining lost share), but we expect margin recovery to be gradual, and Jubilant’s standalone pre-Ind AS Ebitda margin to settle 350 bps below the FY2022 peak of 18 per cent,” the brokerage said.

Expensive valuation prevents us from turning constructive even as the business is turning around, it added.