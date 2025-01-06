Buzzing stock: Aegis Logistics soars 14% in weak market on heavy volume

Aegis Logistics share price: Aegis Logistics share price was defying market weakness on Monday, jumping 14 per cent in the intraday trade.

Aegis Logistics share touched an intraday high of Rs 923.05 per share on the BSE and Rs 924.6 per share on the NSE. By comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty50 today were down over 1 per cent each.

The surge in Aegis Logistics came amid heavy volumes on the counter. Till 1:15 PM, 15.78 million shares had changed hands on the counter, cumulatively, on the NSE and BSE. For context, around 0.47 million shares have changed hands on the BSE, thus far, today as against a two-week average volume of 40,000.

Aegis Logistics Ltd. is India’s leading integrated Oil, Gas & Chemical Logistics company and one of India’s top Importers and Handlers of LPG amongst private players, as per its website.

The company operates through its Liquid and Gas terminals across major ports of India, and has a storage capacity of 15,70,000 KL for Chemicals and POL, and 1,14,000 MT of static capacity for LPG.

The company has a wide network of distributors who sell LPG cylinders and appliances to domestic, commercial, and industrial customers. Aegis also provides LPG installation and interfuel services.

One of the leading logistics companies, Aegis Logistics share price hit an all-time high of Rs 969.95 per share on July 9, 2024. The market capitalization of Aegis Logistics stands at Rs 31,051 crore.

Last week, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that States, along with the private sector, must develop action plans for better logistics business to attract investments.

Promoting green logistics, workforce inclusivity and facilitation of Central Government projects, along with the adoption of newer technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics, he said, could boost the logistics sector.

He nudged the logistics sector to adopt the LEAD framework - Longevity, Efficiency and Effectiveness, Accessibility and Accountability and Digitalisation of processes to transform the logistics sector and prepare India for a Viksit Bharat by 2047. READ MORE

After a sideways move over the past few days, Aegis Logistics stock attempted to breach the upper end of the Bollinger Band on the daily chart. However, the stock eased off from the day’s high (Rs 923), coming below the upper end of the Bollinger Band, placed at Rs 857 level.

The stock may pick up a bullish momentum as the MACD line has made a positive crossover, along with an uptick in the slow stochastic indicator.

The stock needs to decisively close above Rs 857 to trigger fresh upmove, as per the daily chart. The next resistance lies at Rs 1,037, as per the monthly chart.

The immediate support stays around Rs 800-Rs 805, the stock’s 20 and 50-day moving averages, followed by Rs 789 per share – the stock’s 20-week moving average.