Mobile, EMS growth fuels Dixon Technologies stellar Q3; analysts up targets

Brokerages on Dixon Technologies: Dixon Technologies dazzled the Street with a stellar performance in the December quarter of FY25 (Q3FY25), exceeding expectations and showcasing robust growth. The company’s Mobile and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) division emerged as the primary engine of the company’s success during Q3, analysts said.

Dixon Technologies' total revenue for Q3FY25, a major leap from 67 per cent in the same quarter last year. The share of operating profit from these divisions also skyrocketed, climbing from 57 per cent in Q3FY24 to a commanding 83 per cent in Q3FY25.

Meanwhile, on the bourses, Dixon Technologies shares tumbled as much as 11.57 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 15,521.75 per share, as investors flocked to book profits amid rich valuations, post company’s strong Q3 performance. Over the past year, the Dixon Technologies share has surged nearly 175 per cent. The EMS division, in particular, emerged as a star performer. Revenues soared to Rs 9,305 crore, marking a jaw-dropping 190 per cent year-on-year increase from Rs 3,214 crore. Operating profit followed suit with an even greater leap of 210 per cent Y-o-Y, growing to Rs 322 crore from Rs 104 crore in the previous year.

Apart from that, the stellar quarterly results have left brokerages divided but leaning towards optimism, given Dixon Technologies’ strong momentum and ability to deliver extraordinary results.

Domestic brokerage Nuvama highlighted the major growth in Dixon Technologies’ revenue, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), and profit after tax (PAT), which rose 117 per cent, 112 per cent, and 78 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. Much of this growth was attributed to the mobile segment, where revenue and Ebitda grew 190 per cent and 210 per cent Y-o-Y.

The brokerage also pointed to Dixon Technologies’ recent joint venture with VIVO, announced in December 2024, and its ambitious plans to enter the Display Fab manufacturing space, contingent on government incentives.

However, Nuvama tempered its outlook slightly, revising FY25 earnings estimates downward by 3 per cent due to weaker performance in the TV segment. Even so, it rolled forward its valuation to March 2026, raising its target price to Rs 18,790, from Rs 16,400, while maintaining a ‘Hold’ rating.

Emkay, on the other hand, was bullish, praising Dixon Technologies’ ability to capitalise on its order book and projected near-doubling of smartphone volumes to 60 million units by FY27, compared to 30 million in FY25.

It also highlighted the company’s expansion into IT hardware, telecom products, and plans for display fabs, which could yield strong double-digit margins with support from government subsidies. Emkay raised its target price to Rs 21,100, from Rs 20,000, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

According to analysts at InCred Equities, Dixon Technologies’ Q3 Ebitda, surpassed estimates by 16 per cent and exceeded the Bloomberg consensus by 7 per cent. Despite the strong growth, the blended Ebitda margin declined 9 bps annually.

Moreover, Dixon Technologies is planning a $3 billion display FAB project under the ISM-2 scheme with government subsidies, aiming to reduce dependency on imported displays.

JM Financial said Dixon Technologies delivered strong Q3 performance, with revenue and Ebitda surpassing estimates Mobile growth, driven by Ismartu, remained key, analysts noted. Meanwhile, the company’s focus on backward integration—starting with display, camera, and battery module assembly, followed by a display fab—aims to enhance value addition and supply chain control. Execution remains crucial. Thus, analysts have revised revenue estimates upwards by 9 per cent-11 per cent, while PAT estimates have been increased by 1 per cent-4 per cent for FY25F-27F. Given this, InCred Equities has maintained its ‘Add’ rating, with a revised target price of Rs 20,200 (Rs 17,200 earlier).

Hence, analysts maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 19,000, valuing the stock at 66x Mar’27E EPS, with potential upside and execution risks.

Those at Motilal Oswal also said Dixon Technologies’ Q3 revenue and Ebitda exceeded expectations, driven by strong mobile and EMS growth, though PAT lagged due to higher depreciation and interest costs.

Revenue/Ebitda grew 117 per cent/112 per cent Y-o-Y, while consumer electronics and home appliances faced weak demand. The company’s backward integration efforts, including display manufacturing by H1FY26, are expected to support margins post-PLI scheme. Hence, analysts have adjusted FY25/FY26/FY27 estimates by -8 per cent/-4 per cent/7 per cent, raising the DCF-based target price to Rs 20,500 (March’27) and reiterating ‘Buy.’

The Hong Kong-based CLSA, too, has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Dixon Technologies, setting a price target of Rs 18,800. According to reports, the brokerage expects the company's mobile segment to be the key driver of growth in the medium-term.

Overall, Dixon Technologies reported a net profit of Rs 216.2 crore for the quarter, marking a whopping 122.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase from Rs 97.1 crore. The company's revenue also zoomed to Rs 10,453.7 crore, a 117 per cent jump from Rs 4,818.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

While segments such as home appliances and lighting products saw marginal growth, the Consumer Electronics & Appliances division, which includes LED TVs and refrigerators, saw a decline. Revenue from this division fell to Rs 633 crore in Q3FY25, down from Rs 929 crore in the same period last year.

On the other hand, the New York-based brokerage Jefferies reportedly adopted a cautious stance, maintaining an 'Underperform' rating with a price target of Rs 12,600. The brokerage cited concerns over Dixon Technologies’ valuation, pointing out that the stock is trading at 106 times its estimated FY26 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, despite the company's strong earnings performance.

As Dixon Technologies continues to expand into new areas like display modules and semiconductor manufacturing, its strong Q3 performance stresses upon its ability to navigate growth opportunities. However, the mixed response from brokerages highlights the challenges of balancing ambitious growth plans with market expectations.