Hyundai, Swiggy may join Nifty Next 50 amid index rebalancing changes

Hyundai Motor India and Swiggy are expected to be added to the Nifty Next 50 index during the rebalancing exercise scheduled for next month. The index, often seen as a stepping stone to the premier Nifty 50 index, could undergo as many as seven changes, potentially triggering a churn of over Rs 5,000 crore from passive funds.

Apart from these two newly listed firms, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Britannia Industries, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Indian Hotels, and Polycab India are also expected to join the Nifty Next 50 index, according to an analysis by Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics, published on Smartkarma.

Conversely, Zomato, Jio Financial Services, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Adani Total Gas, NHPC, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), and Union Bank of India are likely to be removed from the index. Zomato and Jio Financial are expected to exit the index due to their likely addition to the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

The Nifty Next 50 index is regarded as a pool of potential candidates for the flagship Nifty 50 index. Together, these two indices comprise the Nifty 100 index, which represents the top 100 companies by free float market capitalisation, offering a broader view of the Indian stock market.

However, the inclusion of Hyundai and Swiggy in the Next 50 index might face hurdles if index provider NSE Indices revises its inclusion criteria to mandate membership in the futures and options (F&O) segment.

“With the launch of F&O contracts on the Nifty Next 50 index, there is a possibility that the index universe for the Nifty 100 and Nifty Next 50 indices will be restricted to F&O stocks. This could result in Hyundai and Swiggy being excluded from the index until they are added to the F&O segment,” Freitas stated in a note.

Also Read

Currently, Bajaj Holdings and Investment and Adani Power are the only non-F&O stocks in the Next 50 index.

The assets under management (AUM) of funds tracking the Nifty Next 50 index stands at approximately Rs 30,000 crore, more than double the figure from a year ago. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index commands an AUM of over Rs 4 trillion.