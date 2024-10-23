Olectra Greentech share price: Share of Olectra Greentech soared up to 5.85 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,715.85 per share on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

The rise in Olectra Greentech share price came on the back of stellar September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2Fy25) results. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company’s profit more than doubled Rs 47.7 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 18.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY24).

Olectra Greentech’s revenue from operations, or topline, zoomed 70.5 per cent annually to Rs 523.7 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025, from Rs 307.2 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024

At the operating level, earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) also more than doubled to Rs 81.2 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 40.6 crore in Q2FY24. Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 230 basis points (bps) to 15.5 per cent in Q2FY25, as opposed to 13.2 per cent in Q2FY24.

Olectra Greentech Limited is among the prominent Indian companies specialising in the manufacturing and sale of electric buses and trucks, as well as composite polymer insulators.

More From This Section

With a diverse lineup that includes models such as the K9, K7, K6, X2, Electric Bus v2, iX Electric Bus, and CX2 Electric Coach Bus, Olectra Greentech is at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution in India.

Founded in 2000 as Goldstone Teleservices Limited, the company underwent several name changes, becoming Goldstone Infratech Limited in 2007 and rebranding to Olectra Greentech Limited in 2018.

Based out of Hyderabad, Olectra Greentech operates through three main segments, which include the Insulator division, e-bus division, and e-truck division.

The company has more than 1,000 electric buses in commercial operations across India.

The market capitalisation of Olectra Greentech is Rs 13,648.80 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

At 10:17 AM, Olectra Greentech shares were trading 2.56 per cent higher at Rs 1,662.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.2 per cent higher at 80,415.15 levels.