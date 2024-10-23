Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Olectra Greentech jumps 6% as September quarter profit more than doubles

Olectra Greentech jumps 6% as September quarter profit more than doubles

Olectra Greentech's profit more than doubled Rs 47.7 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 18.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY24).

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
The company’s profit more than doubled Rs 47.7 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 18.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY24.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Olectra Greentech share price: Share of Olectra Greentech soared up to 5.85 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,715.85 per share on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. 

The rise in Olectra Greentech share price came on the back of stellar September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2Fy25) results. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The company’s profit more than doubled Rs 47.7 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 18.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY24).

Olectra Greentech’s revenue from operations, or topline, zoomed 70.5 per cent annually to Rs 523.7 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025, from Rs 307.2 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024

At the operating level, earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) also more than doubled to Rs 81.2 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 40.6 crore in Q2FY24. Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 230 basis points (bps) to 15.5 per cent in Q2FY25, as opposed to 13.2 per cent in Q2FY24. 

Olectra Greentech Limited is among the prominent Indian companies specialising in the manufacturing and sale of electric buses and trucks, as well as composite polymer insulators. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 200 pts to 80,400 amid volatility; Nifty at 24,500; IT up

Goldman Sachs cuts Indian stocks to neutral amid slowing economic growth

Nifty futures down 7% thus far in Oct; FIIs remain short, retail bullish

Gold rate today: US election, Brics, Mid East war may take gold to Rs 80200

Silver rate today: White metal has resistance at Rs 1,06,000; strategy here


With a diverse lineup that includes models such as the K9, K7, K6, X2, Electric Bus v2, iX Electric Bus, and CX2 Electric Coach Bus, Olectra Greentech is at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution in India.

Founded in 2000 as Goldstone Teleservices Limited, the company underwent several name changes, becoming Goldstone Infratech Limited in 2007 and rebranding to Olectra Greentech Limited in 2018. 

Based out of Hyderabad, Olectra Greentech operates through three main segments, which include the Insulator division, e-bus division, and e-truck division. 

The company has more than 1,000 electric buses in commercial operations across India.

The market capitalisation of Olectra Greentech is Rs 13,648.80 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

At 10:17 AM, Olectra Greentech shares were trading 2.56 per cent higher at Rs 1,662.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.2 per cent higher at 80,415.15 levels.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

What led Zomato to slip 5% despite 5x rise in Q2 PAT? Should investors buy?

Persistent Systems share price rallies 10% on strong September qtr results

Coforge stock zooms 9% on strong Q2FY25 results, bulging order book

Here's why NBCC (India) share was buzzing in trade on Oct 23, details here

Sonata Software soars 4% on multi-year AI-backed managed services deal win

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYS&P BSE SensexNifty50

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story