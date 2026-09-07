Retail share in MF pie shrinks for second year; HNIs ramp up bets

“The most important reason that most RIAs do not like to recommend index funds is that it is difficult for the typical RIA to justify an RIA fee of 1 per cent per annum when the investment product’s fee is only 0.2 per cent per annum. The second most important reason is that the investment in index funds do not need to be reviewed each year and that reduces the probability of the client renewing the engagement with the RIA,” said Avinash Luthria, RIA at Fiduciaries.in.