Shriram Finance plans to raise $1 bn from overseas; shares hit a life high

"We are planning to raise $300 million in the next few weeks, maybe by October, and the rest $500-700 million during the remaining part of the current financial year," Y S Chakravarti, managing director and CEO of Shriram Finance told PTI.

The fundraising will include loans from development financial institutions like the Asian Development Bank, Kfw, and the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC). The timing would depend on market conditions, Chakravarti said.

More From This Section

To fund its business growth, the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) raised resources from diversified sources like public deposits, bank finance, and raising money from domestic markets.

Chakravarti further said that loan growth is expected to increase 15 to 16 per cent during the current financial year (FY25).

Additionally, global brokerage UBS maintained its 'Buy' call on Shriram Finance and raised the target to Rs 3,850 per share from Rs 2,915 per share, according to reports.

UBS said that net interest margin (NIM) is transitory and accomplishing new segments will be key going ahead. Further, asset quality will remain stable and credit cost guidance will be maintained.

Moreover, the company management expects the cost-to-income (C/I) ratio to improve and remain within the guided range between 26 per cent to 27 per cent.

In the past one year, shares of Shriram Finance have given returns of 65.3 per cent against BSE Sensex's rise of 21.8 per cent.