Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens down 170pts, Nifty at 24,800; FMCG, IT gain, Metal, O&G fall
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens down 170pts, Nifty at 24,800; FMCG, IT gain, Metal, O&G fall

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were likely to open lower on Monday, following Friday's sell-off in the US markets, when investors made a beeline for safe haven assets.

SI Reporter New Delhi
sensex nifty stock market share market

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Metal is top sectoral loser

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets under pressure

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 130 pts

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 opens 60 pts lower

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 points in pre-open

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty slips 25 points in pre-open

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee may dip on risk aversion; Fed uncertainty remains

8:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: PNB Housing plans to raise up to $125 mn in Q3, say Girish Kousgi

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Several banks oppose draft LCR circular, say may affect loan growth

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: How new credit platform can be a game changer

8:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SML Isuzu hikes prices of all buses in range of 1-1.5%, effective Oct 1, 2024

8:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fada to approach lenders requesting caution while funding dealers

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wanbury in focus

8:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tilaknagar Industries in focus

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Green Energy fully redeems $750 million Holdco Notes

8:49 AM

China's CPI rises to 0.6% due to weather disruption, PPI stuck in deflation

8:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India needs more trade, and being inside RCEP is better than staying out

8:38 AM

Dividend, Bonus, Right Issue: GSFC and 17 other stocks go ex-date today

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: From Parle Products to Dabur, consumer firms load up for festival blitz

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GST Council to deliberate on taxation of insurance premium, online gaming

8:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 IPOs raised Rs 17,110 cr, bullfight of exchanges, and more

8:02 AM

Share market today: Global markets, Bajaj Housing IPO, Ola Electric eyed

8:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street traders suddenly converge on the economic hazards ahead

7:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India a dynamic market with long-term promise, says Sanctum Wealth CEO

7:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued firms erode by Rs 2 trn; TCS, LIC drop

7:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hindenburg research: Sebi has lot to explain, says Cong over Mauritius FPIs

7:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Card, Laxmi Organic and GAEL among top bets by Jigar S Patel for today

7:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy on dips strategy suggested for Nifty; Check support & other levels here

7:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio Fin, PNB Housing, SpiceJet & Ola Electric among top stocks to track today

7:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,860

7:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: China August CPI rises 0.6%

7:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan’s second-quarter GDP comes in at 2.9%

7:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude at $72 per bbl

7:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets fall after Japan spending misses estimates

7:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settle lower on September 6

7:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Metal is top sectoral loser

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Metal is top sectoral loser, down 1.5 per cent.


9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets under pressure

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets under pressure; Nifty SmallCap falls 1.2 per cent.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HUL, TCS among top gainers. 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 130 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex dropped 135 pts to 81,048 levels.

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 opens 60 pts lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 opened 60 pts lower at 24,790 levels.

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex dropped over 200 points in pre-open.

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty slips 25 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty slips 25 points in pre-open, at 24,826.70 levels.


  24,826.70

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee may dip on risk aversion; Fed uncertainty remains

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian rupee is likely to open weaker on Monday, tracking the decline in Asian equities and currencies fuelled by US slowdown worries. The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 83.97-83.98 to the US dollar compared with 83.9475 in the previous session. The rupee for a large part of last week remained near the 84 mark, hitting an all-time low of 83.9850 on Thursday. READ MORE

8:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: PNB Housing plans to raise up to $125 mn in Q3, say Girish Kousgi

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mortgage lender PNB Housing Finance is planning to raise up to $125 million through External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) in the third quarter of FY25, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Girish Kousgi said. READ MORE
 

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Several banks oppose draft LCR circular, say may affect loan growth

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Several banks have written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) opposing a draft circular on liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), which proposed an additional run-off factor of 5 per cent for retail deposits enabled with internet and mobile banking (IMB) facilities. READ MORE
 

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: How new credit platform can be a game changer

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Last fortnight, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das put the spotlight back on a drably termed year-old pilot project: Public tech platform for frictionless credit (PTPFC). “From now on, we propose to call it the Unified Lending Interface… just like UPI  (Unified Payments Interface) transformed the payments ecosystem, we expect that ULI will play a similar role in transforming the lending space”. READ MORE
 

8:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SML Isuzu hikes prices of all buses in range of 1-1.5%, effective Oct 1, 2024

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SML Isuzu has increased the prices of its Buses (all Models) in the range of 1.0 per cent to 1.5 per cent, effective October 1, 2024. 

Source: BSE

8:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fada to approach lenders requesting caution while funding dealers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a bid to mitigate the alarming buildup of unsold passenger vehicle (PV) inventory, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) is all set to formally approach banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) with requests to exercise caution while disbursing funds to dealers. READ MORE

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wanbury in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wanbury Limited has announced that it has been awarded a Certificate of Suitability (CEP) by the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines (EDQM) for its Dextromethorphan active pharmaceutical ingredient {API), antitussive (cough) medicine.

Source: BSE

8:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tilaknagar Industries in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "We would like to inform you that the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i,e on September 09, 2024, has considered and approved a follow-on investment of Rs 13.15 crore (Rupees Thirteen Crores and Fifteen lakhs only) in Spaceman Spirits Lab Private Limited (“SSL”), makers of premium Indian craft gin Samsara and craft rum Sitara," said Tilaknagar Industries, via an exchange filing.

Source: BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, September 9, 2024: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were down at pre-open on Monday, weighed down by weak sentiment flowing from US markets, when investors there made a dash for safe heaven assets there on Friday.  At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was down 170 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 81,013, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,790, lower by 62 points, or 0.25 per cent. 
Share markets in Asia slid on Monday after worries about a possible US economic downturn slugged Wall Street, while dragging bond yields and commodity prices lower as investors avoided risk assets for safer harbours.
Japan's Nikkei bore the brunt of the early selling as a stronger yen pressured exporters, losing 2.4 per cent on top of a near 6 per cent slide last week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.6 per cent, after losing 2.25 per cent last week.
S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both a fraction lower after Friday's slide.
On Friday, Wall Street indexes closed sharply lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 410.34 points, or 1.01 per cent, to 40,345.41, the S&P 500 lost 94.99 points, or 1.73 per cent, to 5,408.42 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 436.83 points, or 2.55 per cent, to 16,690.83.
Fed fund futures were little changed as investors wondered whether the mixed US August payrolls report would be enough to tip the Federal Reserve into cutting rates by an outsized 50 basis points when it meets next week.
Investors are considerably more dovish and have priced in 115 basis points of easing by Christmas and another 127 basis points for 2025.
The prospect of global policy easing boosted bonds, with 10-year Treasury yields hitting 15-month lows and two-year yields the lowest since March 2023.
The 10-year was last at 3.734 per cent and the two at 3.661 per cent, leaving the curve near its steepest since mid-2022.
The drop in yields encouraged a further unwinding of yen carry trades which saw the dollar sink as deep as 141.75 yen on Friday before steadying at 142.41 early on Monday.
Data on consumer prices (CPI) from China due later on Monday are expected to show the Asian giant remains a force for disinflation, with producer prices seen falling an annual 1.4 per cent in August.
The CPI is forecast to edge up to 0.7 per cent for the year, from 0.5 per cent, mainly due to rising food prices. Figures on China's trade account due Tuesday are expected to show a slowdown in both export and import growth.
Also on Tuesday, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump debate for the first time ahead of the presidential election on November 5.
In commodity markets, the slide in bond yields kept gold restrained at $2,496 an ounce and short of its recent all-time top of $2.531. 
Oil prices found some support after suffering their biggest weekly fall in 11 months last week amid persistent concerns about global demand. 
Brent added 57 cents to $71.63 a barrel, while U.S. crude firmed 60 cents to $68.27 per barrel.

Next »
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEMARKETS LIVEMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexGift NiftyNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexNifty50Nifty 50BSE NSEBSE NSE equityMARKETS TODAYshare marketstock market tradingglobal stock marketIndian stock market

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News