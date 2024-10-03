Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex below 83,300, Nifty below 25,500; Auto, financials drag

At around 10:15 AM, the BSE Sensex was at 83,361, down 904 points, or 1.07 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 25,518, down 278 points, or 1.08 per cent.

That apart, two stocks, JSW Steel (up 1.66 per cent), and Tata Steel, were the only gainers on the BSE Sensex, while the rest of the stocks were trading in the red.

Losses were led by Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.23 per cent), followed by Asian Paint, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, and Power Grid Corp.

On the Nifty 50, Hindalco Industries (up 0.66 per cent) was the only gainer, while the rest of the stocks on the index were trading in the red.

Losses were led by Eicher Motors (down 312 per cent), followed by Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, and ICICI Bank.

Meanwhile, all sectoral indices, apart from Metal, were trading in the red.

Auto (down 1.55 per cent), followed by Realty (down 1.48 per cent) and FMCG (down 1.07 per cent), were the biggest drags, while other heavyweight indices such as Nifty Bank, Financial Services, IT, Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas were also down around 1 per cent each.

In the broader markets, the BSE SmallCap was down 1.09 per cent, while the BSE MidCap was down 1.14 per cent.

Apart from that, the BSE Sensex closed down 33.49 points or 0.04 per cent, at 84,266.29, while the Nifty 50 declined 13.95 points or 0.05 per cent, at 25,796.90, on Tuesday. Markets were closed on Wednesday, October 2, on account of celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti in India.