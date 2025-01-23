Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals weak start for Sensex, Nifty; UltraTech, HDFC Bank Q3 in focus

Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, January 23, 2025: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start on a negative note, influenced by mixed global cues.

At 7:17 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 63 points lower at 23,136, indicating a lower start for the bourses.

Asia-Pacific markets saw mixed trading on Thursday as investors reacted to a range of economic data from the region. In Australia, the ASX 200 dropped 0.42 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent, with the Topix gaining 0.42 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi fell 0.96 per cent. South Korea’s economy grew by 1.2 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, marking its slowest growth since Q2 2023. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index increased by 0.75 per cent, and the CSI 300 was up 1 per cent at the open.

In Singapore, inflation data for December is expected to be released soon, and the Bank of Japan is holding a policy meeting today and tomorrow, with Governor Kazuo Ueda hinting at a potential rate hike.

Overnight in the US, the three major indices advanced, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh all-time high. The index rose 0.61 per cent, reaching an intraday record of 6,100.81 before closing slightly below that at 6,086.37. The Nasdaq Composite surged 1.28 per cent to 20,009.34, driven by gains in tech stocks such as Oracle and Nvidia, spurred by optimism surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). The Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a modest gain, rising 130.92 points, or 0.3 per cent, to close at 44,156.73. Investors now await US Jobless claims data for the week ended January 18.

Back home, investors will be closely watching Q3 earnings from major companies including HPCL, UltraTech Cement, Indus Towers Dr Reddy’s and United Spirits among others.

Meanwhile, the Street will also react to earnings from HUL, BPCL and Persistent Systems among others.

Additionally, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,026.25 crore on January 22, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,640.22 crore.

In the IPO market, Stallion India IPO (Mainline) and Landmark Immigration (SME) will list on the bourses.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO (Mainline) and Rexpro Enterprises (SME) will enter Day 2 of their subscription. CLN Energy IPO (SME) will open for subscription.

Meanwhile, CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO (SME) will see its allotment.