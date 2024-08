NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, and Adani Ports were the top gainers while Infosys, TCS, Nestle India, and Tech Mahindra were the top laggards on BSE.

Similarly, on NSE, BPCL, ONGC, and NTPC were the gainers while Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, and Nestle India were the top laggards.

Benchmarks Nifty50 and Sensex opened higher on Monday, tracking strong global cues. BSE Sensex opened nearly 243.41 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 80,680.25 levels while Nifty50 rose 95.20 points or 0.39 per cent to 24,636.35 levels.