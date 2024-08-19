Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Upcoming IPO: Ethanol producer TruAlt Bioenergy files DRHP; details

Upcoming IPO: Ethanol producer TruAlt Bioenergy files DRHP; details

The offer for sale consists of up to 18 lakh equity shares by Dhraksayani Sangamesh Nirani, and up to 18 lakh equity shares by Sangamesh Rudrappa Nirani

Upcoming IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Upcoming IPO: TruAlt Bioenergy, a pioneering biofuel producer based in Bengaluru and one of the first companies to produce Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) under the government's Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative, has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

TruAlt Bioenergy IPO details
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Through the public issue, TruAlt Bioenergy is offering a fresh issue of company shares worth Rs 75 crore and an offer for sale where promoters are offloading 36 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 apiece. The offer for sale consists of up to 18 lakh equity shares by Dhraksayani Sangamesh Nirani, and up to 18 lakh equity shares by Sangamesh Rudrappa Nirani.

"The company, in consultation with the book-running lead managers, may consider a private placement, rights issue, preferential offer, or any other method of specified securities, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 150 crore as Pre-IPO placement, which shall not exceed 20 per cent of the size of the fresh issue. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced," TruAlt Bioenergy said in a release.

The offer is being made through the book-building process, wherein not less than 75 per cent of the offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to qualified institutional buyers, not more than 15 per cent of the offer shall be available for allocation to non-institutional bidders, and not more than 10 per cent of the offer shall be available for allocation to retail individual bidders.

DAM Capital Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers, and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This Dolly Khanna-owned stock has zoomed 98% in 4 weeks, trades at new high

stock market broker

Here's why Techno Electric stock is locked in 5% upper circuit on August 19

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

TMB rallies 4% following RBI approval of Salee Sukumaran Nair as MD, CEO

Urja global

Small-cap stock jumps 10% to hit upper circuit on BSE today; do you own?

Indian Railways

BEML, RVNL: Rail stocks zoom up to 7% on new metro projects worth Rs 30k cr


TruAlt Bioenergy IPO objective
 
As per the release, the company intends to use Rs 172.68 crore from its fresh issuance for funding capital expenditure towards setting up multi-feedstock operations to utilize grains as an additional raw material in the ethanol plant at TBL Unit 4, with a 300 KLPD capacity. Additionally, Rs 425 crore will be used for funding working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

TruAlt Bioenergy financials

In Fiscal 2023 and 2024, TruAlt generated revenues of Rs 756.85 crore and Rs 1,214.31 crore from its top 10 customers, accounting for 99.24 per cent and 99.26 per cent of its total revenue, respectively, highlighting its dependence on key clients, the company said in a release. According to the release, TruAlt Bioenergy's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,223.40 crore in Fiscal 2024, and Profit After Tax stood at Rs 31.81 crore in Fiscal 2024.

About TruAlt Bioenergy
TruAlt Bioenergy was incorporated in March 2021 and is led by Vijaykumar Murugesh Nirani. As of March 31, 2024, the company claims to be recognized as India’s largest ethanol producer by installed capacity, with a daily production capacity of 1,400 kilolitres (KLPD). A report by CRISIL indicates that TruAlt had a 3.7 per cent market share in ethanol production capacity for Fiscal 2024.

Also Read

share market live

Stock Market LIVE: Small-caps shine in lacklustre session; IIFL jumps 11% each, Angle One 9%

sarswti saree depot ipo listing

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO: GMP hints listing gains; check likely price

Interarch Building Products IPO

Interarch Building Products IPO opens today: GMP jumps 36%, should you Bid?

Interarch Building Products IPO

Interarch Building Products IPO: GMP jumps 43%; 6 Must-know facts from RHP

ipo market listing share market

JSW Cement files draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 4,000 crore via IPO

Topics : SEBI IPOs initial public offerings IPOs ipo filing share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon