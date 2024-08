On the BSE JSW Steel, Infosys, Tata Steel and L&T fell in the range of 1-2 per cent and led the losses, while the likes of ITC, Tata Motors and Titan led gains.

Similarly on NSE, Tata Motors, Cipla, ITC and Dr Reddy’s Labs were among the top five gainers, whereas Infosys, JSW Steel and ONGC were among the top losers.

The broader markets showed mixed trends, with the MidCap index falling 0.23 per cent, while the SmallCap index surged by 0.33 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty Oil and Gas, Nifty Metal, and Nifty IT were trading in the red zone, while Nifty Pharma and Nifty Consumer Durables led slight gains.

Indian bourses saw a negative open on Wednesday, with BSE Sensex dropping 181 points to 79,286, while the Nifty50 sliding 0.23 per cent or 56 points to 24,240 levels.