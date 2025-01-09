Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-open; Rupee opens at record low of 85.9/$

Stock Market Today LIVE Updates, Jan 9: Among major stock market triggers today, the Nifty weekly F&O expiry, FII selling, Q3 results, and Fed minutes will guide the markets today

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital
Market LIVE Today: FPIs on Wednesday were net sellers to the tune of Rs 3,362.18 crore, and domestic institutions were net buyers worth Rs 2,716 crore. | Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex settles at 78,200 in pre-open session.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty settles 14 points lower in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty settles 14 points lower at 23,674 in pre-open. 

24 Nifty stocks advanced in pre-open, while 20 stocks settled in the red.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens at record low of 85.9/$

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens at record low level of 85.9 per US dollar.

Rupee opens nearly 7 paise weaker.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lupin Receives EIR from USFDA for its Pithampur Unit

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) said on Wednesday that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Pithampur Unit-1 manufacturing facility that manufactures both APIs and finished products.

The EIR was issued with an inspection classification of Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) post the inspection of the facility from September 16 to September 27, 2024.

 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 2024's record NFO success continues into 2025 with strong momentum

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Six equity mutual fund (MF) NFOs have opened for subscription so far in 2025, including industry-first offerings like ICICI Prudential MF’s Rural Opportunities Fund and WhiteOak Capital MF’s Quality Equity Fund. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manappuram Finance in focus today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a stock exchange filing, Manappuram Finance said on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India, vide its letter dated January 08, 2025, has lifted the restrictions imposed on Asirvad Micro Finance Limited with respect to sanction or disbursal of loans with immediate effect.

On October 2024, the Reserve Bank of India directed its subsidiary company Asirvad Micro Finance Limited to cease and desist from sanctioning or disbursing loans, effective from the close of business on October 21, 2024.
  

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Production ramp-up, higher realisations expected to drive gains for ONGC

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Upstream player ONGC has seen strong buying although the third quarter of the current financial year (3QFY25) is expected to be flat. The PSU will generate higher volumes going forward. Crude oil prices may be more or less stable, with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)-plus looking to hold a price band of $70-75 per barrel (bbl). READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi issues new guidelines for research analysts, investment advisers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The new norms encompass qualification standards, fee structures, deposit requirements, and client segregation protocols. The regulator introduced fresh compliance mandates, particularly for entities utilising artificial intelligence (AI) tools in their services. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi approves IPOs of Regreen-Excel, Dr Agarwal's, Casagrand, Highway Infra

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of four companies: Regreen-Excel EPC India, Dr Agarwal’s Health Care, Casagrand Premier Builder, and Highway Infrastructure. However, two other companies—Amruta Healthcare and Mouri Tech—that had filed their draft documents have withdrawn their applications. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Religare Broking's Ajit Mishra's 2 stocks to buy

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited | LTP: Rs 500.50 | Buy | Target: Rs 528 | Stop-loss: Rs 485
 
Fertiliser stocks are gaining noticeable traction, and Chambal Fertilizers share price (Chamblfert) is moving in-line with this trend. The Chambal Fertilizer share has rebounded after briefly dipping below its medium-term moving average, the 100 DEMA, and now appears poised to reclaim its short-term moving average. The chart pattern, supported by other oscillators, signals a steady upward move ahead. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE plans expansion of its colocation facility, to add 2,000 new racks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Colocation facility helps stock brokers to place their servers in the data centre of the exchange and allows faster access of trade data and price feeds. The ultra-low latency of the facility enables faster trading. The exchanges charge an annual fee for this facility from the brokers. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts expect TCS Q3 revenue to grow 6% YoY, profit 5%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate the revenue of TCS to grow by 6.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), on an average, to Rs 6,445.63 crore as compared to Rs 6,060 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is forecasted to grow marginally by 0.24 per cent. The revenue is likely to be impacted by furloughs and the decline of revenue contribution from the BSNL deal which peaked out in Q2. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: TCS, IREDA Q3; Fed Dec minutes; Standard Glass IPO allotment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Key benchmark indices, the Nifty50 and Sensex, may react to mixed global cues during Thursday's trading session. At 6:31 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 64 points lower at 23,717, signaling a weak start for Indian bourses. In the previous session, the Sensex ended at 78,141.06, registering a decline of 58 points or 0.07 per cent, while the Nifty50 closed at 23,688.95, down 19 points or 0.08 per cent. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, Bajaj Fin: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal bets on 3 stocks to buy today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries share price (RIL share price) has seen a correction in the last couple of months, but is now trading around its weekly 200-EMA support. On the daily chart, the RSI has formed a positive divergence and such formations near support are initial signs of a probable trend reversal. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Unlisted firms outpace listed peers with faster revenue, earnings growth

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Unlisted companies are outpacing their listed counterparts, with faster revenue and earnings growth. According to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), unlisted firms recorded sales growth of 8.34 per cent in the financial year 2023-24, compared to just 1.69 per cent for listed companies. READ MORE
 
Stock Market LIVE today, Stock Market Today, Jan 9, 2025: The stock markets today are expected to open lower amid weakness in global markets. At 6:55 AM, GIFT Nifty index was trading around 66 points down at 23,714 level.
 
Among major stock market triggers today, the Nifty weekly F&O expiry, FII selling and buying activity, Q3 results of India Inc, and Fed minutes will guide the market sentiment.
 
On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex index ended at 78,149, a decline of 51 points or 0.06 per cent. The Nifty, meanwhile, closed the session at 23,689, a drop of 19 points or 0.08 per cent. The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms declined by Rs 2 trillion and was Rs 440 trillion.
 
FPIs on Wednesday were net sellers to the tune of Rs 3,362.18 crore, and domestic institutions were net buyers worth Rs 2,716 crore.
 
In the primary market, Standard Glass Lining IPO allotment will be finalised today. Besides, Quadrant Future Tek IPO and Capital Infra Trust IPO will close for subscription today. In the SME segment, Avax Apparels IPO, Delta Autocorp IPO, and BR Goyal Infrastructure IPO will close for subscription today.
 
Also, Indobell Insulation IPO allotment will be finalised today. Parmeshwar Metal IPO (SME), Davin Sons IPO (SME), meanwhile, will list in the markets today.
 
Notably, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of four companies: Regreen-Excel EPC India, Dr Agarwal’s Health Care, Casagrand Premier Builder, and Highway Infrastructure. However, two other companies—Amruta Healthcare and Mouri Tech—that had filed their draft documents have withdrawn their applications. READ MORE
 
That apart, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), unlisted firms recorded sales growth of 8.34 per cent in the financial year 2023-24, compared to just 1.69 per cent for listed companies. READ MORE
 
On the earnings front, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), IREDA, Tata Elxsi, and GTPL Hathway will announce their October-December quarter (Q3FY25) results today. 
 
According to analysts, the revenue of TCS in Q3 is expected to grow by 6.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), on an average, to Rs 6,445.63 crore as compared to Rs 6,060 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is forecasted to grow marginally by 0.24 per cent. READ MORE
 
Overall, India Inc could report a modest recovery in revenue and earnings growth in Q3FY25. According to estimates by various brokerages, the combined net profit of the Nifty 50 companies could grow 7.9 per cent year-on-year — the fastest rate in three quarters and a big improvement from the 1.8 per cent in Q2FY25, but a deceleration from the 15.4 per cent recorded in Q3FY24. READ MORE
 
Meanwhile, India's demateri­alised (demat) account tally in 2024 rose by 46 million, marking an average addition of 3.8 million accounts per month. New demat additions saw a 33 per cent rise from the previous year, taking the total tally to 185.3 million.
 
Further, six equity mutual fund (MF) NFOs have already opened for subscription so far in 2025, including industry-first offerings like ICICI Prudential MF’s Rural Opportunities Fund and WhiteOak Capital MF’s Quality Equity Fund. Other new launches include the Mirae Asset Smallcap Fund, Bandhan Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund, Kotak Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund, and UTI Quant Fund.
 
On the regulatory front, Sebi has revised timelines for credit rating agencies (CRAs) to enhance the ease of doing business by introducing the term "working days" instead of "days" for compliance deadlines. That apart, it has issued guidelines on the regulatory framework for research analysts and investment advisers to bolster investor protection and ensure transparency.
 
The NSE, meanwhile, has announced the expansion plans for its colocation facility under which it is targeting addition of around 2,000 new racks. READ MORE
 

Global Markets Today

Asia-Pacific markets declined on Thursday, tracking a volatile session on Wall Street on Wednesday, as the Federal Reserve meeting minutes signaled interest rates could stay higher for longer due to sticky inflation.
 
Federal Reserve officials seemed concerned about inflation at the December policy meeting, and also worried about the impact that President-elect Donald Trump's policies could have on inflation, indicating that they would be moving more slowly on interest rate cuts because of the uncertainty, minutes released Wednesday showed.
 
Without naming Dinald Trump, the meeting summary featured at least four mentions about the effect that changes in immigration and trade policy could have on the US economy.
 
FOMC members voted to lower the central bank's benchmark borrowing rate to a target range of 4.25-4.5 per cent. However, they reduced their outlook for expected cuts in 2025 to two from four in the previous estimate at September's meeting.
 
Nearer home, China's consumer prices in December edged up 0.1 per cent year-on-year, in line with expectations. The pace of rise, however, was slower than the previous month, stoking deflation concerns.
 
China's producer price inflation fell by 2.3 per cent year-on-year in December, declining for the 27th month. 
 
The ongoing near-zero consumer inflation indicates that China continues to struggle with weak domestic demand that has raised the specter deflation.
 
Against these developments, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.2 per cent, China's Shanghai Composite and Australia's ASX200 fell 0.6 per cent each, and Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.8 per cent.
 
Overnight, the S&P500 index gained 0.16 per cent to close at 5,918.25, while the Dow added 0.25 per cent to finish at 42,635.20. The Nasdaq Composite was little moved, ending at 19,478.88.
 
The US 10-year Treasury yields briefly topped 4.7 per cent after Fed minutes revealed concerns on inflation.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

