Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty eye fresh record high; Infosys rises 5% in pre-open
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty eye fresh record high; Infosys rises 5% in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE updates on Friday, July 19, 2024: Friday is also the last session before we hit the Budget 2024 week

SI Reporter New Delhi
image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

9:11 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Nifty tops 24,850

9:09 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex rises 200 pts

8:25 AM

Domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher ups Nifty target to 26,398

8:19 AM

HDFC Bank Q1 preview: Muted loan, deposit growth to hit profit, margin QoQ

8:13 AM

Wipro Q1 preview: Cost control to aid profit; top brass attrition in focus

8:08 AM

Stocks to watch, July 19: Infosys, RIL, Vi, LTTS, Tata Consumer, DRL, CEAT

8:06 AM

Infosys ADR rallies 9% following strong Q1FY25 performance

8:04 AM

Market outlook July 19: Nifty eyes 25,000, but global mood down; key levels

8:01 AM

Brent crude at $84.54 per bbl

7:58 AM

Asia-Pacific markets fall; Kospi slips 1.3%

7:57 AM

US markets settle lower on Thursday

9:11 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Nifty tops 24,850

9:09 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex rises 200 pts

9:03 AM

Currency check :: Rupee opens at 83.63/$ vs Thursday's close of 83.65/$

8:57 AM

Milky Mist gears up for Rs 2,000 cr IPO at a valuation of Rs 20,000 cr

"We are exploring the timings and other activities. Our financials and product marketing are well set. Any of the IPO process will take ten to twelve months. We are planning to raise around Rs 1,500-2,000 crore," said K Rathnam, chief executive officer of Milky Mist Dairy. READ MORE

8:51 AM

Multiple triggers ahead for affordable housing finance companies

AHFCs and HFCs have also been increasing exposure in other mortgage segments (loan against property, developer loans among others). Investor interest in AHFCs has increased, given expectations of measures in the Budget to boost the affordable housing market as well as the growth trajectory. READ MORE

8:45 AM

ALERT :: SpiceJet to raise funds via QIP; Board meeting on July 23

8:37 AM

Nifty FMCG in overbought zone; should you lock gains to skip downside?

FMCG Index
Investors and traders should be cautious at these levels and consider locking in gains to avoid potential downside risks associated with the overbought conditions. Fresh investments should be considered only when the index corrects to the aforementioned support levels, ensuring a better risk-reward ratio. By waiting for the pullback, traders can re-enter positions at more favorable prices, thereby maximizing potential gains while minimizing risk. READ MORE

 

8:32 AM

F&O Call :: Bull spread on Nifty Financial

>> Short covering is seen in the Nifty Financial Futures on Thursday, where Open Interest fell by 4 per cent (Prov) with it rising by 0.57 per cent
 
>> Nifty Financial has broken out on the daily chart, where it closes at highest level since 04-July-2024. READ MORE

8:25 AM

Domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher ups Nifty target to 26,398

Domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) has upped its 12-month forward target for the benchmark Nifty to 26,398 from 25,816 a month ago. READ MORE

8:19 AM

HDFC Bank Q1 preview: Muted loan, deposit growth to hit profit, margin QoQ

Private lender HDFC Bank is scheduled to report the quarterly results for the April to June quarter (Q1) of the current financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Saturday, July 20, 2024. READ MORE

8:13 AM

Wipro Q1 preview: Cost control to aid profit; top brass attrition in focus

Wipro, one of the leading India information technology (IT) company is set to report its first quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Friday, July 19. READ MORE

8:08 AM

Stocks to watch, July 19: Infosys, RIL, Vi, LTTS, Tata Consumer, DRL, CEAT

Infosys: Profit down 20.1 per cent to Rs 6,368 crore (Q-o-Q). Other income drops 72 per cent to Rs 733 crore; Revenue grows 3.7 per cent to Rs 39,315 crore. Ebit increases 8.8 per cent to Rs 8,288 crore; Margin expands to 21.1 per cent. The company also raised FY25 revenue growth forecast to 3-4 per cent. READ MORE

8:06 AM

Infosys ADR rallies 9% following strong Q1FY25 performance

8:04 AM

Market outlook July 19: Nifty eyes 25,000, but global mood down; key levels

Following yesterday’s bullish momentum, the market participants are now hopeful that the Nifty may scale the 25,000-mark milestone ahead of the Union Budget 2024, which is due on Tuesday. READ MORE

8:01 AM

Brent crude at $84.54 per bbl

Stock market LIVE updates today, Friday, July 19, 2024: The Indian stock markets will juggle between positive domestic and negative global cues in trade today.
On the bright side, information technology giant Infosys posted better-than-expected June quarter (Q1) results after market hours on Thursday. The stock's ADR surged over 8 per cent in the overnight session on NYSE.
Additionally, movement in stocks of heavyweights like Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, ahead of their Q1FY25 results today and tomorrow, respectively, will guide the markets.
That apart, Friday is also the last session before we hit the Budget 2024 week.
At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 28 points at 24,836 levels.

Asian markets on Friday, July 19:

Markets in the Asia Pacific region extended their losses into the second trading session as tech rout continued.
Besides, investors are also assessing the impact of US President Joe Biden dropping out of the Presidential elections, coupled with Donald Trump's potential trade policies.
ASX200 and Kospi in Australia and South Korea, respectively, dropped over 1 per cent each, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1 per cent.
Shanghai Composite in China slipped half a per cent, and Japan's Nikkei was marginally below the flat line.
Overnight in the US, all three major indices fell with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.29 per cent, and the S&P 500 0.78 per cent. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.7 per cent.

Q1FY25 results today

Aether Industries, Atul, Blue Dart Express, Bharat Petroleum Corp, CreditAcess Grameen, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, JSW Steel, Jubilant Pharmova, Nippon Life AMC, Oberoi Realty, Patanjali foods, One 97 communication, PVR Inox, Reliance Industries, Route Mobile, Supreme Petrochem, Tejas Networks, Transformers and Rectifiers, UltraTech Cement, Union Bank of India, and Wipro will announce their June quarter results on Friday, July 19.

Next »
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEMarket newsIndian stock marketQ1 resultsS&P BSE SensexNifty50Infosys Reliance Industriesstock market tradingglobal markets sell-offglobal market rout

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News