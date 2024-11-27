Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Adani Group shares rebound, gain up to 4%

In the broader market, SmallCap indices were seen holding marginal gains, while MidCaps slipped in early trade on Wednesday.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Talbros Automotive Components shares were in demand on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, as the scrip zoomed up to 15.08 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 344 per share. The northward move in the Talbros Automotive Components share came on the back of an order win worth Rs 475 crore. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Spot gold, after undergoing the biggest sell-off in four years on Monday that saw gold falling over 3 per cent ($105) in the intra-day move, was trying to steady itself on Tuesday. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Procter & Gamble, Bayer CropScience, GPT Healthcare, and four other companies will remain in the spotlight today, November 27, 2024, as they turn ex-date tomorrow following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders. A dividend refers to a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, typically as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit, it can choose to distribute a portion of those profits to shareholders in the form of a dividend. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amid uproar over corruption charges against the Adani Group, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) clarified on November 27 that allegations against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and senior executive Vneet Jaain by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) are “incorrect.” READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Barring Nifty Auto, Financial and IT, all sectors trade in red zone.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets mixed, Nifty SmallCap drops 0.09 per cent while Nifty MidCap gains 0.27 per cent.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: M&M, HCLTech among top gainers on BSE.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 24,204.80

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 80,121.03

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains marginally, up above 24,200 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 123 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After an attempted brand makeover came in for criticism, Jaguar Land Rover now faces a new threat: its Chinese partner wants to eat its lunch in the UK. Chery Automobile Co. is preparing to bring its upmarket Jaecoo brand to JLR’s home market, where the Chinese carmaker hopes to take on the Range Rover line with cheaper sport utility vehicles. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani have not been charged with any violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment filed by US authorities in a court in a bribery case, the Adani Group said on Wednesday. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: President-elect Trump has already started declaring what he intends to do immediately upon his taking office on January 20. 25 per cent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports and an additional 10 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports have already been announced. How these countries react to these tariffs remains to be seen. Trump has declared only 10 per cent additional tariffs on Chinese imports indicating that he will be careful not to trigger imported inflation in the US. Market participants will be closely watching this trade space which has become unpredictable. India is unlikely to be impacted in the initial phase of Trump’s tariff plan but may come under Trump’s radar soon since India has a trade surplus with the US.
 
Market is likely to consolidate around the current levels since there are no immediate triggers for a breakout or a break down. A major market concern from relentless FII selling is receding since they have turned buyers, though marginally.
 
Views by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Alternative investment funds (AIFs) have crossed Rs 5 trillion in terms of funds raised, while the investment commitments have surpassed Rs 12 trillion for the first time as of September, according to data released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). On a year-on-year basis, the funds raised and commitments in AIFs have surged by around 30 per cent each, with wealthy individuals embracing the investment vehicle in search of better returns. READ MORE
  
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, November 27, 2024: The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty started Wednesday's trading session on a tentative note mirroring a subdued trend in the Asian markets.  The BSE Sensex was quoting with a loss of 50 points at 79,950 levels. The index so far in the day had touched a high at 80,170 and a low of 79,844.    The NSE Nifty 50 index hit a high of 24,269, and a low of 24,146 thus far. The Nifty quoted at 24,170 levels - down 20 points.  Among the Nifty 50 stocks, Coal India up nearly 2 per cent was the top gainer. Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Kotak Bank also advanced over 1 per cent each. On the other hand, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bnk and Tata Consumer declined around 1 per cent each.  In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap indices were seen quoting 0.2 per cent lower, while the counterpart SmallCaps held marginal gains.  Sectorally all indices, barring the Auto and IT index, were seen quoting in the negative zone.    Shares of Adani group rebounded into positive zone and rallied up to 4 per cent after the group firm - Adani Green denied media reports claiming Adani executives were charged with bribery and corruption, clarifying that the charges relate to wire and securities fraud.  On Tuesday, Fitch and Moody's downgraded the outlook for several Adani group companies from 'Stable' to 'Negative', citing escalating legal and governance risks.    That apart, investors today will focus on NTPC Green Energy listing. Market analysts remain optimistic on the long-term outlook but expect a muted listing gain for the stock. The issue was susbcribed 2.4 times during the IPO period.  Meanwhile, according to HSBC's Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report 2024, a significant 82 per cent of Indian entrepreneurs, with atleast $2 million worth investible assets, are using their wealth predominantly for investment in stocks, bonds and real estate. READ MORE  Primary Market Update  Abha Power and Steel IPO (SME) and Apex Ecotech IPO (SME) will open for subscription on Wednesday.  Bidding for Rajesh Power Services IPO (SME) will be close today, while Rajputana Biodiesel IPO (SME) moves into its second day.  Further, the allotment for the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO, Lamosaic India IPO and C2C Advanced Systems IPO (SME) are scheduled today.  Global cues  Asian markets were seen displaying a mixed trend on Wednesday even as US shares closed at record high levels. Trump's threat of higher tariffs on China and neighbouring US countries seem to weigh on the sentiment.  Nikkei, Shanghai Composite and Kospi were down up to 0.7 per cent each; while Hang Seng, Taiwan and Straits Times held marginal gains.  Overnight in the US, Dow Jones rallied over 650 points from the day's low to end at a record high, up 124 points ahead of the US FOMC minutes and Q3 GDP data. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ also gained 0.5 per cent each.  Curde Oil prices to eased a wee bit following reports of Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire. Crude Oil futures dropped below $68 per barrel, while Brent Crude dipped to $72 per barrel. Gold consolidated around $2,650 levels.  Back home on Tuesday, the Sensex and the Nifty ended with marginal losses as the bulls took a breather. Shares of Adani Group took a beating; while IT and FMCG logged gains.  Foreign investors net bought shares worth Rs 1,157.70 crore on November 26, while domestic institutional investors net sold stocks to the tune of Rs 1,910.86 crore. 

