Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Adani Group shares rebound, gain up to 4%

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, November 27, 2024: The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty started Wednesday's trading session on a tentative note mirroring a subdued trend in the Asian markets. The BSE Sensex was quoting with a loss of 50 points at 79,950 levels. The index so far in the day had touched a high at 80,170 and a low of 79,844. The NSE Nifty 50 index hit a high of 24,269, and a low of 24,146 thus far. The Nifty quoted at 24,170 levels - down 20 points. Among the Nifty 50 stocks, Coal India up nearly 2 per cent was the top gainer. Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Kotak Bank also advanced over 1 per cent each. On the other hand, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bnk and Tata Consumer declined around 1 per cent each. In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap indices were seen quoting 0.2 per cent lower, while the counterpart SmallCaps held marginal gains. Sectorally all indices, barring the Auto and IT index, were seen quoting in the negative zone. Shares of Adani group rebounded into positive zone and rallied up to 4 per cent after the group firm - Adani Green denied media reports claiming Adani executives were charged with bribery and corruption, clarifying that the charges relate to wire and securities fraud. On Tuesday, Fitch and Moody's downgraded the outlook for several Adani group companies from 'Stable' to 'Negative', citing escalating legal and governance risks. That apart, investors today will focus on NTPC Green Energy listing. Market analysts remain optimistic on the long-term outlook but expect a muted listing gain for the stock. The issue was susbcribed 2.4 times during the IPO period. Meanwhile, according to HSBC's Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report 2024, a significant 82 per cent of Indian entrepreneurs, with atleast $2 million worth investible assets, are using their wealth predominantly for investment in stocks, bonds and real estate. READ MORE Primary Market Update Abha Power and Steel IPO (SME) and Apex Ecotech IPO (SME) will open for subscription on Wednesday. Bidding for Rajesh Power Services IPO (SME) will be close today, while Rajputana Biodiesel IPO (SME) moves into its second day. Further, the allotment for the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO, Lamosaic India IPO and C2C Advanced Systems IPO (SME) are scheduled today. Global cues Asian markets were seen displaying a mixed trend on Wednesday even as US shares closed at record high levels. Trump's threat of higher tariffs on China and neighbouring US countries seem to weigh on the sentiment. Nikkei, Shanghai Composite and Kospi were down up to 0.7 per cent each; while Hang Seng, Taiwan and Straits Times held marginal gains. Overnight in the US, Dow Jones rallied over 650 points from the day's low to end at a record high, up 124 points ahead of the US FOMC minutes and Q3 GDP data. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ also gained 0.5 per cent each. Curde Oil prices to eased a wee bit following reports of Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire. Crude Oil futures dropped below $68 per barrel, while Brent Crude dipped to $72 per barrel. Gold consolidated around $2,650 levels. Back home on Tuesday, the Sensex and the Nifty ended with marginal losses as the bulls took a breather. Shares of Adani Group took a beating; while IT and FMCG logged gains. Foreign investors net bought shares worth Rs 1,157.70 crore on November 26, while domestic institutional investors net sold stocks to the tune of Rs 1,910.86 crore.