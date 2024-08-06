Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 200 pts, Nifty above 24,150 in pre-open

Stock Market Live updates on August 6: The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a gap-up start, quoting 227 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 24,329 levels

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
8:55 AM

US Fed's high rates spur slowdown fear, heightens chances of recession

The turmoil shaking global financial markets reflects a sudden fear that the Federal Reserve may have held its key interest rate too high for too long, heightening the risk of a US recession.

Economists and Wall Street traders now expect the Fed to cut its benchmark rate, which influences borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, much faster than they thought just a week ago. Chair Jerome Powell has often stressed that the Fed could quickly lower rates if it decides that it's needed to bolster the economy. Read more

8:49 AM

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 70,570, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 85,800

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 70,570, according to the GoodReturns website.

The price of silver climbed Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 85,800. The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 64,690. Read more

8:38 AM

Nikkei zooms 11%; why are the Asian markets rallying on Tuesday?

After Monday's mayhem, global markets mainly Asian were seen quoting with astounding gains in early deals, with Japan's Nikkei up nearly 11 per cent at the highest point of the day.

As of 07:45 AM, Nikkei had pared some gains, but still was up strongly by 8.5 per cent at 34,112. Among other beaten down markets, Kospi rallied nearly 5 per cent and Taiwan 3 per cent in intra-day deals. Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were trading with gains of 1 per cent each. Read more

8:31 AM

Brokerage call: Nomura says three rate cuts lined up by US Fed this year

The Japanese brokerage firm Nomura has predicted a total 75 basis points (bp) in rate cuts this year after the significant dovish surprise in the July employment report.

>>Consecutive 25 bp cuts in September, November and December (previously: two 25bp cuts in September and December).
>> Deterioration in the labour market is the start of a worsening trend, but the balance of risks is now skewed to the downside.
>>If job losses continue to trend higher or financial conditions tighten significantly, it would raise the likelihood of 50 bp cuts.

8:19 AM

Charts suggest downside for Nifty PSU Bank, Fin Svcs; here's how to trade

Nifty Financial Services Index
The Nifty Financial Services Index is currently experiencing a downward trend in the near term. Despite this decline, the overall trend remains bullish, suggesting that the current downtrend should be seen as a temporary pullback within a larger uptrend. This perspective is critical for traders and investors to maintain a strategic approach. Read more

8:10 AM

Bajaj Housing Finance, four others get Sebi's approval to go public

The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given the nod to the Rs 7,000 crore initial public offer (IPO) of Bajaj Housing Finance. The housing finance firm, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance, is eyeing to raise Rs 4,000 crore through fresh issuance while the public offer will also have an offer for sale.

The firm had filed its documents with the regulator on June 10 and received the approval on Monday. Read more

8:01 AM

Brent crude trades at $77.30

7:50 AM

India Inc gives weakest performance on profit front in seven quarters

India Inc has reported a muted start to the financial year 2024-25, with a decline in net earnings and a modest single-digit uptick in revenues.

An analysis of 488 companies that have released their results for the June 2024 quarter reveals a 1.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in combined net profit -- the weakest performance in the past seven quarters. Read more

7:45 AM

Federal Reserve's policymakers signal rate cuts ahead, but not recession

US central bank policymakers pushed back on Monday against the notion that weaker-than-expected July jobs data means the economy is in recessionary freefall, but also warned that the Federal Reserve will need to cut rates to avoid such an outcome.
 
Many of the latest job report's details leave "a little more room for confidence that we're slowing but not falling off a cliff," San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said at an event in Hawaii. Read more
 

Stock Market Live updates on Tuesday, August 6, 2024: Indian equities are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday tracking positive sentiment in Asian peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a gap-up start, quoting 227 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 24,329 levels. 
Markets in Asia-Pacific saw a big revival with Japan's markets leading the advances in the region. The Nikkei 225 soared 9.87 per cent and broad based Topix surged 9.95 per cent. Japan's stocks recovered sharply after the Nikkei 225 and Topix had plunged more than 12 per cent in the previous session.
The revival comes amidst Japan's June household spending falling more than expected, dropping 1.4 per cent year-over-year in real terms. Meanwhile, the average monthly income per household increased by 3.1 per cent in real terms from the previous year. This larger-than-anticipated decline in spending could dent the BOJ's plans to raise interest rates.
Furthermore, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was also up by 0.65 per cent, with South Korea's Kospi climbing 4.92 per cent and the Kosdaq advancing 6.60 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, too, traded in green and edged up by 1.09 per cent. 
Overnight in the US, the 30-stock Dow and the S&P 500 experienced their worst sessions since September 2022. The Dow closed 2.6 per cent lower, while the S&P 500 dropped 3 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite declined 3.43 per cent.
However, the S&P 500 futures rebounded in overnight trading following the broad index's worst day in nearly two years – signalling a revival for US markets in the upcoming session. Futures for the S&P 500 increased by 0.9 per cent, Nasdaq 100 futures surged 1.3 per cent, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed 0.6 per cent.
Stocks to watch
Bharti Airtel: The company reported a significant 100.8 per cent increase in profit for Q1, reaching Rs 4,160 crore compared to Rs 2,071.6 crore the previous year. Revenue grew by 2.4 per cent to Rs 38,506.4 crore, up from Rs 37,599.1 crore, while Ebitda rose 1.8 per cent to Rs 19,944.2 crore from Rs 19,590.5 crore. The Ebitda margin slightly decreased to 51.8 per cent from 52.1 per cent. ARPU increased to Rs 211, up from Rs 209, and the company reported exceptional gains of Rs 735 crore, a turnaround from the exceptional loss of Rs 2,455.5 crore last year.
Motherson Sumi Wiring India: The auto components firm saw its profit rise by 20.9 per cent to Rs 148.9 crore, up from Rs 123.1 crore, with revenue growing 16.7 per cent to Rs 2,184.8 crore from Rs 1,871.8 crore.
Tata Chemicals: The firm saw a sharp decline in consolidated profit, dropping 67.6 per cent to Rs 190 crore from Rs 587 crore. Revenue also fell by 10.2 per cent to Rs 3,789 crore, down from Rs 4,218 crore.
 

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

