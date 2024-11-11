Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals slower start for India markets; Asian markets muted
Stock Market Today: Investors would have their eyes fixed on the actions of FIIs amid a flux in the global scenario following Donald Trump's win and China's lacklustre stimulus measures

SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market
Share Market Today: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 3,404.04 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,748.44 crore on Friday, November 8. (Photo: Bloomberg)

6 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Key Events

9:08 AM

9:08 AM

8:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

9:08 AM

24,087.90 -60.30 

9:08 AM

9:04 AM

Derivative outlook: 'FIIs decreased their future index long position holdings by 0.87 per cent'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 25,000 for Calls and 22,250 for Puts while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 26,000 for Calls and 23,000 for Puts. Highest new OI addition was seen at 25,000 for Calls and 22,250 for Puts in weekly and at 24,600 for Calls and 24,000 for Puts in monthly contracts.

FIIs decreased their future index long position holdings by 0.87 per cent, increased future index shorts by 1.59 per cent and in index options, 24.56 per cent increase in Call longs, 26.99 per cent increase in Call short, 24.19 per cent increase in Put longs and 39.22 per cent increase in Put shorts.   

Views By: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "The turn lower from the 24,470 vicinity has now completed a 61.8 per cent retracement of the recent upmove that had been on since 4th Nov. This fibo is usually an ideal level for reversal, but the two consecutive days of decline witnessing lower highs and lower lows, point to inherent weakness raising the likelihood of stretching beyond the 4th Nov low of 23,816, to the 200 day SMA, now at 23,499. This being the default scenario, we are closely following the evolution of an inverted H&S pattern in 60 minute charts. Its right shoulder is apparently maturing now, which could hopefully see completion without breaching 23,991, in which case, a vertical rise to 25,100 could be seen. Either way, the stage is set for new trading ranges.   

Views By: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

8:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Investors should focus on segments like banking, telecom % new gen digital cos'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "The sustained rally in the US markets which have taken the Dow and S&P 500 above 44,000 and 6,000 respectively is no longer a tailwind for Indian markets. Expectations that tax cuts promised by Trump and his pro-business policies will boost corporate earnings in the US are driving the rally. 

In India, in contrast, worse-than-expected earnings downgrades for FY25 are weighing on stock prices favouring the bears in the near-term. FIIs may continue to sell and move money to the US which has outperformed India so far this year. However, at some point valuations in India will become attractive and this will aid trend reversal favouring the bulls for a short while. The weakness in Chinese stocks consequent to the disappointing stimulus package will turn out to be positive for Indian stocks.

Investors should focus on segments where growth is strong like banking, telecom and new gen digital companies. The positive US scenario will be good for IT companies, too."

Views By: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Traders advised to sell Nifty around 24,200-24,250 and Bank Nifty at CMP'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "The optimism from Trump’s victory on Wall Street continues to fuel record highs for the Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500, with the rally pushing the S&P 500 above 6,000 and the Dow soaring past 44,000 for the first time. 

However, despite these global cues, Indian markets remain under pressure, largely due to relentless foreign investor selling. In Friday’s session, FIIs offloaded Rs 3,404 crore, contributing to a massive weekly outflow of Rs 20,000 crore and a staggering Rs 1.14 lakh crore in October alone. Technically, Nifty’s immediate downside risk looms at 23,811, with any potential rebound likely to be a dead cat bounce unless there’s a decisive close above 24,537. As Q2 results trickle in, stocks like SBI, M&M, and Swiggy IPO are in focus. Traders are advised to sell Nifty around the 24,200-24,250 zone and Bank Nifty at CMP, while M&M stands out as a recommended long-term buy.

Views By: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
 

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Inox India to supply storage tanks and re-gasification terminal at the Bahamas

Stock Market LIVE Updates: INOX India today informed that it has been awarded a contract by Bahamas-based Island Power Producers Limited (IPP) to design, engineer, and supply a Mini LNG receiving and regasification terminal at The Bahamas. 

The company, in an exchange filing, said, "The contract would include the supply of 10 vacuum insulated storage tanks of 1500m3 capacity and a regasification system." 

It added that it would turnkey supply 10 vacuum insulated storage tanks of 1500m3 capacity tanks and a re-gasification system for a Power Plant Project.
 

8:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi looks to expand scope of unpublished price-sensitive information

Stock Market LIVE Updates: To enhance transparency in market disclosures, Sebi is looking to broaden the scope of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) by including proposed fundraising activities, restructuring plans, and one-time bank settlements.
 
In its consultation paper, Sebi has proposed that only agreements, including shareholder, joint venture and family settlement, that affect the management and control of the firm and are known to the firm should be considered price-sensitive and included in the illustrative list of events under the definition of UPSI. READ MORE
 

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin rises above $80,000 for first time on optimism over Trump's victory

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin rallied past $80,000 for the first time, boosted by President-elect Donald Trump’s embrace of digital assets and the prospect of a Congress featuring pro-crypto lawmakers.
 
The cryptocurrency climbed as much as 4.7% to an unprecedented $80,092 on Sunday. READ MORE
 

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Street Signs: Nifty 50's downward spiral, IPOs mending the fray, and more

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GQG Partners has ascended to become the sixth-largest foreign portfolio investor (FPI) in India. According to PRIME Database, the US-based boutique investment firm holds stakes in 13 companies (with at least a 1 per cent stake), and its investments are valued at Rs 46,050 crore as of the end of September.

Leading the FPI rankings are the sovereign wealth funds of Singapore (GIC) and Norway (Norges). READ MORE
 
 
 

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual funds step up - SIPs climb ticket ladder, one rung at a time

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The average ticket size for a systematic investment plan (SIP) is edging up, even as the pace of new account openings remains strong.
SIP ticket sizes had been shrinking in recent years, as mutual fund (MF) penetration grew.

However, the average ticket size has started to climb again after a steep drop in the post-pandemic period, as the industry has doubled its investor base in the past four years. READ MORE
 

8:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Losing their footing: FPI flows stumble on trail, edge closer to precipice

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After a brutal selloff since October, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows for the year-to-date (YTD) in 2024 have turned negative. In early September, YTD FPI investments peaked at a record Rs 22,000 crore ($2.6 billion).
 
This wave of selling has also pulled down benchmark indices, with the National Stock Exchange Nifty’s YTD returns declining to 11 per cent from their high of 21 per cent in September. READ MORE
 
 
 

8:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market volatility partly driven by structural changes, says Ben Powell

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US election results will have major implications on the global economy and markets. With Donald Trump’s victory and Republicans taking control of the Senate, tax cuts, deregulation, and tougher trade policies are expected, says Ben Powell, chief investment strategist for West Asia and Asia-Pacific at BlackRock Investment Institute. 
 
In an email interview with Samie Modak, Powell shares his insights on the US economy, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) decisions, and the broader global economic outlook. READ MORE
 

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch, Nov 11: Asian Paints, Britannia, Vedanta, REC, Tata Motors

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vedanta plans to double capacities in its zinc, aluminium, and oil and gas businesses in the near future.

In addition to the capex spree, company executives expressed confidence in meeting cost guidance and controlling debt. READ MORE
 

8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q2 results review: Corporate earnings decline, a first in two years

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India Inc continued to grapple with muted revenue growth in the September 2024 quarter (Q2FY25) and witnessed a decline in margins and profits. The headwinds were especially severe for non-financial companies, while banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) firms significantly outpaced the rest of the corporate sector.
 
The total profit of 1,353 listed companies that have released their Q2FY25 results thus far dropped by 0.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) — the first cumulative earnings decline in eight quarters. For comparison, these firms posted a robust 47.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit in Q2FY24 and a smaller but positive 1.6 per cent Y-o-Y rise in Q1FY25. READ MORE
 
 
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, November 11, 2024: With Republican candidate Donald Trump emerging as the President-elect of the US, and the party expected to secure a majority in both the houses of the government there, coupled with the Chinese government refraining from announcing any direct measures to support its sagging economy, all eyes in the domestic markets would be trained on the actions of foreign institutional investors, who have continued to make a tactical play for the Chinese markets in relation to India. 
  At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,130, around a 100 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
  On Friday, benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, had ended in the red for the second consecutive session. 
  The BSE Sensex shed 55.47 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,486.32, while the Nifty 50 declined 51.15 points or 0.21 per cent to 24,148.20. 
  As many as 27 out of 50 NSE Nifty 50 constituent stocks ended in the red, led by Trent, Coal India, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, and State Bank of India, with losses extending up to 3.50 per cent. 
  Conversely, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, and Infosys were among the 23 constituent stocks of Nifty 50 that managed to settle in the green on Friday, with gains extending up to 2.40 per cent. 
  The broader markets settled in the red. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 1.33 per cent and 1.70 per cent, respectively.
  All sectoral indices also ended in the red on Friday, except for Nifty IT, Pharma and FMCG. Nifty Realty, and Media were the top laggards among the sectoral indices, falling by over 2 per cent each.
  India Inc continued to grapple with muted revenue growth in the September 2024 quarter (Q2FY25) and witnessed a decline in margins and profits. The headwinds were especially severe for non-financial companies, while banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) firms significantly outpaced the rest of the corporate sector. READ MORE
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region fell on Monday after China’s October inflation numbers came in lower than expected.
The country’s inflation rate declined to 0.3 per cent, missing expectations of 0.4 per cent and also lower than the 0.4 per cent seen in September. 
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 2.23 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 was ahead by 0.32 per cent. However, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.21 per cent. 
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 0.33 per cent, while the broad-based Topix slipped 0.26 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.83 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq was 1.74 per cent lower.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 started was down 0.39 per cent.
  That apart, the US S&P 500 zoomed past 6,000 points on Friday to a new record while Treasury yields retreated, as investors again cheered Donald Trump's decisive victory, although disappointment about China's latest fiscal support dampened the mood elsewhere.
  A day after the Federal Reserve delivered a quarter-point rate cut, as anticipated, the focus returned to the fallout of Tuesday's US presidential election and headlines out of Beijing.
  The offshore yuan weakened, while US-listed shares of Chinese firms and China exposed-sectors in Europe sank as investors took in news that China's stimulus did not directly inject money into the struggling economy.
  But investors on Wall Street shrugged off frustration about the lack of a Chinese fiscal bazooka and bought US stocks. The S&P 500 index climbed 0.6 per cent to cross the 6,000-point mark, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.8 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.2 per cent. The S&P 500 and the Dow are set for their best week in a year. 
  In addition, the Republican party won not only the White House this week, but also control of the Senate, and may win control of the House of Representatives - a similar scenario, Colas said, to the November 2016 election outcome that preceded the S&P 500's 22 per cent gain in 2017. Investors are betting that a Trump administration will bring lighter regulation and tax cuts that could boost the US economy.
  Outside the United States the mood was more subdued. A MSCI index for world stocks was flat, but still close to a record high, while the pan-European STOXX 600 lost 0.7 per cent.
  Germany's DAX stock index fell 0.8 per cent a day after posting its best daily performance of 2024 so far, helped by expectations that Germany could scrap its debt brake.
  China unveiled a 10 trillion yuan ($1.40 trillion) debt package to ease local government financing strains and stabilise flagging economic growth.
  Finance Minister Lan Fo'an said more stimulus was coming, with some analysts saying Beijing may not want to fire all its financial weapons before Trump takes over officially in January.
  US Treasury yields fell after Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday signaled continued, patient policy easing.
  The Fed's rate cut followed a quarter-point cut from the Bank of England and a large half-point cut by Sweden, also on Thursday.
  Ten-year Treasury yields fell 8.3 basis points to 4.343 per cent, reversing sharp rises following the US election result.
  Powell said Tuesday's election result would have no "near-term" impact on US monetary policy.
  The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, rose to 105.04, following a 0.7 per cent drop on Thursday, its biggest since Aug. 23. 
  Bitcoin rallied past $80,000 for the first time, boosted by President-elect Donald Trump’s embrace of digital assets and the prospect of a Congress featuring pro-crypto lawmakers. 
  The cryptocurrency climbed as much as 4.7 per cent to an unprecedented $80,092 on Sunday.
  After a roller-coaster week, gold fell 0.8 per cent to $2,684.99. It slumped more than 3 per cent on Wednesday, but bounced 1.8 per cent overnight. Last week it surged to an all-time high of $2,790.15.
  Brent crude oil futures pared losses during London trade and were last down 2.4 per cent at $73.80, US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.9 per cent to $70.26.
  (With inputs from Reuters.)
 

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

