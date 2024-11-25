Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Adani Group assures 'enough cash flows' amid US allegations fallout

Adani Group assures 'enough cash flows' amid US allegations fallout

Cash balances exceed long-term debt repayments for the next 28 months, while portfolio level cash balances were at $6.33 billion, the port-to-power conglomerate said in a report

Adani Group

The Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad. | Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By P R Sanjai
 
  India’s Adani Group said it has enough cash flows to service debt obligations, as it sought to reassure creditors after a US bribery probe against founder Gautam Adani triggered a selloff in the conglomerate’s stocks and bonds. 
Cash balances exceed long-term debt repayments for the next 28 months, while portfolio level cash balances were at $6.33 billion, the port-to-power conglomerate said in a report for the first six months of the financial year ending March 2025 released Monday.
 
It said gross assets to net debt ratio improved to 2.7 times during the first half of the current fiscal year compared to 2.63 times in the previous year. 
 

More From This Section

Gautam Adani, Adani

US development agency assessing ramifications on Adani's Sri Lanka project

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

B'desh seeks to review major energy projects; Adani Group's one on list too

Adani

US agency conducting due diligence on Adani's Sri Lanka project: Report

Apple Inc, Apple company

CCI rejects global major Apple's request to put antitrust report on hold

Premiumsolar

Solar sector caught in a haze as Adani storm to hit funding, project plans

The report is the Adani Group’s first substantial attempt at managing the fallout from a shock indictment from US federal prosecutors last week that accused Asia’s second-richest man and others of driving a $250 million bribery scheme related to solar energy contracts. The indictment wiped almost $27 billion from the group’s market value at one point, has driven a decline in its dollar bonds and forced one of its entities to cancel a $600 million bond offering.
 
The group dismissed the allegations as baseless and has said it would seek all possible legal recourse. A top executive Saturday said the group would respond to the US allegations after a detailed review of the legal filing and after advise from its counsel.
 
The group said 62 per cent of its total revenue and 84 per cent of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were derived from its core infrastructure business.
 
Showcasing a stronger cash position is necessary for the group to convince creditors about its business fundamentals, as it faces a new hurdle just as it was recovering from a stinging short-seller report last year. The January 2023 report by Hindenburg Research, which claimed Adani manipulated its stock price and committed accounting fraud, had wiped out at more than $150 billion in market value from its listed companies at one point. Adani has vehemently denied those claims.

Also Read

Gautam Adani

Adani indictment may test Trump's desire to keep India in US orbit

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament session kickstarts today: Waqf bill, Adani case to be discussed

Congress, Congress flag

Congress MP to move adjournment motion to discuss Adani's US indictment

adani

Adani bond prices hit one-yr low as investors weigh US bribery allegations

Gautam Adani

US SEC indictment of Adani jolts Asia's offshore bond market revival

Topics : Gautam Adani SEC indictment Gautam Adani Adani Group Adani Green Energy US SEC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon