Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 50 pts, Nifty above 24,300; Adani Ent up over 4%

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday November 28, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices started Thursday's trading session on a muted note amid mixed cues from Asian markets. The BSE Sensex was seen hovering around at 80,300 levels. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 was up also seen trading on a flate note around 24,300 levels. Among the Sensex 30 stocks, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, NTPC and HDFC Bank were the notable gainers. On the other hand, Infosys, SBI and Mahindra & Mahindra were maginally in red. "The consolidation phase in the market is likely to continue in the near-term. A clear positive for the market is the cessation of relentless selling by the FIIs. This will give confidence to the retail investors to again start buying aggressively. But there is no room for such high optimism. Strong dollar is a negative for emerging markets and, therefore, FIIs are unlikely to turn aggressive buyers. Also large institutions would prefer to wait and watch for clarity on Trump’s policies and its likely impact on trade and the global economy.", said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said in a note. Apart from the monthly futures & options expiry; a surprise 25 basis points interest rate by Bank of Korea, South Korea; and an in-line growth in US GDP and a dip in the dollar ahead of a long weekend in the US could dictate the market trend today. In the broader market, the BSE SmallCap index was seen outperforming with a 0.6% gain - Honasa Consumer, HUDCO, NBCC (India) and KEC International were the top movers on Thursday. The BSE MidCap index, meanwhile, was up 0.2 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty Media and Realty indices rallied over 1 per cent each followed by notable gains in PSU Bank, FMCG and Metal indices. Whereas, the Nifty IT index, declined 1 per cent. Primary market action There are no mainline IPOs, all public share sale are available on the SME platform. Agarwal Toughened Glass India PO will open for subscription on Thrusday. Abha Power and Steel and Apex Ecotech will be accepting bids for the second day today; whereas, Rajputana Biodiesel will close for subscription. Similarly, shares of Rajesh Power Services (SME) recently concluded IPO will be allotment today. Global Markets Asian markets were seen displaying a mixed trend this morning. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5 per cent. Straits Times and Kospi also held marginal gains; while Hang Seng and Taiwan were marginally in red. Overnight in the US, the benchmark indices ended with losses up to 0.6 per cent. Dow Jones too reversed early gains to settle in red. Trading action was muted owing to the upcoming Thanksgiving trading holiday tonight followed by a half-day trading session on Friday. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs expects gold prices to reach $3,150 per ounce (in their bullish case scenario) by December 2025, an upside of around 19 per cent from the current levels as they remain a good hedge against sticky inflation and rising geopolitical issues. On Wednesday, the Sensex and the Nifty ended with modest gains while debutant NTPC Green Energy and Adani Group stocks dazzled on the bourses. As many as 387 stocks hit the upper circuit yesterday.