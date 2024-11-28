Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 50 pts, Nifty above 24,300; Adani Ent up over 4%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE: In the broader market, Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 traded in positive territory, Adani Enterprises up over 4%, Adani Ports up over 1%

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 10:27 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sonata Software shares surged 3.42 per cent on the BSE to hit an intraday high of Rs 649.60 a piece on Thursday. The information technology company’s stock price increased after the company said that it has bagged a multi-million dollar modernisation deal in Australia from an access solutions client. READ MORE 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank's market capitalisation (market cap) topped the Rs 14 trillion mark for the first-time ever in Thursday's  intra-day trades as stock price of the largest private sector lender hit a record high on the BSE. READ MORE 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NBCC (India) and Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) shares advanced up to 5.8 per cent on BSE in Thursday's trade. The buying in the stock came after NBCC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HUDCO for the development of 10-acre institutional plot at Noida sector-62 as a project management consultant. READ MORE 

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Shares of construction major KEC International climbed up to 6.98 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,094.95 per share. READ MORE 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: AstraZeneca's Fasenra, an injectable treatment for severe asthma, is more effective during attacks than the oral steroid that has been the standard of care for 50 years, cutting the need for further treatment by 30 per cent, according to a study published on Wednesday. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Paytm, owned and operated by One 97 Communications, were in demand on Thursday, November 28, 2024, as the scrip soared up to 2.60 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 942.55 per share. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Godfrey Phillips India, National Aluminium Company (Nalco), Taparia Tools, and eight other companies will remain in the spotlight today as they trade ex-dividend tomorrow, November 29, 2024, following their announcements of dividend rewards for their shareholders. Besides them, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Spright Agro, and Easy Trip Planners will also remain in focus as they turn ex-date for their bonus issue announcements. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to hold interest rates on Dec 6 as a sharp rise in consumer inflation has led several economists in a Reuters poll to push back their forecasts for the first cut in the cycle by a couple of months to February. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: As the global financial landscape continues to evolve, investors should rethink their asset allocation strategies and look at the US market for portfolio diversification, according to Emkay Wealth Management, the wealth management and advisory arm of Emkay Global Financial Services. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectors mixed, Nifty Realty top gainer, up about 0.6 per cent,

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement among top gainers on BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 24,274.15

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 80,281.64

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty falls marginally in pre-open; down 0.01 per cent
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday November 28, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices started Thursday's trading session on a muted note amid mixed cues from Asian markets.  The BSE Sensex was seen hovering around at 80,300 levels. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 was up also seen trading on a flate note around 24,300 levels.  Among the Sensex 30 stocks, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, NTPC and HDFC Bank were the notable gainers. On the other hand, Infosys, SBI and Mahindra & Mahindra were maginally in red.  "The consolidation phase in the market is likely to continue in the near-term. A clear positive for the market is the cessation of relentless selling by the FIIs. This will give confidence to the retail investors to again start buying aggressively. But there is no room for such high optimism. Strong dollar is a negative for emerging markets and, therefore, FIIs are unlikely to turn aggressive buyers. Also large institutions would prefer to wait and watch for clarity on Trump’s policies and its likely impact on trade and the global economy.", said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said in a note.   Apart from the monthly futures & options expiry; a surprise 25 basis points interest rate by Bank of Korea, South Korea; and  an in-line growth in US GDP and a dip in the dollar ahead of a long weekend in the US could dictate the market trend today.  In the broader market, the BSE SmallCap index was seen outperforming with a 0.6% gain - Honasa Consumer, HUDCO, NBCC (India) and KEC International were the top movers on Thursday. The BSE MidCap index, meanwhile, was up 0.2 per cent.  Sectorally, the Nifty Media and Realty indices rallied over 1 per cent each followed by notable gains in PSU Bank, FMCG and Metal indices. Whereas, the Nifty IT index, declined 1 per cent.    Primary market action  There are no mainline IPOs, all public share sale are available on the SME platform. Agarwal Toughened Glass India PO will open for subscription on Thrusday. Abha Power and Steel and Apex Ecotech will be accepting bids for the second day today; whereas, Rajputana Biodiesel will close for subscription.  Similarly, shares of Rajesh Power Services (SME) recently concluded IPO will be allotment today.  Global Markets  Asian markets were seen displaying a mixed trend this morning. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5 per cent. Straits Times and Kospi also held marginal gains; while Hang Seng and Taiwan were marginally in red.  Overnight in the US, the benchmark indices ended with losses up to 0.6 per cent. Dow Jones too reversed early gains to settle in red. Trading action was muted owing to the upcoming Thanksgiving trading holiday tonight followed by a half-day trading session on Friday.  Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs expects gold prices to reach $3,150 per ounce (in their bullish case scenario) by December 2025, an upside of around 19 per cent from the current levels as they remain a good hedge against sticky inflation and rising geopolitical issues.  On Wednesday, the Sensex and the Nifty ended with modest gains while debutant NTPC Green Energy and Adani Group stocks dazzled on the bourses. As many as 387 stocks hit the upper circuit yesterday.      

