Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals slower open for India markets; Asia stocks mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, October 21, 2024: Markets in India were likely headed for a weak start on Monday, indicated GIFT Nifty futures at 6;40 AM, as they were trading marginally behind Nifty futures' last close, at 24,928.

India stock markets staged a smart recovery on Friday, thanks to a firm rally in bank and financial shares. The BSE Sensex snapped its three-day losing run to close 218 points, or 0.27 per cent, higher at 81,224.75 level. The Nifty50, too, ended at 24,854.05, up 104.16 points or 0.42 per cent. The Sensex hit an intrady high of 81,391.15 today, and the Nifty hit 24,886.20 Among sectors, the Nifty Private Bank index advanced 1.9 per cent, the Nifty Metal index 1.57 per cent, and the Nifty Bank 1.57 per cent. On the contrary, the Nifty IT index slipped 1.47 per cent and the Nifty FMCG index 0.51 per cent. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index added 0.21 per cent, but the BSE SmallCap slipped 0.16 per cent.

Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were slightly higher as traders assessed the rate cut announced by China's central bank on Monday morning. The people's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would cut the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.1 per cent, down 25 bps, while the five-year LPR has been trimmed to 3.6 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up slightly by 0.15 per cent, while the broader Topix was down by 0.14 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.68 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq was ahead by 0.05 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.7 per cent higher.

That apart, tech stocks powered Wall Street stocks to a higher close and crude prices posted their biggest weekly drop in a month on Friday as investors looked past mixed earnings and focused on solid Netflix results and Beijing's policy steps to boost Chinese demand.

Tech-adjacent megacap momentum stocks boosted the Nasdaq, while the S&P 500's and the Dow's gains on the day were more modest. The S&P 500 and the Dow, however, nabbed record closing highs.

All three indexes notched their sixth consecutive week of gains, their longest weekly winning streaks since late 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.86 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 43,275.91; the S&P 500 rose 23.20 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 5,864.67; and the Nasdaq Composite rose 115.94 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 18,489.55.

European stocks closed higher, helped by a resurgence in tech stocks at the conclusion of a choppy week, which included mixed earnings and a rate cut from the European Central Bank. The STOXX 600 logged its second weekly advance.

A rally in Chinese stocks in reaction to Beijing's latest policy steps to boost demand also gave investor sentiment a boost.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 5.04 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 857.11. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.21 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 4.81 points, or 0.23 per cent.

Emerging market stocks rose 19.59 points, or 1.73 per cent, to 1,154.72.

US Treasury yields dropped as the market consolidated following large increases over the last month as market participants grew accustomed to a less dovish Fed in the face of stronger-than-expected economic data.

The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 2.1 basis points to 4.075 per cent, from 4.096 per cent late on Thursday.

The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 3.7 basis points to 3.95 per cent, from 3.987 per cent late on Thursday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.28 per cent to 103.49, with the euro up 0.3 per cent at $1.0864.

Front-month oil futures dropped and were on course for their biggest weekly slide since early September due to mounting concerns about Chinese demand and investors parsed a mixed outlook regarding the Middle East conflict.

US crude fell 2.05 per cent to $69.22 a barrel, while Brent fell to $73.06 per barrel, down 1.87 per cent on the day.

Gold prices busted through the $2,700 mark for the first time as the safe haven metal continues to benefit from global uncertainties.

Spot gold rose 1.01 per cent to $2,719.75 an ounce. (With inputs from Reuters.)