Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals slower open for India markets; Asia stocks mixed

Stock Market Today: Markets in India were likely headed for a weak start on Monday, indicated GIFT Nifty futures at 7:10 AM

Share Market Today: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold equities worth Rs 5,485.70 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 5,214.83 crore, on Friday, October 18. (Photo: Shutterstock)

4 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 8:42 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, October 21, 2024: Markets in India were likely headed for a weak start on Monday, indicated GIFT Nifty futures at 6;40 AM, as they were trading marginally behind Nifty futures' last close, at 24,928.
India stock markets staged a smart recovery on Friday, thanks to a firm rally in bank and financial shares. The BSE Sensex snapped its three-day losing run to close 218 points, or 0.27 per cent, higher at 81,224.75 level. The Nifty50, too, ended at 24,854.05, up 104.16 points or 0.42 per cent.
The Sensex hit an intrady high of 81,391.15 today, and the Nifty hit 24,886.20 
Among sectors, the Nifty Private Bank index advanced 1.9 per cent, the Nifty Metal index 1.57 per cent, and the Nifty Bank 1.57 per cent. On the contrary, the Nifty IT index slipped 1.47 per cent and the Nifty FMCG index 0.51 per cent. 
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index added 0.21 per cent, but the BSE SmallCap slipped 0.16 per cent.   
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were slightly higher as traders assessed the rate cut announced by China's central bank on Monday morning.
The people's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would cut the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.1 per cent, down 25 bps, while the five-year LPR has been trimmed to 3.6 per cent. 
Japan's Nikkei 225 was up slightly by 0.15 per cent, while the broader Topix was down by 0.14 per cent. 
South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.68 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq was ahead by 0.05 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.7 per cent higher.
That apart, tech stocks powered Wall Street stocks to a higher close and crude prices posted their biggest weekly drop in a month on Friday as investors looked past mixed earnings and focused on solid Netflix results and Beijing's policy steps to boost Chinese demand.
Tech-adjacent megacap momentum stocks boosted the Nasdaq, while the S&P 500's and the Dow's gains on the day were more modest. The S&P 500 and the Dow, however, nabbed record closing highs.
All three indexes notched their sixth consecutive week of gains, their longest weekly winning streaks since late 2023.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.86 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 43,275.91; the S&P 500 rose 23.20 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 5,864.67; and the Nasdaq Composite rose 115.94 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 18,489.55.
European stocks closed higher, helped by a resurgence in tech stocks at the conclusion of a choppy week, which included mixed earnings and a rate cut from the European Central Bank. The STOXX 600 logged its second weekly advance.
A rally in Chinese stocks in reaction to Beijing's latest policy steps to boost demand also gave investor sentiment a boost.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 5.04 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 857.11. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.21 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 4.81 points, or 0.23 per cent.
Emerging market stocks rose 19.59 points, or 1.73 per cent, to 1,154.72.
US Treasury yields dropped as the market consolidated following large increases over the last month as market participants grew accustomed to a less dovish Fed in the face of stronger-than-expected economic data.
The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 2.1 basis points to 4.075 per cent, from 4.096 per cent late on Thursday.
The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 3.7 basis points to 3.95 per cent, from 3.987 per cent late on Thursday.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.28 per cent to 103.49, with the euro up 0.3 per cent at $1.0864.
Front-month oil futures dropped and were on course for their biggest weekly slide since early September due to mounting concerns about Chinese demand and investors parsed a mixed outlook regarding the Middle East conflict.
US crude fell 2.05 per cent to $69.22 a barrel, while Brent fell to $73.06 per barrel, down 1.87 per cent on the day.
Gold prices busted through the $2,700 mark for the first time as the safe haven metal continues to benefit from global uncertainties.
Spot gold rose 1.01 per cent to $2,719.75 an ounce. (With inputs from Reuters.)

Stock Market LIVE Updates | Dividend stocks: HCL Tech, Gopal Snacks, 2 others to remain in focus today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, RBL, MCX, Alembic Pharma among stocks to watch today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 5th month adrift: Mkt currents pull ADR below 1, charting course of unease

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Early bird result for Q2FY25 signals a continued slowdown in India Inc

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'UBS underweight in Indian equities vs other EMs': Sunil Tirumalai

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tube Investments, HDFC Life; top stock picks by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks on Oct 21

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy on dips advised for Nifty50 as index moves into this key tech formation

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today: Q2 nos., China lowers lending rates, S&P 500 & Dow at record

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices marginally down

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed as China cuts 1- and 5-year lending rates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street climbs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

Stock Market LIVE Updates | Dividend stocks: HCL Tech, Gopal Snacks, 2 others to remain in focus today

Shares of HCL Technologies, Gopal Snacks, JNK India, and DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures will remain in focus today as the first three of them have announced dividend rewards for their shareholders, while the latter has announced a rights issue for eligible equity shareholders of the company. 

As per the data available on the BSE, shares of IT giant HCL Technologies will trade ex-date tomorrow, as the company's board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-25. The company has also fixed the record date as October 22, 2024, for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be October 30, 2024. Read more

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, RBL, MCX, Alembic Pharma among stocks to watch today

HDFC Bank:The bank reported a 5.3 per cent rise in profit to Rs 16,821 crore, with NII growing 9.9 per cent to Rs 30,107.9 crore. Gross NPA increased to 1.36 per cent, and net NPA rose to 0.41 per cent. Provisions dropped year-on-year but were up quarter-on-quarter. The bank plans to sell Rs 10,000 crore in HDB Financial Services shares via its upcoming IPO and completed the sale of a 91 per cent stake in HDFC Education.
 
Kotak Mahindra Bank:It posted a 4.8 per cent profit increase to Rs 3,343.7 crore, with NII up 11.5 per cent to Rs 7,019.6 crore. Provisions increased, while net NPA rose to 0.43 per cent and gross NPA to 1.49 per cent. The bank is acquiring Standard Chartered Bank India’s personal loan book. Read more

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 5th month adrift: Mkt currents pull ADR below 1, charting course of unease

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The advance/decline ratio (ADR) — a gauge of market breadth — has remained negative (below 1) for a second consecutive month. In other words, the number of stocks declining is outpacing those rising, as a brutal selloff by overseas investors and lofty valuations weigh on sentiment. READ MORE
 

8:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Early bird result for Q2FY25 signals a continued slowdown in India Inc

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Corporate revenue and earnings growth stayed sluggish in the second quarter of 2024-25, reflecting a challenging demand environment, according to early bird results for companies. READ MORE
 

7:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'UBS underweight in Indian equities vs other EMs': Sunil Tirumalai

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The recent stimulus from China has made global investors sit up and take notice of the developments. Sunil Tirumalai, head of emerging market (EM) and Asia equity strategy at UBS Securities, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that despite the recent rally, China is trading at a 40 per cent discount to EMs, compared to a 10-year average of a 20 per cent premium.

Within EMs, UBS prefers markets that have attractive fundamentals and valuations. READ MORE
 

7:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tube Investments, HDFC Life; top stock picks by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty witnessed a tug of war between bulls and bears; settles above 24850 mark. It was an action-packed week with significant movement on both sides of the trend.

Given the heightened geopolitical tensions and weak earnings from key companies, the markets remained under pressure for most of the week. READ MORE
 

7:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks on Oct 21

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BEML Ltd. has recently formed a triple bottom pattern near its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA), indicating strong support at this level.

This is coupled with a bullish divergence in the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI), a sign that the stock's downward momentum is weakening, making the setup more attractive for potential buyers. READ MORE
 

7:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy on dips advised for Nifty50 as index moves into this key tech formation

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty 50 Index appears to be approaching a bottom formation in the near term, signaling that a further downside move seems unlikely.

The critical support level is positioned at 24,566, which is expected to act as a strong floor for the index. This level should be viewed as a pivotal point, and traders can consider buying on dips with a strict stop-loss placed at 24,566 on a closing basis. READ MORE
 
 

7:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today: Q2 nos., China lowers lending rates, S&P 500 & Dow at record

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors will react to recent earnings from major companies, including HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consumer Products, and Tech Mahindra.

HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 16,820 crore for Q2FY25, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 5.3 per cent. This marks a sequential increase of 4 per cent from Rs 16,175 crore in Q1FY25. Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank saw a consolidated profit of Rs 5,044.05 crore for the same quarter, up 13 per cent year-on-year. READ MORE
 

7:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices marginally down

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices were marginally down in early trading on Monday.

Brent crude futures declined 11 cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $72.95 a barrel by 7:40 AM. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 10 cents, or 0.01 per cent to $69.21 a barrel.
 

7:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed as China cuts 1- and 5-year lending rates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Monday as traders assessed China’s announcement of 1-year and 5-year lending rates.

The country's central bank, People's Bank of China cut 1- and 5-year loan prime rates (LPR) by 25 basis points to 3.1 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively.

Following that, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.15 per cent and the CSI 300 was ahead by 0.75 per cent. 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.6 per cent, while 

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading nearly flat, and the broad based Topix was 0.17 per cent lower.

South Korea’s Kospi had gained 0.22 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq was marginally down.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.57 per cent.

7:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street climbs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tech stocks powered Wall Street stocks to a higher close on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.86 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 43,275.91; the S&P 500 rose 23.20 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 5,864.67; and the Nasdaq Composite rose 115.94 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 18,489.55.
 

7:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

