Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹95,170, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹99,700

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹95,170, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹99,700

The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,190

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹95,170, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹99,700

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,340.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,170 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹99,700.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,190.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹95,170.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,320.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹87,190.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,340.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹99,700.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,09,700.
 
US Gold prices raced to an all-time high on Wednesday, driven by a weaker dollar, trade war tensions and concerns over global economic growth due to US President Donald Trump's tariff plans which led to safe-haven inflows.
 
Spot gold climbed 1.1 per cent at $3,261.79 an ounce, as of 0028 GMT, after touching a record high of $3,266.65 per ounce earlier in the session. US gold futures firmed 1.2 per cent to $3,279.20.
 
The dollar index eased 0.3 per cent against its rivals, making gold more attractive for other currency holders.
 
Gold, traditionally viewed as a safe-haven investment during times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, and typically thriving in a low-interest-rate environment, has hit multiple record highs this year.
 
Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $32.40 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1 per cent to $958.15 and palladium eased 0.1 per cent to $970.25.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

