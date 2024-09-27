Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market Today: BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 climbed to record highs after opening flat on Friday.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market, Market
Stock Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) net bought Indian equities worth Rs 629.96 crore on Thursday, September 27, while DII's net bought equities worth Rs 2,405.12 crore during the trading session. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Key Events

10:03 AM

9:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IDBI Bank up over 1% on launching one-time settlement scheme for retail borrowers

9:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SpiceJet in green as airline pays pending salaries after raising Rs 3,000 cr

9:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sugar stocks gain over 7% as govt says it's mulling ethanol price, sugar MSP hike

9:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hindustan Copper climbs on plans of increasing mining capacity to 12.2 MPTA

9:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT climbs 2.76% as Accenture hikes FY25 guidance

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector Check

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets gain

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens with slight gains

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens flat

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty rises 0.1% in pre-open

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex adds 60 points in pre-open

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: PBOC Cuts Reserve Requirement Ratio By 0.50% To 9.50%

8:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ola Electric subsidiary gets PLI certificate for Ola S1 X 2kWh scooter

8:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nazara Tech to invest Rs 150 cr in PokerBaazi parent Moonshine

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Authum to acquire 46.85% stake in Prataap Snacks; buy 26% more via open market

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Central govt's H2 borrowing plan in line with bond market expectations

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai India deserves valuation premium to Maruti, says Nomura note

8:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual funds dive into FoF waters to fish for debt fund alternatives

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi cuts listing time to T+3 working days for debt securities issue

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Become a voice of investors: Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch to MFs

8:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gulf Oil Lubricants India promoter sells 4% stake for over Rs 263 crore

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Accenture raises FY25 revenue growth guidance to 3-6% despite FY24 miss

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pickup in public expenditure may keep growth steady: Finance ministry

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India faces risk of Chinese product influx as US tariffs take effect

8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Promoter dilution in small, midcaps surges to levels last seen in FY07

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BFSI sector valuation discount to overall market at a record high

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks To Watch: HDFC, IT stocks, Torrent Pharma, Ola Electric, Adani Green

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Pharma presents sell-on-rise opportunity; your trading strategy here

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy on Nifty

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Market Today: Accenture guidance, S&P 500 record high, KRN Heat IPO

8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil Prices down

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets climb on Friday

8:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street closes higher, S&P 500 hits record closing high

8:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

10:03 AM

9:52 AM

IDBI Bank up over 1% on launching one-time settlement scheme for retail borrowers

The bank has launched the Sugam Rinn Bhugtan Yojana, a special one-time settlement scheme aimed at retail borrowers with outstanding amounts between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 10 crore.

The scheme targets non-performing assets (NPAs) and allows eligible borrowers to settle their dues without legal complications.

With around Rs 2,300 crore in outstanding loans affected, the initiative seeks to resolve lopending accounts and strengthen the bank’s financial standing, which reported a gross NPA ratio of 3.87 per cent in Q1FY25.
 

9:51 AM

SpiceJet in green as airline pays pending salaries after raising Rs 3,000 cr

The airline has cleared pending salaries for its employees from June to August following a Rs 3,000 crore capital raise through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

This move comes as the airline works to improve its financial stability amidst ongoing challenges, including grounded aircraft due to financial constraints and maintenance issues.
 

9:48 AM

Sugar stocks gain over 7% as govt says it's mulling ethanol price, sugar MSP hike

Sugar stocks dip check
Bannari Amman Sugars (up 2.16 per cent)
Balrampur Chini Mills (6.74 per cent)
Simbhaoli Sugars (4.10 per cent)
Mawana Sugars (7.83 per cent)
Ponni Sugars (Erode) (4.14 per cent)
Ugar Sugar Works (up 5.28 per cent) 
K M Sugar Mills (up 6.68 per cent)
DCM Shriram Industries (up 4.31 per cent)
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals (5.69 per cent)
Shree Renuka Sugars (5.40 per cent)
 

9:38 AM

Hindustan Copper climbs on plans of increasing mining capacity to 12.2 MPTA

HCL is working on expansion projects to increase its mine production capacity to 12.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The company reported a 13 per cent rise in ore production in FY24 and is transitioning from open cast to underground mining, with significant capacity increases planned for its various sites.
 

9:34 AM

Nifty IT climbs 2.76% as Accenture hikes FY25 guidance

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty IT index gained 2.76% on Friday, after IT bellweather Accenture hiked its FY25 revenue growth guidance to 3 to 6 per cent.
 
Gains on the Nifty IT index were led by Infosys (up 3.77 per cent), followed by Coforge, Mphasis, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, and Wipro. 
 

9:21 AM

Sector Check

Nifty IT is the top sectoral gainer, followed by Metal.

9:20 AM

Broader markets gain

Broader markets gain; Nifty SmallCap up 0.3 per cent.

9:19 AM

Index heatmap check

Sun Pharma, Infosys among top gainers on BSE.

9:17 AM

Nifty opens with slight gains

Nifty opened marginally higher (0.03 per cent) at 26,225 levels.

9:16 AM

Sensex opens flat

Sensex opened flat at 85,827.66 levels on Friday.
 

9:09 AM

Nifty rises 0.1% in pre-open

Nifty rose 0.1 per cent or 32 points to 26,248.25 levels in pre-open.

9:08 AM

Sensex adds 60 points in pre-open

Sensex added 62 points to 85,897.38 levels in pre-open.

9:00 AM

PBOC Cuts Reserve Requirement Ratio By 0.50% To 9.50%

PBOC has slashed Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) by 0.50 per cent to 9.50 per cent.

8:55 AM

Ola Electric subsidiary gets PLI certificate for Ola S1 X 2kWh scooter

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ola Electric today informed that its subsidiary Ola Electric Technologies, has received the Certification for Compliance for the Production Linked Incentive Scheme, for its Ola S1 X 2kWh scooter. 

The company, in an exchange filing, said, "This is to inform you that Ola Electric Mobility Limited’s material subsidiary Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited has received Certification for Compliance with the eligibility assessment requirements as per the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the automobile and auto components for its Ola S1 X 2kWh scooter."
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, September 27, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices were flat at opening bell on Friday, after closing at record levels in the previous session.
At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was at 84,940, up 104 points, or 0.12 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 26,262, up 46 points, or 0.18 per cent.
More than half the stocks on the BSE Sensex opened in the red, with losses led by Power Grid Corp., Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Hinudstan Unilever, and Bajaj Finserv, while the gainers were Sun Pharma, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, and Tata Steel.
On the Nifty 50, 20 stocks were in the red, while seven were unchanged. Gains were led by Infosys, Sun Pharma, Hindalco Indstries, TCS, and BPCL, while Larsen & Toubro, Shriram Finance, Dr Reddy's, Hindustan Unilever, and HDFC Bank, were the top drags. 
Across sectors, the Nifty IT index was the top gainer, climbing 2.75 per cent, followed by the Metal index, which was up 1.09 per cent. Meanwhile, the financial indices, Bank and Financial Services were trading in the red, along with FMCG, Auto, and Realty.
The broader markets were up with the BSE SmallCap gaining 0.50 per cent, and the BSE MidCap climbing 0.23 per cent.  
Meanwhile, Indian benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 666 points to close at a fresh high on Thursday fuelled by a rally in auto and banking stocks.
The BSE Sensex jumped 0.78 per cent to settle at 85,836.12 on the monthly derivatives expiry day. The Nifty 50 index closed at 26,216, up 212 points or 0.8 per cent.
The total market capitalisation of BSE listed stocks rose by Rs 1.9 trillion, to end the session at Rs 477 trillion. The Nifty finished with gains on all sessions, barring six, this month.
The latest gains were underpinned by a rally in auto majors after reports suggested Karnataka would offer incentives to clean mobility, including a steep tax cut for hybrid cars.
Most of Sensex's gains were contributed by Mahindra & Mahindra, which rose 2.9 per cent, Maruti, which gained 4.8 per cent, and Tata Motors that revved by 3.08 per cent.
That apart, most markets in the Asia-Pacific region advanced, led by gains in Chinese stocks. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was up 2.43 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite was up 1.3 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.33 per cent, while the broader Topix index saw a slight decline of 0.23 per cent.
In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 0.07 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq fell 0.15 per cent. Conversely, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.06 per cent.
That apart, global stock indexes reached record highs on Thursday after chipmaker Micron Technology's upbeat forecast, while oil dropped on a media report that Saudi Arabia plans to dump its unofficial crude price target of $100 a barrel.
Silver rose to its highest level in nearly 12 years, with interest rate cuts by major central banks lifting investment interest in precious metals.
The S&P 500 registered an all-time closing high, as did the pan-European STOXX 600 index. MSCI's global stock index hit an intraday record.
Micron's forecast late on Wednesday bolstered optimism about demand for chips used for artificial intelligence computing. 
US Treasury yields edged higher after strong data, including an unexpected drop in weekly US jobless claims, led traders to cut bets that the Federal Reserve will make another 50-basis point cut at its November meeting.
Other US reports showed corporate profits increased at a more robust pace than initially thought in the second quarter, while gross domestic product grew at an unrevised 3 per cent.
Investors anxiously await Friday's release of the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 260.36 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 42,175.11, the S&P 500 increased 23.11 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 5,745.37 and the Nasdaq Composite was 108.09 points, or 0.60 per cent, higher at 18,190.29.
European shares followed China's market higher. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 1.3 per cent higher at 525.61 points, an all-time closing high. 
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 7.08 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 850.69 and hit a record during trading.
An official readout from a meeting of China's politburo said Beijing would deploy "necessary fiscal spending" to meet this year's economic growth target of roughly 5 per cent, acknowledging new problems and raising market expectations for fresh stimulus on top of measures announced this week.
Reuters reported separately that China plans to issue special sovereign bonds worth about 2 trillion yuan ($284 billion) this year, primarily to stimulate consumption.
In commodities, spot silver was up 0.6 per cent at $32.03 per ounce as of Thursday afternoon, having hit its highest since December 2012 at $32.71. Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at $2,670.52 per ounce, having hit a record high of $2,685.42 earlier in the day.
Crude prices in the US fell $2.02 to settle at $67.67 a barrel and Brent dropped $1.86 to settle at $71.60.
In Treasuries, benchmark 10-year yields rose 0.8 basis points to 3.789 per cent and earlier reached 3.821 per cent, the highest since Sept. 4.
Traders are now pricing in a 51 per cent probability that the Fed will cut rates by 50 basis points at the conclusion of its Nov. 6-7 meeting, down from 63 per cent before the most recent data, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.42 per cent to 100.52, on track for its sixth drop in seven sessions, after rising as high as 100.95 earlier in the day. 

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 8:08 AM IST

