Oil extended its rally to a third day, with Brent prices up 2.7 per cent to $74.77 a barrel, on reports that Iran was preparing a retaliatory strike on Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days. Gold prices climbed 0.2 per cent to $2,750 an ounce.

The week's biggest moves in government bond markets have been in Britain, where yields on government bonds, known as gilts, rose for a third day with the benchmark 10 year yield last at 4.496 per cent, up 26 bps on the week, which would be its biggest such move in a year.