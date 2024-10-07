Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens up 400pts, at 82,100, Nifty up 110pts, at 25,100; IT up 1%

Stock Market Today: Indian benchmark indices climbed at opening bell on Monday, led by gains in Asian markets.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 9,896.95 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 8,905.08 crore on Friday, October 4. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Nifty IT is top sectpral gainer, up about 1 per cent.

Broader markets surge; Nifty SmallCap up 0.5 per cent.

ITC, HCLTech among top gainers in BSE.

Nifty rises 121 pts or 0.48 per cent t0 25,135 levels.

Sensex jumped 400 points or 0.49 per cent to 82,087.35 levels.

Sensex added 240 pts or 0.29 per cen to 81,927.29 in pre-open.


Nifty gained 70 pts or 0.28 per cent to 25,084.10 levels in pre-open.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Energy Exchange posted total monthly volume (including certificates) of 11,370 MU in September 2024, marking a 24 per cent year on year increase. 

The electricity volume (including green electricity volume) during the month stood at 10,332 MU, increasing by 21 per cent YoY. 

The renewable energy certificates (REC) at 1,031MU, increased 100 per cent YoY. 
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Info Edge solutions today announced that its standalone billings for the quarter ended September 30 stood at Rs 650.3 crore, compared to Rs 569 crore in the year ago period.
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In Q2FY25, Tata Steel India crude steel production stood at 5.27 million tonnes, compared to 5.02 million tonnes in the year-ago period. Deliveries were 5.10 million tonnes, compared to 4.82 million tonnes. 
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: MedPlus Health Services today informed that its subsidiary Optival Health Solutions has received two suspension orders of drug license for stores located at Tumsar in Maharashtra.

The company, in an exchange filing, said, "Suspension of Drug License for thirty days each store situated at Maharashtra: (I) Sriram Nagar; and (II) Saibaba Square, Gurunanak Square, Tumsar"
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After a wave of initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent weeks, the primary market will experience a brief slowdown, with only two new public issues scheduled for the next week, aiming to raise Rs 365 crore.
 
There were 12 IPOs in the mainboard segment and 40 in the SME (small and medium enterprise) segment in September. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign investors turned net sellers in October, offloading shares worth Rs 27,142 crore in just the first three days of October due to intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran, a sharp rise in crude oil prices, and improved performance of Chinese markets.

The outflow came after FPI investment reached a nine-month high of Rs 57,724 crore in September. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: From its peak of 26,277, the National Stock Exchange Nifty has fallen by 1,263 points, or 4.8 per cent. Such sharp corrections have historically presented good buying opportunities.

Will this time be the same? Analyst Nico Rosti of MRM Research, who publishes on Smartkarma, believes that if the Nifty closes in the negative this week, it will be a good time to go long on the Nifty index using futures.

“The Nifty index is quite oversold and could reverse as soon as this coming week. Should the index close the week in negative territory on Friday, you can go long there. Alternatively, the index could be bought intra-week at prices between 25,000 and 24,000 — a broad range,” he said in a note. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The market capitalisation of midcap and smallcap stocks as a percentage of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) has reached record-high levels.
 
According to an analysis by Motilal Oswal, the market capitalisation-to-GDP ratios for midcap and smallcap stocks are 27 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively. These figures exceed their 20-year averages of 13 per cent for midcaps and 11 per cent for smallcaps. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, October 7, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices climbed at opening bell on Monday, led by gains in the Asian markets as sentiment in the global markets stabilised somewhat, with no fresh escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran over the weekend.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was up 412 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 82,100, while the Nifty 50 was at 25,125, up 110 points, or 0.44 per cent.
On Friday, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had around 1 per cent lower each.
The Sensex declined 808.65 points, or 0.98 per cent, to 81,688.45, while the Nifty 50 pulled back by 235.50 points, or 0.93 per cent, to close at 25,014.60. 
Broader indices also ended in the red, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 settling down by 1.01 per cent and 0.90 per cent, respectively.
Sectoral indices, including FMCG, Auto, Media, Realty, and Oil & Gas, each fell by more than 1 per cent, while the Nifty Media index declined by 2.53 per cent.
However, the IT and PSU Bank indices succeeded in eking out some gains, ending higher by 0.45 per cent and 0.61 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks rallied and the dollar reached a fresh seven-week peak on the yen on Monday after a blowout US labour data dispelled fears of a recession and spurred a sharp paring of rate-cut bets.
Short-term US Treasury yields rose after the closely watched non-farm payrolls report on Friday showed the economy unexpectedly added the most jobs in six months in September.
Crude oil prices eased from a one-month peak even as Israel bombed targets in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, with Monday marking one year since the Hamas attack that triggered the war.
Japan's Nikkei led regional equity gains with a 2 per cent rally as of 5:45 AM, given additional momentum by the softer yen.
Australia's stock benchmark added 0.12 per cent and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.29 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng had yet to open, and mainland Chinese stocks remain closed until Tuesday for the Golden Week holiday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares climbed 0.4 per cent.
US Dow futures pointed 0.08 per cent higher after the cash index closed at an all-time peak after the payrolls data on Friday.
The US dollar pushed as high as 149.10 yen for the first time since Aug. 16 before last trading hands up 0.18% at 148.87 yen.
Bets for a super-sized 50-basis-point rate cut at the Federal Reserve's next policy announcement on November 7 - which had been above 50 per cent a week ago - were completely erased after the payrolls report.
Instead, traders now lay 95 per cent odds on a quarter-point cut, with a small chance that the policy rate stays unchanged, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
Back home, the reconstituted six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain 'status quo' for the 10th consecutive policy review, said all the 10 respondents polled by Business Standard ahead of the  panel’s  meeting during October 7-9. The RBI will announce the review of the policy on October 9.
The decision to keep rates unchanged would be based on the ongoing risk of food inflation, as daily retail prices, particularly those of vegetables, continue to trend upward, the respondents in the poll said.
That apart, the two-year US Treasury yield rose 1.7 basis points to 3.9488 per cent on Monday, the highest in more than a month.
Gold edged 0.1 per cent lower to $2,849.29 an ounce, but remained not far from last month's record peak of $2,685.42.
Crude prices slipped following their biggest weekly gains in more than a year amid the mounting threat of a region-wide war in the Middle East.
Brent crude futures lost 65 cents to $77.40 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined 53 cents to $73.85 per barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters.)

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

