Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex volatile at 79,550, Nifty at 24,200; IT, Cons Dur gain, Oil drags

Stock Market Today: Benchmark Indian equity indices, having pared their opening losses, were climbing on Friday

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 4,888.77 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net bought equities worth Rs 1,786.7 crore on November 7. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Key Events

10:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50: Here's how experts interpret the recent stock market volatility

9:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brigade Ent gains over 2% after JDA to develop residential project in Chennai

9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT, Metal gain among sectors

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys, Apollo Hospitals gain on NSE

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices in red

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 22 out of 30 stocks trade in red on Sensex

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty falls below 24,150

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slumps 150 pts

9:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 24,200 in pre-open

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex flat with a positive bias in pre-open

9:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee depreciates 10 paise

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors can shift from overvalued mid and smallcaps to quality largecaps'

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee hits another low on rise in crude oil prices, equity selloff

8:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Policy approach: How RBI is taking a selective and cautious stance

8:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate by 25 bps to support economy

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sagility India IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, & likely listing price

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Proactively made all disclosures, recusals: Sebi WTM on Cong's charges

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BS BFSI Summit: Sebi WTM Ananth Narayan for strengthening of MII ecosystem

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market regulator Sebi may water down skin-in-game rules for MF executives

8:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BS BFSI Summit - Market gurus say valuations limit near-term upside

8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 78,550, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,900

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Nov 8 - Lupin, Cochin Shipyard, Astral, Emami, RVNL, NHPC

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy on Syngene

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market today: Fed rate cut; Swiggy, ACME IPO last day; Sagility allotment

8:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

10:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50: Here's how experts interpret the recent stock market volatility

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty 50 index has experienced higher volatility in the recent trading sessions owing to the key events in the US. The NSE benchmark index ended around 1 per cent higher or lower in each of the last four trading sessions; thus swaying investor’s mood from bearish to bullish and vice versa.
 
Over the course of the last six weeks, the Nifty 50 index has plunged over 9 per cent or over 2,400 points from its peak of 26,277, hit on September 27, 2024. However, the recent sharp swings in Nifty are of the highest margin in terms of per centage during the entire period. READ MORE
 

10:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM Market Update - Sensex, Nifty volatile

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Having pared their opening losses, benchmark Indian equity indices were trading on a muted and volatile note on Friday.

At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was higher by 28 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 79,570, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,197, down 1.5 points, or 0.01 per cent.
 

9:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brigade Ent gains over 2% after JDA to develop residential project in Chennai

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brigade Enterprises has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop 1 million square feet of residential apartments in West Chennai.

The project is estimated to have a Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 800 crore.
 

9:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lupin drags over 1% even as Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 850 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lupin’s Q2FY25 net profit grew to Rs 850 crore, up from Rs 490 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter reached Rs 5,670 crore, compared to Rs 5,040 crore in Q2FY25 FY23.

The company’s Ebitda grew to Rs 1,340 crore, up from Rs 920 crore in the previous year, with the Ebitda margin improving to 23.63 per cent from 18.21 per cent Y-o-Y.
 

9:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cochin Shipyard drags over 3% as Q2 net profit falls slightly to Rs 193 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cochin Shipyard reported a Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 193 crore, which is slightly lower than Rs 200 crore in the same period last year and Rs 180 crore from the previous quarter. 

Revenue for the quarter rose to Rs 1,097 crore from Rs 954 crore in Q2FY25. The company’s Ebitda was Rs 196 crore, showing a slight increase from Rs 195 crore in the previous year. However, the Ebitda margin declined to 17.87 per cent, compared to 20.43 per cent in Q2FY25 FY23. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share.
 

9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT, Metal gain among sectors

While most sectors were trading in red, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Healthcare indices were gaining in a volatile market.

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys, Apollo Hospitals gain on NSE

Infosys, Apollo Hospitals, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were among the top leaders on NSE. 

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices in red

The BSE MidCap index fell 0.61 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap index slipped 0.91 per cent. 

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 22 out of 30 stocks trade in red on Sensex

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Maruti were the top losers on BSE Sensex among others.

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty falls below 24,150

NSE's Nifty 50 fell 70 points or 0.29 per cent at 24,128 level in the early deals of Friday. 

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slumps 150 pts

The BSE Sensex slumped 174 points 0.22 per cent 79,366 level. 

9:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 24,200 in pre-open

Nifty above 24,200 in pre-open

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex flat with a positive bias in pre-open

The BSE Sensex settled at 79,611 level in pre-open, up 70 points or 0.09 per cent.

9:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee depreciates 10 paise

The Indian cureency Rupee depreciated 10 paise at Rs 84.37 against the US dollar on Friday.

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors can shift from overvalued mid and smallcaps to quality largecaps'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Two divergent trends are evident in the market now: one, strength in the global market led by the US and two, weakness in the Indian market. 

The record setting uptrend in the US market is being driven now by the ‘Trump trade’, expectations of implementation of the promised corporate tax cuts and its positive impact on US corporate earnings. 

The weakness in the Indian market can be attributed largely to the relentless selling by FIIs which continues this month, too. After the massive FII selling of Rs 1,13,858 crores in October, FIIs have so far, in November, sold equity for Rs 16,445 crores in the cash market. 

The rationale for the FII selling is the elevated valuations in India which appear conspicuous in the context of the earnings deceleration evident in the Q2 numbers. 

If the Q3 numbers and leading indicators reflect recovery in earnings, the scenario can change with FIIs reducing selling and even turning buyers. Investors will have to wait and watch for the data. 

Meanwhile, investors can consider shifting some money from the overvalued mid and smallcaps to quality largecaps. This strategy will turn profitable in the medium to long run."
 
Views by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, November 8, 2024: Having pared their opening losses, benchmark Indian equity indices were trading on a muted and volatile note on Friday.
At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was higher by 28 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 79,570, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,197, down 1.5 points, or 0.01 per cent.
After the muted open, only five stocks, including Infosys (up 1.20 per cent), followed by Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, and HCLTech, out of the 30 on the BSE Sensex were trading in the green. 
Losses on the index were led by Reliance Industries (down 1.66 per cent), followed by Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, and NTPC.
On the Nifty 50, only nine out of the 50 stocks were trading in the green. Gains were led by Infosys (up 1.27 per cent), followed by Apollo Hospital Enterprises, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Hindalco Industries, while losses were capped by BPCL (down 2.32 per cent), followed by Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Coal India, and Maruti Suzuki India. 
Across sectors, the IT index was the top gainer, climbing over 1 per cent, followed by the Metal, Pharma, Health and Consumer Durables indices. All the other sectoral indices were trading with losses, with the OMC index dragging the most, falling 1.07 per cent. 
The Nifty Bank and Financial Services indices were down 0.19 per cent and 0.09 per cent, respectively. 
In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.13 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 was down 0.37 per cent.  
Markets in India were likely to react to the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates along expected lines, a day after Republican candidate Donald Trump emerged as the next president of the US. 
  The Fed lowered rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, as expected, noting that the job market has generally eased while inflation is moving toward its 2 per cent target - saying price pressures had "made progress," compared with prior language that it had "made further progress."
  
Benchmark equity indices  BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 retreated from Wednesday's higher close, and ended lower by over 1 per cent each on Thursday. 
  At close, the BSE Sensex was down by 836.34 points, or 1.04 per cent, at 79,541.79, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,199.35, declining by 284.67 points, or 1.16 per cent.
  The broader markets also settled in the red, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 falling 0.43 per cent and 0.75 per cent, respectively. 
  Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index was the top laggard, declining 2.73 per cent. Besides, Auto, Pharma, Realty, and select Healthcare indices also dropped over 1 per cent each. The Nifty PSU Bank index ended flat on Thursday.
  Meanwhile, the BS BFSI Insight Summit enters its third and last day today, Friday, November 8. 
  The event will see notable thought leaders, including Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India; Debashish Panda, Chairperson, IRDAI; Devina Mehra, Founder, Chairperson and MD of First Global; and KV Kamath, Independent Director and Non-executive Chairman of Jio Financial Services, among others discuss a host of topics at the event today. Tune in to catch all the LIVE updates here.  
  On the second day of the summit, a panel of market gurus concurred that despite the Indian economy being on a structurally sound path, the equity valuation 'premium' for the Indian stock markets has 'limited room to expand' in the short-to-medium term. READ MORE
  In another panel during the event, top top mutual fund executives said that the momentum in the MF inflows can take the assets under management (AUM) past the Rs 100 trillion milestone in the next two-three years. READ MORE
  Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, climbed on Friday, following the US Fed's action.
  Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.3 per cent, while the broad-based Topix rose 0.1 per cent.
  South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.7 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq gained 1.5 per cent.
  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 1 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 saw a gain of 1.01 per cent. The Shanghai Composite was ahead by 0.6 per cent.
  Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9 per cent.
  That apart, shares on Wall Street scaled record highs on Thursday, lifting stock markets around the world, while US Treasury yields retreated further after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates and as investors processed a second Donald Trump presidency.
  The S&P 500 rose 0.74 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.5 per cent. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both ended at all-time highs for a second consecutive day. 
  The MSCI index for world stocks climbed 0.9 per cent, also to a record high.
  Europe's broad STOXX 600 index rose 0.6 per cent after Asian shares gained earlier in the day, with even onshore Chinese blue chips rising 3 per cent as investor optimism over potential stimulus outweighed concerns about worsening trade tensions. 
  Stocks are "rewarding the presumed likelihood of corporate tax cuts and perceiving a general penchant toward deregulation across industries as positive for earnings," said Naomi Fink, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management.
  Treasury yields extended declines after the Fed's rate cut, though some investors warned that rates may not fall as steadily as some might have expected under a second Trump administration.
  The benchmark 10-year yield was last at 4.3355 per cent, down 9 basis points on the day, after a 14 basis point rise on Wednesday, and the 30-year yield was last at 4.5393 per cent, down over 6 bps after the previous day's 15 bp jump. 
  The dollar fell 0.7 per cent against a basket of its peers after logging its biggest one-day gain in more than two years on Wednesday. 
  The euro climbed 0.7 per cent to $1.0803 after Wednesday's 1.8 per cent fall, as investors also digested political turmoil in Germany where Chancellor Olaf Scholz sacked Finance Minister Christian Lindner. 
  In advance of the Fed, the Bank of England also cut interest rates by a quarter point on Thursday for only the second time since 2020. The bank said future reductions were likely to be gradual, as it saw higher inflation after the new government's first budget last week.
  Central banks in Norway and Sweden also held meetings on Thursday, though they met market expectations and did little to disrupt currency markets. 
  Bitcoin reversed earlier losses and vaulted to another record high of $76,780 overnight. Trump had vowed to make the United States "the crypto capital of the planet."
  Gold added 1.8 per cent, following Wednesday's more than 3 per cent tumble, to $2,707.21 an ounce. However, that was still not far from its recent record high of $2,790.15. 
  Oil reversed losses from a sell-off triggered by the US presidential election. 
  Brent crude oil futures rose 0.6 per cent to $75.4 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also added 0.5 per cent to settle at $72.04.   (With inputs from Reuters.)

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 8:03 AM IST

