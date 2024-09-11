Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty shed slight gains to trade in red; Auto, O&G, Realty drag
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty shed slight gains to trade in red; Auto, O&G, Realty drag

Stock Market LIVE updates: Indian markets opened lower on Wednesday, driven by the cautious mood in global markets, ahead of US consumer inflation figures.

SI Reporter New Delhi
sensex nifty stock market share market

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

9:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Poonawalla Fincorp allots 300,000 stocks in ESOPs; shares up

9:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: F&O Insights: Will Bank Nifty see short-covering? Check key levels here

9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Century Textiles up nearly 3% after acquiring 10-acre land in Mumbai

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Auto is top loser

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets gain

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty almost flat at open

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens with minor decline

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty falls marginally in pre-open

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex gains marginally in pre-open

8:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: US elections: Key takeaways from Harris-Trump presidential debate

8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Bankers put cash-strapped Vodafone Idea's call for Rs 35K cr loan on hold

8:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Bajaj Housing Finance Rs 6,560 crore IPO booked 7.50 times on day 2

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Will Maruti put India's EV mission on fast lane? MSIL MD & CEO believes so

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Unified Lending Interface likely to move from Mint Road's hub to new entity

8:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Investors pump Rs 38,239 crore into equity mutual funds in August

8:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,830, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 86,100

7:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SpiceJet, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance and M&M among top stocks to track today

7:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these stock on September 11

7:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil below $70, US Prez debate & Bajaj Housing IPO last day among top cues to track

7:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: European markets end lower

7:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold trading strategy today; Resistance at $2,550; Support at $2,446

7:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how to trade Nifty Bank, Private Bank today; key levels here

7:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude slips below $70-mark

7:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets in red

7:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settle higher

7:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

9:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Mini Diamonds bags supply order for lab-grown diamond studded jewellery

Stock Market LIVE updates: Mini Diamoands today informed that it has bagged an order from Canada-based Parasmani Inc to supply 14KT gold jewellery studded with 2,000 pieces of lab-grown diamonds.
 

9:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Poonawalla Fincorp allots 300,000 stocks in ESOPs; shares up

Stock Market LIVE updates: Poonawalla Fincorp today announced that it has allotted 300,000 shares to its eligible employees as stock options.

The company, in an exchange filing, said, "The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company on September 10, 2024, granted 3,00,000 stock options under Employee Stock Option Plan-2024- Scheme- II ‐ Tranche ‐ 13, to the eligible employee(s) of the company at an exercise price of Rs. 382.63." 

9:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Marine Electricals bags Rs 4.1 crore deal to supply low-voltage panels

Stock Market LIVE updates: Marine Electricals today informed that it has received an order worth Rs 4.10 crore for the supply, installation and commissioning of low-voltage (LV) panel from Princeton Digital Group. 

The company, in an exchange filing, said, "We are pleased to inform you that M/s. Marine Electricals (India) Limited has received an order amounting to Rs 4.10 crore (excluding taxes) from M/s. Princeton Digital Group, for supply, installation testing and commissioning (SITC) of LV Panel." 

The company added that the delivery of the project will be over a period of four months. 
 

9:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: F&O Insights: Will Bank Nifty see short-covering? Check key levels here

Stock Market LIVE updates: Can the Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty extend the pullback in today's trade or will they succumb to weak cues from global peers? Here's what the technical and derivatives data suggest.

Even as the benchmark indices are attempting a comeback, supported by broad-based buying across sectors the mood remains cautious, with indices facing stiff overhead resistance and the looming "Bearish Engulfing" pattern from last week, said Please Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical Analyst at Angel One in a note. READ MORE
 

9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: HDFC Bank, Axis Bank down 0.4% each after being penalised by the RBI

Stock Market LIVE updates: Both HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have been penalised by the Reserve Bank of India for various regulatory non-compliances. 

HDFC Bank faces a Rs 1 crore penalty, while Axis Bank has been fined Rs 1.91 crore. 
 

9:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Lemon Tree Hotels climbs 2.5% after signing deal for a new 108-room hotel in Mumbai

Stock Market LIVE updates: Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a license agreement for a new property, Lemon Tree Hotel, Mira Road, Mumbai.

Scheduled to open in FY26, this hotel, with 108 rooms, a restaurant, bar, meeting room, swimming pool, and a spa catering to both business and leisure travelers, will be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels. 
 

9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Century Textiles up nearly 3% after acquiring 10-acre land in Mumbai

Stock Market LIVE updates: Aditya Birla group company, Century Textiles and Industries has acquired a 10-acre land parcel in Mumbai with significant development potential from the Wadia Group. The deal boosts the company’s landholding and booking value potential. 
 

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Auto is top loser

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Auto is top loser, down about 1 per cent.

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty MidCap up 0.13 per cent.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bhrti Airtel, Asian Paints among top gainers.


9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty almost flat at open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty was trading 0.07 pe rcent lower at 25,024 levels.

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens with minor decline

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 77 points to 81,844 levels.

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty falls marginally in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty falls marginally; down 7 points at 25,034 levels.


9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex gains marginally in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 14 pts at 81,935 levels in pre-open.

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Dividend, Buyback, Stock-split: 15 stocks go ex-date today; do you own any?

Stock Market LIVE updates: Shares of BCL Industries and 10 others will remain in focus as they trade ex-dividend today.

Besides these, Synergy Green Industries, Insecticides (India), and Andhra Paper will trade ex-date today for their rights issue, share buyback, and sub-division, respectively. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE updates, Wednesday, September 11, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday, dragged down by weak cues flowing from Asian markets, ahead of key economic data releasing today. At 10:00 AM, the BSE Sensex was down 15 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 81,905, while the Nifty50 was at 25,033, lower by 7 points, or 0.03 per cent. Meanwhile, investors globally were awaiting US consumer price index data that would provide more clarity about the quantum and frequency of interest rate cuts by the US central bank this year, apart from the debate between presidential contenders Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Asian stocks wobbled on Wednesday, while oil prices loitered around three-year lows on concerns over a weak demand outlook.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.7 per cent and the Topix was down 0.86 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.20 per cent. However, the small-cap Kosdaq rose 1.61 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was marginally higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 17,072, lower than the HSI’s last close of 17,190.
Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will meet in their first and perhaps only debate, a clash that could prove pivotal in their battle for the White House.
While the debate is unlikely to sway near-term monetary policy, investors will keep an eye on whether either candidate talk about fiscal policies and plans for the economy.
That has left investors skittish in Asian hours, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.08 per cent lower. Japan's Nikkei fell 1 per cent in early trading.
Investor focus will then switch to US Labor Department's consumer price index report for policy clues although the Federal Reserve has made it clear employment has taken on a greater focus than inflation.
The headline CPI is expected to have risen 0.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis in August, according to a Reuters poll, unchanged from the previous month.
While the Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates next week, the size of the rate cut is still up for debate, especially after a mixed labour report on Friday failed to provide clarity on which way the central bank could go.
Markets are currently pricing in 66 per cent chance of the US central bank cutting rates by 25 basis points, while 34 per cent chance is ascribed for a 50 bps cut when the Fed delivers its decision on Sept. 18, CME FedWatch tool showed.
In commodities, oil prices stabilised a bit but still hovered near their lowest in three years after OPEC+ revised down its demand forecast for this year and 2025. 
Brent crude futures was last 0.5 per cent higher at $69.54 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.6 per cent to $66.16 a barrel.

Next »
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEMARKETS TODAYMARKETS LIVEMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexGift NiftyNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexNifty50BSE NSE equityBSE NSEIndian stock marketIndian stock marketsUS stock marketUS stock marketsAsia stocksshare marketstock market trading

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News