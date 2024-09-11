Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Reserve Bank to stick to higher digitally-linked deposit buffer proposal

Reserve Bank to stick to higher digitally-linked deposit buffer proposal

In India, retail and small business accounts make up around two-thirds of deposits, of which more than 50 per cent are digitally accessible, Moody's estimates

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The proposed rules considered the liquidity profile of all banks and 5 per cent "does not seem over the top," a third source aware of the matter said | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's central bank will stick to its plan to ask lenders to set aside more funds for digitally linked deposits, despite the industry's plea for a lower buffer to avoid a hit to their liquidity, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
 
In July, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed that banks set aside an additional 5 per cent 'run-off factor' on digitally accessible retail deposits to better manage risks in case of quick and heavy withdrawals via internet or mobile banking.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The norms, due to be enforced next April, are expected to weigh on banks' liquidity coverage ratios (LCR) -- the amount of highly liquid assets available to meet short-term obligations -- and was a key reason for the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) urging that the run-off be cut to 2 per cent or 3%, the sources said.
 
 
But the RBI is unlikely to accede and the final rules are expected to be "status quo," a source aware of the RBI's thinking said.
 
A second person aware of the discussions said "I would be surprised if the RBI decides to accept the IBA's recommendation on the run-off factor."
 
The collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank in March last year after a run on deposits has put regulatory bodies globally on alert, especially due to banks' increasing dependence on digitally-sourced business, the first source said.
 

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 5 Rs

Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early hours today

Commercial property, Real estate, Building

GST tweak on commercial rentals to bring higher revenue for govt: Experts

India is pushing for greater disclosures by credit card companies, fintech firms, and payment aggregators (PAs) at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), so that the sender and recipient in a cross-border financial transaction can be easily identifi

India pitches for more info sharing on cross-border payments at FATF

Bond market

Investors want govt to sell more short tenor, green bonds, say bankers

dollars

Playbook Partners marks first close of maiden $250 mn growth fund

In India, retail and small business accounts make up around two-thirds of deposits, of which more than 50 per cent are digitally accessible, Moody's estimates.
 
The proposed rules considered the liquidity profile of all banks and 5 per cent "does not seem over the top," a third source aware of the matter said.
 
The RBI may, however, consider a staggered increase in the run-off factor, a fourth person aware of the discussions said.
 
The sources declined to be named because they are not authorised to talk to the media. The RBI did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
 
Given the need for banks to manage their liquidity if the proposed norms are implemented, analysts expect increased demand for government bonds.
 
Assuming a 10 per cent drop in banks' LCR, the system requirement for government securities could rise by almost four trillion rupees, rating agency ICRA estimates.
 
The RBI is still consolidating feedback, which will be reviewed by top management before finalising the norms, said a fifth person aware of the RBI's thinking.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI slaps penalties on Axis, HDFC Bank for non-compliance with directives

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Conundrum of the credit-deposit ratio: Understanding RBI's concerns

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI rejects Canara Bank's bid for credit card subsidiary amid concerns

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

Market expects MPC to implement cumulative 50 bps rate cut by March 2025

Rupee, inflation

Inflation likely held below RBI's target at 3.5% again in Aug, finds survey

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon