Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 400 pts to 80,000; Nifty down at 24,350; Metal, Bank drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, November 7, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices were mixed and muted at opening bell on Thursday, amid mixed global cues. On the BSE Sensex, 18 out of the 30 stocks were trading in the red, with losses capped by ICICI Bank (down 0.68 per cent), followed by Relince Industries, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, and Nestle India, while gains were led by Tata Steel (up 1.53 per cent), followed by Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCLTech, and JSW Steel. On the Nifty 50, 35 out of the 50 stocks were trading in the red, with losses capped by Hindalco (down 5.66 per cent), followed by Adani Enterprises, BEL, Power Grid Corp., and BPCL. Gains were being led by Apollo Hospital Enterprises (up 5.55 per cent), followed by Tata Steel, TCS, HCLTech, and Wipro. Across sectors, the Metal index was the biggest loser, dragging more than 1 per cent. Other indices trading in the red were NIfty Bank, Financial Services, Auto, FMCG, Pharma, PSU Bank, Private Bank, Consumer Durables, and OMC. Among the gainers, meanwhile, were the IT, Media, and Healthcare indices. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 was 0.07 per cent higher, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 was lower by 0.25 per cent. At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was 112 points, or 0.14 per cent higher, at 80,490, and the Nifty 50 was at 24,434, down 50 points, or 0.2 per cent. Indian benchmark equity indices were mixed and muted at opening bell on Thursday, amid mixed global cues.With former US President Donald Trump emerging the clear victor in what was being billed as a 'too close to call' election against incumbent Vice President and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris, the US, India and other markets took strength from the victory of the Republican candidate in the previous trading session.

The US markets closed at record highs, while markets in India also posted gains for the second day running.

However, with the election results in the rear-view mirror, investors' focus would shift to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy rate decision announcement scheduled for later today.

In that backdrop, at 6:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,449, more than a 100 points behind Nifty futures' last close.

Apart from that, the Business Standard BFSI Insight summit enters its second day. The event will see panel discussions and fireside chats among a host of notable experts and market leaders.

Among them are Anish Tawakley, Co-CIO Equity, ICICI Prudential MF; Mahendra Kumar Jajoo, CIO - Fixed Income, Mirae Asset Investment Managers; Prashant Jain, CIO, 3P Investment Managers; and Sunil Singhania, Founder, Abakkus Asset Manager.

In the previous trading session, the benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher by over 1 per cent each, settling in the green for the second consecutive session after the US presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump emerged victorious.

The BSE Sensex climbed 901.50 points or 1.13 per cent to close at 80,378.13. Similarly, NSE Nifty50 settled at 24,484.05, up 270.74 points or 1.12 per cent.

Broadar market indices settled in positive territory, too, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 closing higher by over 2 per cent each.

All sectoral indices also ended in the green, led by the Nifty IT index, which gained 3.99 per cent. This was followed by OMCs, Consumer Durables, and Realty indices, which also rose by over 2 per cent each.

Most markets in the Asia Pacific region fell on Thursday after Trump's win.

The only index trading in positive territory was China's Shanghai Composite, which was up 0.13 per cent.

The CSI300 was down 0.12 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.15 per cent.

In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 0.3 per cent.

South Korea’s Kospi was 0.3 per cent lower, with the small cap Kosdaq also down 1.73 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.41 per cent lower.

Meanwhile, Wall Street tore to record highs on Wednesday and major stock markets around the world surged, while bitcoin hit an all-time-high and the dollar was set for its biggest one-day jump in four years after Donald Trump was elected US president.

Trump's decisive victory pummelled long-dated Treasuries and revived the "Trump trade," as yields rose in anticipation that Trump will hike tariffs as he has promised, increasing the US deficit and inflation and causing the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by less than it otherwise would have.

Trump, 78, recaptured the White House in Tuesday's election with resolute support, despite news reports and polls that said it was a closely contested election.

The VIX, a measure of stocks' volatility also perceived as "Wall Street's fear gauge," dived 21 per cent as investors celebrated in part the clarity of the election outcome.

The S&P 500 Index jumped 2.5 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 3.6 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite leapt 3 per cent. All three indexes hit record highs on Wednesday. The MSCI index for world stocks rose 1.3 per cent.

The dollar index rallied 1.7 per cent and was set for its best day since March 2020.

Outside the United States, investors were decidedly less euphoric, weighed by concerns that higher tariffs under Trump would hurt global trade and economic growth.

The euro extended losses by a touch late in the day after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sacked his finance minister, and said he will hold a parliamentary confidence vote in the government in January, triggering political chaos in Europe's largest economy.

European shares gave up earlier gains and fell 0.5 per cent. Mexico's peso sank to its weakest level in over two years.

US borrowing costs surged particularly for longer-dated bonds, suggesting concern from investors about the US deficit path.

The 10-year Treasury yield rallied 14 basis points to 4.4343 per cent, its largest gain in a single day in nearly seven months.

The 30-year Treasury yield shot up 16 bps to 4.6085 per cent, its biggest one-day increase since March 2020's pandemic-induced volatility.

While markets were still confident the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates by 25 basis points at the close of its two-day meeting on Thursday, they slightly reduced bets on further easing in December.

In contrast, European government bonds rallied, and German two-year bond yields fell 11 basis points to 2.19 per cent, while money markets priced in lower European Central Bank rates.

Bitcoin emerged as one of the clear winners of the day.

The cryptocurrency climbed to a record high of $76,086 and was last up 9.6 per cent. Trump is seen as more actively supportive of cryptocurrencies than the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Chinese stock markets have surged to almost one-month highs as investors expect a meeting of top policymakers in Beijing this week to approve local government debt refinancing and spending.

The sharp rise in the dollar pressured oil prices, and other commodities, as it makes them more expensive when buying in other currencies.

US crude lost 0.2 per cent to $71.83 per barrel, while Brent fell 0.6 per cent to $75.11.

Gold prices dropped 3.1 per cent to $2,660.22 an ounce, off a recent record peak of $2,790.15. (With inputs from Reuters.)