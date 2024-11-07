Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 400 pts to 80,000; Nifty down at 24,350; Metal, Bank drag

Share Market LIVE Updates: With the election results in the rear-view mirror, investors' focus would shift to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy rate decision announcement scheduled for later today

SI Reporter
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 4,445.59 crore on November 6, while domestic institutional investors net bought equities worth Rs 4,889.33 crore on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:37 AM IST
9:35 AM

Nifty bias shifts to 'Buy on Dips', max pain seen at 24,400; shows F&O data

9:21 AM

Nifty Metal is top loser while IT is top gainer

9:20 AM

Broader markets gain

9:17 AM

Index heatmap check

9:17 AM

Nifty opens at 24,489.60 levels

9:15 AM

Sensex opens at 80,563 levels

9:09 AM

Nifty rises marginally in pre-open

9:09 AM

Sensex gains 185 pts in pre-open

9:05 AM

Derivative - 'Nifty weekly contract highest open interest at 27,000 for Calls'

8:55 AM

US plays Trump card: His return sparks fears of trade frictions with India

8:26 AM

D-Street investors kitty swells by Rs 10.47 trn in two days of market rally

8:17 AM

What a Trump presidency could mean for global markets and investments

8:15 AM

Apollo Hospitals, BSE, Powergrid, RVNL, Voltas, FDC, among stocks to watch today

8:14 AM

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks on Nov 7

8:13 AM

Market today -- Wall Street hits record as Trump wins, US Fed decision eyed

8:11 AM

Sensex, Nifty to have negative start, signals GIFT Nifty

8:09 AM

Asian markets mixed

8:05 AM

US markets hit record high overnight

8:00 AM

Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

9:37 AM

Apollo Hospitals zooms 6%, hits lifetime high after stellar Q2 results

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Apollo Hospitals hit a lifetime high at Rs 7,435.40 per share on the BSE, zooming 6.67 per cent in Thursday’s intraday deals. Apollo Hospitals share surged after the company reported a strong second quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).
 
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL) reported a 63 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY25, reaching Rs 379 crore, up from Rs 233 crore in the same period of FY24. The strong performance was driven by volume growth across its hospital business. READ MORE
 

9:35 AM

Nifty bias shifts to 'Buy on Dips', max pain seen at 24,400; shows F&O data

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty 50 index logged back-to-back 1 per cent gains in the last two trading sessions as the index bounced back from oversold levels. The Nifty 50 is now seen quoting around 24,500 levels.
 
Technically, the Nifty saw follow-up buying after forming a piercing line candle on Tuesday on the daily chart, and it confirmed the pattern by holding above 24,320. As a result, the short-term relief rally could continue to levels between 24,600 and 24,700, says Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates. READ MORE
 

9:26 AM

Gautam Chhachhoria of UBS says cautious view on India not on absolute terms

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cautious view on India was relative to the emerging market cohort, not on absolute terms, says Gautam Chhachhoria of UBS.

Focus now shifts to Trump's policy decisions, and the policy situation domestically and globally.  

9:21 AM

Nifty Metal is top loser while IT is top gainer

Nifty Metal is top loser while IT is top gainer

9:20 AM

Broader markets gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets gain; Nifty MidCap up 0.33 per cent.

9:17 AM

Index heatmap check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra among top gainers on BSE.

9:17 AM

Nifty opens at 24,489.60 levels

Nifty opens at 24,489.60 levels

9:15 AM

Sensex opens at 80,563 levels

Sensex opens at 80,563 levels

9:09 AM

Nifty rises marginally in pre-open

Nifty rises marginally in pre-open

9:09 AM

Sensex gains 185 pts in pre-open

Sensex gains 185 pts in pre-open

9:05 AM

Derivative - 'Nifty weekly contract highest open interest at 27,000 for Calls'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 27,000 for Calls and 24,000 for Puts while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 25,000 for Calls and 23,000 for Puts. 

Highest new OI addition was seen at 25,000 for Calls and 24,000 for Puts in weekly and at 25,000 for Calls and 24,500 for Puts in monthly contracts. FIIs decreased their future index long position holdings by 2.74 per cent, increased future index shorts by 0.93 per cent and in index options, 9.01 per cent increase in Call longs, 2.32 per cent increase in Call short, 11.82 per cent increase in Put longs and 5.82 per cent decrease in Put shorts." 

Views By: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

9:02 AM

Nifty outlook - 'A pull back likely today, but with the hopes of 24,660-770'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Though rejection trades at 24,470 did not pose enough challenge to turn prices lower, the ascent thereafter did not find enough momentum either to keep all the gains of the day. This would mean a pull back today, but with the hopes of 24,660-770 or even 24,950 being intact as long as above 24,360."

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

9:00 AM

'Investors should stick to quality & value during current euphoria and uncertainty'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "The Trump victory is turning out to be more potentially transformative than thought earlier. With the Congress and the Senate coming under Republican control and President Trump exercising power without bothering about another term in office, hugely transformational decisions are possible in the months following Trump’s assumption of office. These decisions may turn out to be both good and bad. His pro- business initiative of ‘America First’ can strengthen the American economy.

But if he walks his talk and imposes a 60 per cent tariff on Chinese imports and 10 to 20 per cent tariff on imports from other countries, that would trigger inflation and jeopardise the Fed’s policy of containing inflation, necessitating a rethink of the Fed’s present policy of rate cut. This has the potential to negatively impact global stock markets.
 
It is important to understand that even though Trump’s anti-China policy has positive implications for India, Trump has been critical of ‘India’s high tariffs’ and won’t hesitate to impose tariffs on India’s exports to the US.
 
The ‘Trump trade’ which has sharply lifted the US markets is unlikely to have a similar positive impact in India since Indian market valuations are high and there are headwinds of an earnings slowdown. Investors should stick to quality and value during this period of euphoria and uncertainty."
Views by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

8:56 AM

Global CEOs confront new era with Donald Trump win, risk of tariffs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Business leaders around the world awoke Wednesday to a new reality with Republican Donald Trump set to return to the White House, promising greater US protectionism, higher tariffs and tighter immigration policies.
 
Chief executive officers, who for months had tiptoed around questions about a potential change in US power, began confronting the new order in boardrooms and on earnings calls, where investors sought to price in the effect of a Trump win. READ MORE
 

8:55 AM

US plays Trump card: His return sparks fears of trade frictions with India

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Donald Trump’s dramatic return as the 47th president of the United States may intensify trade frictions with India, yet could prove beneficial in the medium term as US companies look to diversify supply chains away from China.
 
Belying expectations of a tough fight, the Republican presidential candidate summarily defeated Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris. In his bid to reclaim White House after four years, Trump had won 277 electoral votes to Harris' 224 with several states yet to be counted. READ MORE
 
 
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, November 7, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices were mixed and muted at opening bell on Thursday, amid mixed global cues. 
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was 112 points, or 0.14 per cent higher, at 80,490, and the Nifty 50 was at 24,434, down 50 points, or 0.2 per cent.
On the BSE Sensex, 18 out of the 30 stocks were trading in the red, with losses capped by ICICI Bank (down 0.68 per cent), followed by Relince Industries, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, and Nestle India, while gains were led by Tata Steel (up 1.53 per cent), followed by Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCLTech, and JSW Steel. 
On the Nifty 50, 35 out of the 50 stocks were trading in the red, with losses capped by Hindalco (down 5.66 per cent), followed by Adani Enterprises, BEL, Power Grid Corp., and BPCL. Gains were being led by Apollo Hospital Enterprises (up 5.55 per cent), followed by Tata Steel, TCS, HCLTech, and Wipro.
Across sectors, the Metal index was the biggest loser, dragging more than 1 per cent. Other indices trading in the red were NIfty Bank, Financial Services, Auto, FMCG, Pharma, PSU Bank, Private Bank, Consumer Durables, and OMC.
Among the gainers, meanwhile, were the IT, Media, and Healthcare indices. 
In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 was 0.07 per cent higher, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 was lower by 0.25 per cent.
With former US President Donald Trump emerging the clear victor in what was being billed as a 'too close to call' election against incumbent Vice President and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris, the US, India and other markets took strength from the victory of the Republican candidate in the previous trading session.
  The US markets closed at record highs, while markets in India also posted gains for the second day running.
  However, with the election results in the rear-view mirror, investors' focus would shift to the  Federal Reserve's monetary policy rate decision announcement scheduled for later today.
  In that backdrop, at 6:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,449, more than a 100 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
  Apart from that, the Business Standard BFSI Insight summit enters its second day. The event will see panel discussions and fireside chats among a host of notable experts and market leaders. 
  Among them are Anish Tawakley, Co-CIO Equity, ICICI Prudential MF; Mahendra Kumar Jajoo, CIO - Fixed Income, Mirae Asset Investment Managers; Prashant Jain, CIO, 3P Investment Managers; and Sunil Singhania, Founder, Abakkus Asset Manager.  
  Plus, here's a rundown of what the panilists discussed on the first day: BS BFSI Day 1 Wrap: Positives outweigh negatives in economy, says RBI guv
 
In the previous trading session, the benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher by over 1 per cent each, settling in the green for the second consecutive session after the US presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump emerged victorious.
  The BSE Sensex climbed 901.50 points or 1.13 per cent to close at 80,378.13. Similarly, NSE Nifty50 settled at 24,484.05, up 270.74 points or 1.12 per cent. 
  Broadar market indices settled in positive territory, too, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 closing higher by over 2 per cent each. 
  All sectoral indices also ended in the green, led by the Nifty IT index, which gained 3.99 per cent. This was followed by OMCs, Consumer Durables, and Realty indices, which also rose by over 2 per cent each.
  Most markets in the Asia Pacific region fell on Thursday after Trump's win.
  The only index trading in positive territory was China's Shanghai Composite, which was up 0.13 per cent. 
  The CSI300 was down 0.12 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.15 per cent.
  In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 0.3 per cent.
  South Korea’s Kospi was 0.3 per cent lower, with the small cap Kosdaq also down 1.73 per cent.
  Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.41 per cent lower.
  Meanwhile, Wall Street tore to record highs on Wednesday and major stock markets around the world surged, while bitcoin hit an all-time-high and the dollar was set for its biggest one-day jump in four years after Donald Trump was elected US president.
  Trump's decisive victory pummelled long-dated Treasuries and revived the "Trump trade," as yields rose in anticipation that Trump will hike tariffs as he has promised, increasing the US deficit and inflation and causing the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by less than it otherwise would have.
  Trump, 78, recaptured the White House in Tuesday's election with resolute support, despite news reports and polls that said it was a closely contested election.
  The VIX, a measure of stocks' volatility also perceived as "Wall Street's fear gauge," dived 21 per cent as investors celebrated in part the clarity of the election outcome.
  The S&P 500 Index jumped 2.5 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 3.6 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite leapt 3 per cent. All three indexes hit record highs on Wednesday. The MSCI index for world stocks rose 1.3 per cent.
  The dollar index rallied 1.7 per cent and was set for its best day since March 2020.
  Outside the United States, investors were decidedly less euphoric, weighed by concerns that higher tariffs under Trump would hurt global trade and economic growth.
  The euro extended losses by a touch late in the day after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sacked his finance minister, and said he will hold a parliamentary confidence vote in the government in January, triggering political chaos in Europe's largest economy.
  European shares gave up earlier gains and fell 0.5 per cent. Mexico's peso sank to its weakest level in over two years.
  US borrowing costs surged particularly for longer-dated bonds, suggesting concern from investors about the US deficit path.
  The 10-year Treasury yield rallied 14 basis points to 4.4343 per cent, its largest gain in a single day in nearly seven months.
  The 30-year Treasury yield shot up 16 bps to 4.6085 per cent, its biggest one-day increase since March 2020's pandemic-induced volatility. 
  While markets were still confident the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates by 25 basis points at the close of its two-day meeting on Thursday, they slightly reduced bets on further easing in December.
  In contrast, European government bonds rallied, and German two-year bond yields fell 11 basis points to 2.19 per cent, while money markets priced in lower European Central Bank rates.
  Bitcoin emerged as one of the clear winners of the day.
  The cryptocurrency climbed to a record high of $76,086 and was last up 9.6 per cent. Trump is seen as more actively supportive of cryptocurrencies than the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.
  Chinese stock markets have surged to almost one-month highs as investors expect a meeting of top policymakers in Beijing this week to approve local government debt refinancing and spending. 
  The sharp rise in the dollar pressured oil prices, and other commodities, as it makes them more expensive when buying in other currencies. 
  US crude lost 0.2 per cent to $71.83 per barrel, while Brent fell 0.6 per cent to $75.11.
  Gold prices dropped 3.1 per cent to $2,660.22 an ounce, off a recent record peak of $2,790.15.  (With inputs from Reuters.)

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

