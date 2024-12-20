Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 300 pts to 79,500; Nifty at 24,050; Cons Dur, Auto gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, December 20, 2024: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were mixed at market open on Friday, amid a slew of mixed global cues. At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 66.87 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 79,284.92, while the Nifty 50 was at 23,929.50, behind by 22.2 points, or 0.09 per cent. Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were mixed at market open on Friday, amid a slew of mixed global cues.

After the opening bell, only eight out of the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex were trading higher, with gains led by TCS (up 1.67 per cent), followed by Infosys, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, and HCLTech, while losses were capped by Axis Bank (down 1.19 per cent), followed by JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp., ITC, and Mahindra & Mahindra. On the Nifty 50, more than half the stocks were trading higher, with gains led by TCS (up 1.13 per cent), followed by Wipro, Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's, and NTPC, while losses were capped by Axis Bank (down 1 per cent), followed by ITC, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, and HDFC Bank. Across sectors, the Media and IT indices were the top sectoral gainers, climbing 0.65 per cent and 0.61 per cent, respectively. Other gainers included Oil & Gas, Realty, Auto, Healthcare and Pharma, while the Nifty Bank and Financial Services were the top laggards, falling 0.39 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively. The Metal index was also trading lower. In contrast, the Nifty Midcap 100 index was ahead by 0.35 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 was higher by 0.41 per cent. Domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities told investors to moderate return expectations amidst elevated valuations. The brokerage expressed concerns about investor reaction in a scenario of muted returns after 10 continuous years when Nifty ended positively. READ MORE After the opening bell, only eight out of the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex were trading higher, with gains led by TCS (up 1.67 per cent), followed by Infosys, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, and HCLTech, while losses were capped by Axis Bank (down 1.19 per cent), followed by JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp., ITC, and Mahindra & Mahindra.Domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities told investors to moderate return expectations amidst elevated valuations. The brokerage expressed concerns about investor reaction in a scenario of muted returns after 10 continuous years when Nifty ended positively.

READ MORE Moreover, with domestic markets having retreated from recent highs, and earnings growth estimates being revised downwards, markets are increasingly polarised, said leading money managers during a panel discussion at Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai in November.

The benchmark Nifty 50 index may trade within the range of 25,000 to 28,000 next year, according to a survey conducted by Smallcase involving 150 managers on its investment platform. Most managers believe that green energy and banking could be prominent investment themes for the year ahead. READ MORE The benchmark Nifty 50 index may trade within the range of 25,000 to 28,000 next year, according to a survey conducted by Smallcase involving 150 managers on its investment platform. Most managers believe that green energy and banking could be prominent investment themes for the year ahead.

The volume of new fund offerings (NFOs) in 2025 will fluctuate based on market conditions. However, innovation is expec­ted to continue unabated. With an increasing number of fund houses aiming to establish a presence in the 'factor' invest­ing space and changes in fund-of-fund taxation providing more opportunities, several industry-first offerings are anticipated. READ MORE The volume of new fund offerings (NFOs) in 2025 will fluctuate based on market conditions. However, innovation is expec­ted to continue unabated. With an increasing number of fund houses aiming to establish a presence in the 'factor' invest­ing space and changes in fund-of-fund taxation providing more opportunities, several industry-first offerings are anticipated.

Not only that, with most mutual funds (MFs) completing their bouquet of active fund products, they are now exploring the smart beta or factor-investing space to create differentiated products. READ MORE Not only that, with most mutual funds (MFs) completing their bouquet of active fund products, they are now exploring the smart beta or factor-investing space to create differentiated products.

In the primary markets, three initial public offerings (IPOs) were fully covered out of the five that opened for subscription on Thursday, and the remaining two have reached the half- way mark. READ MORE In the primary markets, three initial public offerings (IPOs) were fully covered out of the five that opened for subscription on Thursday, and the remaining two have reached the half- way mark.

Meanwhile, shares of International Gemmological Institute IPO (Mainline) shall list on the bourses today, while Carraro India IPO (Mainline), Senores Pharmaceuticals (Mainline), and Ventive Hospitality (Mainline), will open for subscription today.

In the SME section, Hamps Bio IPO will list on the bourses, and Identical Brains Studios IPO will close for subscription, while Newmalayalam Steel IPO will enter its second day of subscription. NACDAC Infrastructure IPO will see its allotment today.

In other news, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a new rule aimed at putting a stop to unnecessary portfolio churn by distributors to pocket higher commissions, amid rising asset mobilisation through the new fund offer (NFO) route. READ MORE In other news, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a new rule aimed at putting a stop to unnecessary portfolio churn by distributors to pocket higher commissions, amid rising asset mobilisation through the new fund offer (NFO) route.

In the previous trading session, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed a sharp correction, settling down by over 1 per cent each. The Sensex tumbled 964.15 points, or 1.20 per cent, to at 79,218.05, while the Nifty 50 ended down by 247.15 points, or 1.02 per cent, to settle at 23,951.70. The Broader markets too mirrored the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ending lower by 0.28 per cent and 0.51 per cent, respectively. All sectoral indices closed in the red, barring Nifty Pharma and Healthcare, which ended in the green. Among others, all the banking indices on the NSE, along with IT, Financial Services, Consumer Durables, and Metal, ended down by 1 per cent each. Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note on Friday as investors digested Japan's inflation data and China's interest rate decision. Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note on Friday as investors digested Japan's inflation data and China's interest rate decision.

The People’s Bank of China kept its benchmark lending rates steady, with the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) set at 3.1 per cent and the five-year LPR at 3.6 per cent.

In Japan, Novemer inflation data showed a core inflation reading of 2.7 per cent, slightly above a Reuters forecast of 2.6 per cent. Headline inflation for the month hit 2.9 per cent, rising from 2.3 per cent in October.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was higher by 0.37 per cent, while the broad based Topix was ahead by 0.24 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.92 per cent, and the small cap Kosdaq was behind by 1.09 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dragging by 0.98 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was lower by 0.02 per cent. In mainland China, the CSI 300 was behind by 0.11 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was lower by 0.19 per cent.

Elsewhere, Wall Street stumbled to a close on Thursday, ending nearly flat after an earlier rally ran out of steam late in the session as investors continued to parse the Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook.

Benchmark US Treasury yields hit their highest level since May, crude prices dipped and gold advanced as investors grew accustomed to the reality that the central bank will take a slower, more measured approach to policy easing in the coming year.

The cautious note struck by the Fed's economic projections and the expected slowdown of rate cuts prompted the steepest US stock selloff in months on Wednesday.

Other central banks wrapped up an eventful year of rate decisions, with the central banks of England, Japan, Norway and Australia holding firm, and Switzerland and Canada implementing cuts of 50 basis points. Sweden's Riksbank reduced its policy rate by 25 bps, as did the European Central Bank last week.

On the economic front, an unexpected upward revision to third-quarter US GDP, a dip in jobless claims and an upside surprise in existing home sales all underscored US economic strength.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.37 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 42,342.24, the S&P 500 fell 5.08 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 5,867.08 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 19.93 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 19,372.77.

European stocks took a dive, setting a course for their biggest percentage drop in five weeks as the Fed's hawkish signal sent investors fleeing riskier assets.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 3.70 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 841.74.

The STOXX 600 index fell 1.51 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 30.90 points, or 1.51 per cent.

Emerging market stocks fell 12.45 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 1,082.86. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed lower by 1.41 per cent, to 572.84, while Japan's Nikkei fell 268.13 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 38,813.58.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries jumped past 4.5 per cent to the highest level since May and the yield curve steepened to its widest gap in more than two years in the face of the US central bank's more measured approach to interest-rate cuts in the coming year.

The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 7.2 basis points to 4.57 per cent, from 4.498 per cent late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond yield rose 8.6 basis points to 4.7456 per cent from 4.66 per cent late on Wednesday.

The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest-rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, fell 4.1 basis points to 4.314 per cent, from 4.355 per cent late on Wednesday.

The dollar reversed an earlier pullback and was last nominally higher against a basket of world currencies as the market digested the Fed's cooler approach to easing.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.11 per cent to 108.38, with the euro up 0.12 per cent at $1.0364.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 1.69 per cent to 157.41.

Bitcoin extended its selloff in the aftermath of Wednesday's Fed decision.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 5.07 per cent to $95,811.00. Ethereum declined 9.13 per cent to $3,352.50.

Oil lost ground as central bankers in the US, Europe and Asia sounded notes of caution over easing monetary policy, raising worries over dampening global demand.

US crude fell 0.95 per cent to $69.91 per barrel, while Brent settled at $72.88 per barrel, down 0.69 per cent on the day.

Gold advanced but pared earlier gains after US economic data reinforced expectations that the Fed will take a cautious approach to monetary policy in the coming year.

Spot gold rose 0.35 per cent to $2,596.60 an ounce. US gold futures fell 1.69 per cent to $2,592.00 an ounce.

(With inputs from Reuters.)