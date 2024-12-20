Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 300 pts to 79,500; Nifty at 24,050; Cons Dur, Auto gain
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 300 pts to 79,500; Nifty at 24,050; Cons Dur, Auto gain

Markets Today LIVE: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading lower after a mixed open on Friday, amid a slew of mixed global cues

SI Reporter New Delhi
Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 4,224.92 crore on December 19, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 3,943.24 crore on Thursday. (Image: Bloomberg)

9 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 9:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

9:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amara Raja climbs 4% on Hyundai India plans to use its battery tech in cars here

9:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Accenture Q1 earnings, strong US economy bode well for India IT: Analysts

9:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggest 'bull spread' on Torrent Pharma

9:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti Airtel gains over 1% on prepaying liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2016

9:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Exide gains nearly 4% on signing binding deal with Hyundai India for battery packs

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Goldman Sachs sees Nifty at 27K in 2025, bets on housing, defence stocks

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at broader market indices

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are gainers and losers on Sensex after market opens

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 100 pts below 79,200

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens below 24,000, down over 30 pts

9:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technical view

9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's what market experts suggest

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 in green in pre open

9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at gainers and loser on Sensex in pre open

9:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat above 79,200 in pre open

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty down over 80 pts below 23,900 in pre open

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Recovery led by largecaps is possible in the near-term'

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GST Council may provide exporter status to intermediaries for tax relief

8:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: PVR Inox scripting new theatre billing: Pay only for what you watch

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Carraro India IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band; Should you subscribe?

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nazara Tech extends timeline for 19.35% stake buy in Absolute Sports to Jan 15

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: States' freebies crowd out resources needed for development: RBI report

8:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: How policymakers are split over attracting Chinese investment into India

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI's many roles hinder core monetary policy mandate, resolution is crucial

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fed's rate cut disappoints markets, sticky inflation adds to global woes

8:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Accenture beats estimates for Q1 revenue on rise in services demand

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi targets NFO mis-selling with new rule to prevent portfolio churn

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Factor-based investing gains ground in 2024 among fund houses, investors

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual funds in 2025: Innovation and quality investing take centre stage

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stars of the first half of the decade: Top MF schemes across categories

8:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi introduces new measures to curb misleading investment return claims

8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 index could be range-bound next year, Smallcase survey shows

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Small, midcap investing: CIOs urge caution and realistic expectations

8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Securities advises investors to temper returns expectations for 2025

8:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 3 out of 5 IPOs fully booked on Day 1; IKS Health surges 48% on debut

8:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Dec 20 - Exide, GE Vernova, JK Cement, Amara Raja Energy

8:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Market Today - How to trade Nifty IT index post Accenture results?

7:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today - US GDP; China LPR; FIIs; Senores & Carraro IPOs; IGI listing

7:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures hint lower start for Sensex, Nifty

7:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed

7:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets show marginal moves

7:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

9:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amara Raja climbs 4% on Hyundai India plans to use its battery tech in cars here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) will incorporate AMARON’s AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) battery technology across its domestic product lineup.

These batteries, used for Starting, Lighting, and Ignition (SLI), will be sourced under HMIL’s existing procurement agreement with Amara Raja Energy & Mobility. 
 

9:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: JK Cement climbs 1.6% after winning bid for coal mine in Madhya Pradesh

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wins a bid for the Mahan coal mine in Madhya Pradesh, with a geological reserve of approximately 107.4 million tonnes and a peak-rated capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum.  
 

9:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Accenture Q1 earnings, strong US economy bode well for India IT: Analysts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After a rough patch, the Indian IT sector is poised for a sustainable earnings recovery, analysts said on Friday. The optimism, they said, has found ‘credence’ after global consultant Accenture’s Q1 earnings.

On Thursday, Accenture, a Fortune Global 500 company headquartered in Dublin, posted a revenue of $17.7 billion for September-November (Q1) quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25).
 
This was a 9-per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in dollar terms and 8 per cent in local currency (LC). Besides, the topline income was around $240 million more than the top end of the company’s guided range. READ MORE
 
 

9:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggest 'bull spread' on Torrent Pharma

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy Torrent Pharma (26-Dec Expiry) 3,500 CALL at Rs 34; simultaneously sell 3600 CALL at Rs 12

Lot Size 250
 
The cost of the strategy is Rs 26 (Rs 5,500 per strategy)
 
Maximum profit Rs 19,500 If Torrent Pharma closes at or above Rs 3600 on 26 Dec expiry. READ MORE
 
 

9:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti Airtel gains over 1% on prepaying liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2016

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Telecom major Bharti Airtel prepaid Rs 3,626 crore to the Department of Telecommunications, clearing all the liabilities for spectrum it had acquired in 2016.  
 

9:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Exide gains nearly 4% on signing binding deal with Hyundai India for battery packs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A subsidiary of Exide Industries, Exide Energy Solutions signed a binding agreement with Hyundai Motor India to supply lithium-ion cells and battery packs for Hyundai's EVs in India.  
 

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Goldman Sachs sees Nifty at 27K in 2025, bets on housing, defence stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Goldman Sachs, the New York-based investment bank, has outlined its strategic vision for Indian equities in 2025. The firm identifies major growth potential in sectors such as housing, agriculture, defense, tourism, and the rapidly growing segment of affluent consumers, which it believes will drive the next phase of economic expansion in India. READ MORE

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at broader market indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE midcap and smallcap traded in green post opening.


9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are gainers and losers on Sensex after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Axis Bank, ITC, Power Grid among top losers on the BSE Sensex.

 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 100 pts below 79,200

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was down over 100 points below 79,200 after opening 

 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens below 24,000, down over 30 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty opened over 30 points lower below 24,000.

 

9:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technical view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The presence of several moving averages as well as key fibo supports near 23859 had encouraged us to bet on a close above the same yesterday. We are a due a Pull back as follow through move today, but expect a turn lower again trom the 24070-24100 region. Upside hopes will rest on the ability to float above 23950 after such declines and we are looking forward to the same. Else, 23610 and 23345 stand exposed.

View by Geojit Financial Services 

9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's what market experts suggest

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The FII buying witnessed in early December is getting reversed now with this week’s selling reaching Rs 12229 crores. This change in FII strategy is getting reflected in market trends,too, with largecaps, particularly financials, coming under pressure due to FII selling. This trend is unlikely to sustain and, therefore, retail investors can adopt a strategy opposite to the FII strategy. Quality largecaps will soon bounce back. 
 
Pharmaceuticals have been resilient despite market weakness. This trend can sustain. IT is likely to be strong in the near-term, buoyed by the positive Accenture results and guidance. Gen AI is becoming a profit pool for IT companies. The negative response to the Fed’s commentary yesterday will be temporary. Recovery led by largecaps is possible in the near-term.

View by Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 in green in pre open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader market indices, Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 traded in green in pre open 

 



9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at gainers and loser on Sensex in pre open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Airtel, M&M, Infosys among top Sensex gainers in pre open 


Next »

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, December 20, 2024: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were mixed at market open on Friday, amid a slew of mixed global cues.
  At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 66.87 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 79,284.92, while the Nifty 50 was at 23,929.50, behind by 22.2 points, or 0.09 per cent.
 
 After the opening bell, only eight out of the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex were trading higher, with gains led by TCS (up 1.67 per cent), followed by Infosys, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, and HCLTech, while losses were capped by Axis Bank (down 1.19 per cent), followed by JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp., ITC, and Mahindra & Mahindra.
  On the Nifty 50, more than half the stocks were trading higher, with gains led by TCS (up 1.13 per cent), followed by Wipro, Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's, and NTPC, while losses were capped by Axis Bank (down 1 per cent), followed by ITC, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, and HDFC Bank. 
  Across sectors, the Media and IT indices were the top sectoral gainers, climbing 0.65 per cent and 0.61 per cent, respectively. Other gainers included Oil & Gas, Realty, Auto, Healthcare and Pharma, while the Nifty Bank and Financial Services were the top laggards, falling 0.39 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively. The Metal index was also trading lower.
  In contrast, the Nifty Midcap 100 index was ahead by 0.35 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 was higher by 0.41 per cent.
  Domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities told investors to moderate return expectations amidst elevated valuations. The brokerage expressed concerns about investor reaction in a scenario of muted returns after 10 continuous years when Nifty ended positively. READ MORE
 
Moreover, with domestic markets having retreated from recent highs, and earnings growth estimates being revised downwards, markets are increasingly polarised, said leading money managers during a panel discussion at Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai in November. READ MORE
   The benchmark Nifty 50 index may trade within the range of 25,000 to 28,000 next year, according to a survey conducted by Smallcase involving 150 managers on its investment platform. Most managers believe that green energy and banking could be prominent investment themes for the year ahead. READ MORE
  The volume of new fund offerings (NFOs) in 2025 will fluctuate based on market conditions. However, innovation is expec­ted to continue unabated. With an increasing number of fund houses aiming to establish a presence in the 'factor' invest­ing space and changes in fund-of-fund taxation providing more opportunities, several industry-first offerings are anticipated. READ MORE
  Not only that, with most mutual funds (MFs) completing their bouquet of active fund products, they are now exploring the smart beta or factor-investing space to create differentiated products. READ MORE
  In the primary markets, three initial public offerings (IPOs) were fully covered out of the five that opened for subscription on Thursday, and the remaining two have reached the half- way mark. READ MORE
  Meanwhile, shares of International Gemmological Institute IPO (Mainline) shall list on the bourses today, while Carraro India IPO (Mainline), Senores Pharmaceuticals (Mainline), and Ventive Hospitality (Mainline), will open for subscription today.
  In the SME section, Hamps Bio IPO will list on the bourses, and Identical Brains Studios IPO will close for subscription, while Newmalayalam Steel IPO will enter its second day of subscription. NACDAC Infrastructure IPO will see its allotment today.
  In other news, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a new rule aimed at putting a stop to unnecessary portfolio churn by distributors to pocket higher commissions, amid rising asset mobilisation through the new fund offer (NFO) route. READ MORE
   
In the previous trading session, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed a sharp correction, settling down by over 1 per cent each. The Sensex tumbled 964.15 points, or 1.20 per cent, to at 79,218.05, while the Nifty 50 ended down by 247.15 points, or 1.02 per cent, to settle at 23,951.70. 
  The Broader markets too mirrored the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ending lower by 0.28 per cent and 0.51 per cent, respectively. All sectoral indices closed in the red, barring Nifty Pharma and Healthcare, which ended in the green. Among others, all the banking indices on the NSE, along with IT, Financial Services, Consumer Durables, and Metal, ended down by 1 per cent each.
  Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note on Friday as investors digested Japan's inflation data and China's interest rate decision. 
  The People’s Bank of China kept its benchmark lending rates steady, with the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) set at 3.1 per cent and the five-year LPR at 3.6 per cent.
  In Japan, Novemer inflation data showed a core inflation reading of 2.7 per cent, slightly above a Reuters forecast of 2.6 per cent. Headline inflation for the month hit 2.9 per cent, rising from 2.3 per cent in October. 
  Japan’s Nikkei 225 was higher by 0.37 per cent, while the broad based Topix was ahead by 0.24 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.92 per cent, and the small cap Kosdaq was behind by 1.09 per cent.
  Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dragging by 0.98 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was lower by 0.02 per cent. In mainland China, the CSI 300 was behind by 0.11 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was lower by 0.19 per cent.
  Elsewhere, Wall Street stumbled to a close on Thursday, ending nearly flat after an earlier rally ran out of steam late in the session as investors continued to parse the Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook.
  Benchmark US Treasury yields hit their highest level since May, crude prices dipped and gold advanced as investors grew accustomed to the reality that the central bank will take a slower, more measured approach to policy easing in the coming year.
  The cautious note struck by the Fed's economic projections and the expected slowdown of rate cuts prompted the steepest US stock selloff in months on Wednesday.
  Other central banks wrapped up an eventful year of rate decisions, with the central banks of England, Japan, Norway and Australia holding firm, and Switzerland and Canada implementing cuts of 50 basis points. Sweden's Riksbank reduced its policy rate by 25 bps, as did the European Central Bank last week.
  On the economic front, an unexpected upward revision to third-quarter US GDP, a dip in jobless claims and an upside surprise in existing home sales all underscored US economic strength.
  The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.37 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 42,342.24, the S&P 500 fell 5.08 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 5,867.08 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 19.93 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 19,372.77.
  European stocks took a dive, setting a course for their biggest percentage drop in five weeks as the Fed's hawkish signal sent investors fleeing riskier assets.
  MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 3.70 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 841.74.
  The STOXX 600 index fell 1.51 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 30.90 points, or 1.51 per cent.
  Emerging market stocks fell 12.45 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 1,082.86. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed lower by 1.41 per cent, to 572.84, while Japan's Nikkei fell 268.13 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 38,813.58.
  Yields on 10-year Treasuries jumped past 4.5 per cent to the highest level since May and the yield curve steepened to its widest gap in more than two years in the face of the US central bank's more measured approach to interest-rate cuts in the coming year.
  The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 7.2 basis points to 4.57 per cent, from 4.498 per cent late on Wednesday.
  The 30-year bond yield rose 8.6 basis points to 4.7456 per cent from 4.66 per cent late on Wednesday.
  The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest-rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, fell 4.1 basis points to 4.314 per cent, from 4.355 per cent late on Wednesday.
  The dollar reversed an earlier pullback and was last nominally higher against a basket of world currencies as the market digested the Fed's cooler approach to easing.
  The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.11 per cent to 108.38, with the euro up 0.12 per cent at $1.0364.
  Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 1.69 per cent to 157.41.
  Bitcoin extended its selloff in the aftermath of Wednesday's Fed decision.
  In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 5.07 per cent to $95,811.00. Ethereum declined 9.13 per cent to $3,352.50.
  Oil lost ground as central bankers in the US, Europe and Asia sounded notes of caution over easing monetary policy, raising worries over dampening global demand.
  US crude fell 0.95 per cent to $69.91 per barrel, while Brent settled at $72.88 per barrel, down 0.69 per cent on the day.
  Gold advanced but pared earlier gains after US economic data reinforced expectations that the Fed will take a cautious approach to monetary policy in the coming year.
  Spot gold rose 0.35 per cent to $2,596.60 an ounce. US gold futures fell 1.69 per cent to $2,592.00 an ounce.
  (With inputs from Reuters.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEMARKETS LIVEMARKETS TODAYstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexBSE SensexGift NiftyNSE NiftyNifty50Nifty 50BSE NSEBSE NSE equityIndian stock marketsUS stock marketsGlobal stock marketsChinese stock marketstock marketsEquity marketsIndian equity markets

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News