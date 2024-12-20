Business Standard

IPO Calendar: 14 public offerings to keep the investors busy next week

IPO Calendar: 14 public offerings to keep the investors busy next week

From opening to allotment and listing, here is the complete list of IPO activities set to keep investors busy next week

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

IPO Calendar: Investors are gearing up for an eventful week as five mainline IPOs and three SME IPOs are set to debut on Dalal Street. Also, the public offering of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is slated to open for subscription next week, adding to the market buzz. 
From the mainline IPO segment, Concord Enviro, Sanathan Textiles, Mamata Textiles, DAM Capital Advisors, and Transrail Lighting are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Friday, December 27, 2024. These IPOs will remain open for subscription until Monday, December 23, 2024.
 
Meanwhile, the share allotment process for Carraro India, Senores Pharmaceuticals, and Ventive Hospitality, whose IPOs opened today, December 20, 2024, is expected to get finalised on Thursday, December 26, 2024. These companies are anticipated to debut on the exchanges on Monday, December 30, 2024.
 
 
Here are the details of the upcoming mainline IPO scheduled to open for subscription next week:
 
Unimech Aerospace IP

The public offering of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is set to open for subscription on Monday, December 23, 2024, and close on Thursday, December 26, 2024. The company aims to raise Rs 500 crore through a fresh issue of 63,69,424 shares and an offer for sale of 31,84,712 shares, with a face value of Rs 5 per share. The price band is set at Rs 745-785 per share, and investors can bid for a minimum of 19 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,915.
 
The allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, December 27, 2024, and the shares are tentatively scheduled to list on BSE and NSE, tentatively on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.
 
SME IPOs next week
The SME segment will also see significant activity. Shares of NACDAC Infrastructure are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. On the NSE SME platform, Identical Brains Studios and Newmalayalam Steel will debut on Thursday, December 26, 2024, and Friday, December 27, 2024, respectively.
 
Additionally, two new SME IPOs, Anya Polytech, and Solar91 Cleantech, will open for subscription on December 24, 2024, and December 26, 2024, respectively.

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

